Battle over Mbale puts two Muhoozi allies on war path

As the country heads toward the 2026 General Election, two political allies of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the First Son and Chief of Defence Force of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), have found themselves on opposite sides of the aisle. This as they battle for the Member of Parliament (MP) seat for Northern City Division in Mbale City.

Mr Paul Wanyoto, a Kampala-based lawyer, who is also chairperson of Mbale City Land Board, and Hudu Hussein, a former Resident City Commissioner (RDC), are vying for the seat on different fronts.

Mr Wanyoto is contesting as an Independent, but political analysts say he is affiliated to the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a pressure group lobbying for Gen Muhoozi’s presidency.

Mr Wanyoto, who, in one of the interviews with this publication, said he admires Gen Muhoozi, was in charge of the coordination of Gen Muhoozi’s project meetings when the CDF visited Mbale City in January 2023 during Muhoozi’s so-called long walk to State House.

On the other hand, Hudu Husein, who is the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer, is a known ardent supporter of Gen Muhoozi, as shown in his numerous posts on X (formerly Twitter) castigating the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

‘Sworn enemies’

The intense rivalry between the two Gen Muhoozi’s protégés has sent shockwaves and intensified tensions in the NRM party. Matters came to a head after Mr Balaam Balugahara, the junior Youth and Children Affairs minister, entrusted Wanyoto to organise a youth mobilisation drive in Mbale City instead of the NRM flag bearers or leaders in the area.

Mr Balugahara has, in the recent past, put out X posts describing both Wanyoto and Hudu as his friends.

“As party members, we are grappling with the implications of the contradictions because some supporters of the party are for Wanyoto because they believe he is closer to the seat of power than the flag bearer,” Mr Ali Magomu, an NRM mobiliser and resident of Makudui Village, told Monitor.

Mr Wanyoto contested for the same MP seat in the 2021 elections on the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket but lost to the incumbent, Mr Seth Wambede Massa Kizangi. Mr Wanyoto got 4,134 votes.

Mr Wambede won with 9,854 votes, defeating his main rival, the NUP candidate, Ivan Masaba, who garnered 9,413 votes in what by all measures was a hotly contested race. Mr Wambede’s comeback, however, hit a snag after he lost in the NRM primary won by Mr Umar Nangoli.

A former RDC, Mr Nangoli, polled 22,166 votes against his main rival, Hudu, who obtained 21,575 votes during the primary held on July 17. Mr Nangoli’s victory was, however, overturned by the NRM tribunal, declaring Hudu as the rightful winner with a margin of 336 votes.

Mr Nangoli has vowed to take part in the parliamentary race next year as an Independent and will be joined by other candidates, including Gershom Sizomu Wambedde, the former area MP, contesting on an FDC ticket; and Mr Masaba, contesting yet again on a NUP ticket.

The Division, which consists of the former sub-counties of Bukonde, Lwaso, Namanyonyi, Nakaloke Town Council, Nakaloke, Namabasa, and Northern Division, is a unique constituency in the Bugisu Sub-region.

With a population comprising different tribes, including the Bamasaba (Bagisu), Basoga, Bagwere, Banyole, Iteso, and Baganda, among others, the cosmopolitan nature of the constituency adds to its flavour.

The constituency has a voter population of about 50,000 and faces numerous challenges, including poor access to roads, lack of clean water, high levels of school dropouts, among others.

Unique constituency

Recently, in a bid to bolster support for Mr Hudu in his stronghold of greater Bukonde, which comprises former Bukonde and Lwasso sub-counties, a special meeting of clan leaders was organised to endorse him. During the meeting, which took place at Lwasso Secondary School, the elders asked the NUP candidate, Mr Masaba, and the incumbent, Mr Wambede, to step down in favour of Hudu.

Both rejected the proposal. Mr Masaba, Mr Wambede and Mr Hudu all hail from greater Bukonde. Mr Masaba disputed the decision of the leaders, saying: “We’re not looking for an MP for Bukonde and Lwasso, but for the entire Division. A small group of less than 200 people can’t sit down and decide for all of us.”

