Battle lines drawn in race for Kapchorwa mayoral seat

By Fred Wambede More by this Author

The race for the Kapchorwa mayoral race has seen a battle line drawn between the incumbent, Mr Stephen Batya, who is running as an Independent, and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, Mr Andrew Timothy Mangusho, aka ATM.

Mr Batya was first elected as mayor in the 2016 General Election after the government elevated Kapchorwa Town Council to a Municipality.

Political analysts say although Mr Batya had a smooth run in the previous election, he now faces strong opposition from the youth supporting Mr Mangusho.

Critics of Mr Batya accuse him of failure to address the problem of, among others, garbage collection especially around the main market in the municipality.

They also say the potholes on the roads around the market, which is under the municipal leadership, only makes the situation worse.

Mr Philip Arasho, a youth leader, said the issue of poor roads is bringing down the current leadership.

“In the West Division, the road from Kapteret via Tuban to Kabat is in a sorry state,” he said.

Locals say many of the feeder roads around the municipality become impassable during the rainy season such as Barawa-Kapenguria Road.

“Shoddy work was also done on some of the tarmacked roads. For example, the roads connecting the RDC’s office to Kiprotich Stadium and All Saints’ Church to the main road have developed potholes despite their construction recently,” Mr John Cherop, a wholesaler trader in the town, said.

Mr David Cherista, a resident, said unemployment among the youth is another challenge the outgoing leadership has failed to address.

“Youth are graduating from higher institutions of learning but remain jobless. They are turning their frustrations on the leaders,” he said.

Mr Cherista adds that although access to piped water in the town is available, it is expensive.

Efforts to reach Mr Batya were futile but his personal aide, Mr Ivan Chepkwurui, said his candidate did not do much because the municipality has not yet been allocated road equipment and little funding was given.

“He could not do more than that because of little funding because the municipality is new. But he has created connections and friendships that is why we should give him another five years to follow up and accomplish certain things,” he said.

On service delivery, Mr Chepkwurui said: “The incumbent has built public toilets at the taxi park which was gazetted and other things including a health centre.”

Mr Denis Chemongesi, a supporter of Batya, also said under his five year reign, he has opened access roads and installed security lights.

“Mr Batya is a tested leader and he is yet to do more,” Mr Chemongesi said.

Mangusho campaign

On the other hand, Mr Mangusho came to the political limelight in 2016 when he challenged Environment minister Sam Cheptoris for the MP Kapchorwa Municipality seat but lost.

During the recent NRM party primaries, Mr Mangusho garnered 12,737 votes beating his main rival, Mr Sadiki Chemutai who got 5,272 votes.

Mr Mangusho said if elected, he intends to introduce projects such as poultry, piggery, baking, among others, to fight unemployment.

“I intend to zone the municipality into income generating zones and establish division specific projects like poultry, piggery, bakery, crop growing hence taking care of not only the educated unemployed but also the uneducated,” he said.

Mr Mangusho said he started supporting women and youth groups way back in 2016 by giving funds and hiring technocrats who can offer business literacy.

“My support has already been felt on ground. I am not seeking to lead this municipality because of money but my candidacy is all about a better municipality,” he said.

Mr Samson Pabofwa, one of Mr Mangusho supporters, said majority of the youth are rallying behind him because the incumbent has neglected them.

“The municipality has many youth who are unemployed and they are desperate to see leaders who can change the face of the town and develop projects that can create jobs,” he said at the weekend.

Mr Cherop Yona Malil, a resident of Central Division, said Mr Mangusho’s win in the NRM primaries, does not guarantee him an automatic win.

“The race is tough, it is not a sure deal that Mr Mangusho can win because he had a landslide in primaries,” he said.

However, Mr Jospert Mayamba, another resident of the Central Division and a youth advocate, said the wave of change is looming in the air.

“The youth factor is very crucial in the municipal race. Mr Mangusho relates well with the youth bracket. He grew up in the town and has a huge following,” he said.

Twoyem campaign

Another candidate in the race is Mr Cheborion Twoyem, who is also running as an Independent.

He pledged, among other things, to improve the road network and also ensure sanitation and hygiene in the town.