Bobi's trip from dawn through tear gas to nomination and rally

By the crack of dawn, the residence of National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, was brimming with leaders and supporters clad in red as they sang and chanted party slogans. Others used the rare chance to take pictures with some of the parliamentary aspirants and other party bigwigs. At 10:15am, Bobi Wine and his wife, Barbara Itungo, alias Barbie, emerged hand in hand. Bobi Wine was clad in a royal blue suit and red tie. Barbie sported a white dress with a red belt.

Spontaneously, the crowd broke into ululations and loud chants. The public address system that had been mounted on one of the vans then blared Bobi Wine’s freedom songs. Bobi then ecstatically saluted before he addressed the crowd briefly, and asked his entourage to get onto the road and head to the party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, Kampala City. His convoy of more than 50 cars snaked through the Magere-Freedom drive towards the Gayaza-Kampala highway and turned toward Kaleerwe. Traffic momentarily stopped but was redirected by traffic police officers.

At the party headquarters, Bobi and his top handlers held a brief meeting in the party president’s office. After the meeting, they went to the compound where Bobi Wine addressed the crowd. Wreathes had been carefully placed on the main podium of the party with an inscription in commemoration of the death of former party deputy president in-charge of western Uganda, Jolly Mugisha. “As if God is trying to communicate something to us, this is the very day that our sister went to be with the Lord, and it is important that we honour her life. We need to see that on such a day, we remember her and pray that her fight for a better Uganda is not in vain,” Bobi Wine said.

He then asked Mr Ronald Balimwezo, an aspirant for the Lord Mayor race in Kampala, to say a prayer for the day ahead of the nomination. “We know they are waiting to provoke us and get us to where they want us to be, then maim us and arrest us. I beseech you to remain disciplined so that they can allow us to nominate and go have our rally in Nateete. We are a peaceful lot, and we should not allow those people to get us on the wrong side of the law,” he pleaded.

Road to nomination

The convoy then took the Bwaise road and entered the Northern Bypass using the left ramp under heavy military and police deployment comprising more than 12 patrol cars; all carrying security personnel. As the vehicles sped off on the asphalt road, one of the cars of the party leaders halted abruptly, causing a pile up of several car, but fatalities were not registered. At the Namungoona flyover, the police fired teargas to disperse the swelling crowds as they poured onto the Expressway.

The convoy was then allowed to proceed before another standoff at Busega where hundreds of supporters had camped to show support for Bobi. The police again swung into action, allowing the convoy to proceed as it took to the Expressway. At Lweza near the nomination venue, a few cars were allowed to go past the barricades that had been mounted by the police. For more than 20 minutes, the entourage was held up to allow Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) candidate, Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, to conclude his nomination. Many journalists who didn’t have accreditation were not allowed in.

Road to Nateete rally

After the nomination, the convoy hit the Expressway towards Munyonyo, but were forced to make a U-turn towards Kajjansi. Supporters braved the downpour as they waved and sang for the NUP candidate. Once in a while, Bobi would stand atop his car and wave back to his supporters to reciprocate their gesture.

At around 4pm, they arrived at the Kaala playground in Nateete as his multitude of supporters poured in and waded through the soggy roads, some of which had flooded. The rally started at around 4:30 pm. Despite the looming threat of rain, the jubilant crowds sang and danced to celebrate the nomination of their leader, who later delivered a speech that resonated with their aspirations for a better Uganda.

Mr Kyagulanyi urged the NUP leadership and supporters to form strong grassroots mobilisation structures across Uganda to enable them win the 2026 elections.

He said the only way to secure their votes in 2026 was by forming strong mobilisation teams to solicit and protect vote.

“We urge you to form strong mobilisation teams, not criminal gangs, in every district, parish, and village. We need a strong force against the 40-year rule of Mr Museveni so that we don’t give any gap for them to rig the election,” Mr Kyagulanyi said. “Our unique symbol for this campaign is a Ugandan flag as a sign of unity to all Ugandans, not only NUP supporters or Mr Kyagulanyi, but all Ugandans. We need to unite against corruption, injustices, arrests and torture, and poverty, among other challenges. We have been suffering for 40 years, and the time is now [for change],” he stressed.

Mr Kyagulanyi urged security personnel, including the police and the Uganda People's Defence Force to maintain security for all candidates without segregation. He said after the 2021 elections, many of their supporters were arrested, tortured, or killed, and others are still missing.

“Since 1962, every transition has been centred on bloodshed promoted by a section of people. They have stolen everything starting from minerals and the Uganda venture, and they have reached the extent of even stealing human organs and the future of Ugandans. Uganda has never been a poor country; Ugandans are rich, talented, and innovative and have fertile soils but only need a caring leader,” he explained.

“We want a new Uganda where people can walk without weapons, where a person will not have to worry about where to get food, security for all Ugandans, better pay for teachers, a favourable environment for traders, a better education system, and employment on merit, not discrimination,” he added.

Mr Kyagulanyi said NUP will officially launch their manifesto to show how they aim to transform the country sector by sector. The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, and NUP party spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, called on security forces to act with the same fairness in the entire campaigns as they demonstrated during President Museveni’s campaign rally, and not block NUP’s planned campaigns.

“We are going into a war that we did not even go in for training for, we are going in a battle bare handed but facing the enemy with guns, tear gas, and bombs, but we are basing it only on justice; we are only fighting to restore the hopes of the Ugandans,” he said.

Barbie called for a change of leadership to promote women's empowerment, health systems, education, alleviate water shortage and undertaking of socio-economic transformation.