The elders believe Mr Hudu is an ideal candidate because of his supposed strong credentials and the backing of the government. This, they add, owes to his years of service under the Office of the President. “He earned the endorsement of the President when he was trusted to serve as RCC for Kampala. What else would we ask for,” Mr Hussein Magomu, the speaker of the Clan, said.

Mr Innocent Dimba, a political analyst based in Mbale City, however, said the uniqueness of the Division requires a candidate who understands the religious and tribal dynamics. He emphasised that voters often prefer leaders from their own background who understand their problems, such as land grabbing, and are seen as community advocates.

“The voters consider several factors before voting including religious affiliation, tribe, party loyalty, residency, behaviour, community impact, and, lastly, financial ability. Without these, winning is difficult,” he said.

Ms Asha Zainab Nambozo, a resident of Namakwekwe Ward, said they have been poorly represented. She further told Monitor that there is a need for genuine leaders who understand the issues affecting the community.

“We are supporting Wanyoto because he has been on the ground. He has supported us, especially women and youth groups, with, among other things, seed capital. He is also a resident but other candidates have no homes in our constituency. Where shall we find them?” she rhetorically asked.

Mr Wanyoto, referred to by locals as the community leader, has supported community Saccos, organised health camps at different health centres, including Namakwekwe Health Centre III and Namatala Health Centre IV.

Paul Wanyoto

To counter Hudu’s bloc vote in greater Bukonde, Wanyoto has built his base in the former Northern Division—Namanyonyi, Nakaloke and some parts of Namabasa—where his friend and chief executive officer (CEO) of Vision Group, Don Wanyama, hails from.

Mr Sulait Ochan, a resident of Nakaloke in Kireka Ward, said they face several challenges, including poor roads full of potholes, health facilities without medicine, and a lack of awareness about government programmes.

“Some of the leaders we elected in 2021 have never been seen again. Some only reappeared during the NRM primaries. Our leaders have done nothing, especially those in Parliament,” Mr Ochan said.

He also noted that despite the area housing one of the biggest universities in the country—the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU)—it still lags behind in education.

“Primary and secondary schools underperform. This has made us seek for a leader who can address these challenges,” he said. Some locals say voters in Northern Division prefer candidates from their own tribe or area, which may prevent the election of capable leaders.

“Let us leave tribal sentiments and religious biases. We must stop voting for ‘our own’ and instead choose leaders with the ability to deliver services to the community,” Mr Amuza Mageni, a resident of Nkoma, said.

Candidates speak out

During an interview with Saturday Monitor, Mr Hudu said he will give priority to programmes that focus on creating jobs for the people. “Unemployment,” he said, “remains a big challenge in Mbale City and this can be solved through skilling.”

On his part, Mr Wanyoto said his leadership will focus on addressing key needs such as health, education, water, sanitation, and infrastructure, regardless of the political affiliation of the voters.

“My intentions for the city transcend colours. I want to be a unifier. We have a serious leadership gap as Bugisu. We have no unity among the leaders. We cannot negotiate or bargain for anything at national level,” he said.

Mr Nangoli, who has nicknamed himself the "local bread," and holds a Master’s Degree in Education and Planning from IUIU, said his candidacy is not a surprise.

“I have previous efforts, including road maintenance, bridge repairs, supplying materials to schools, and supporting the community,” he told Saturday Monitor.

Mr Masaba, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Procurement and Logistics Management, said the Northern Division faces challenges similar to those in other cities.

“I want to address issues of underfunding, poor government supervision, and weak parliamentary representation,” he said, adding that the NRM party stole his win during the 2021 parliamentary poll. Mr Gersomu, the FDC flag bearer, has always maintained that the constituency, with a growing population, still suffers due to poor leadership, which he is ready to tackle.

Who is the fairest?

Mr Abas Wetaka, a political analyst, believes that the race will be between Mr Hudu and Wanyoto, adding that the one with better strategies will win.

“The candidates’ backyard is going to play a big role but also the community one comes from. The candidates coming from communities with the biggest population in Mbale City, that will work as an advantage,” he said.