Bobi Wine, Mao pick forms to dislodge Museveni

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine and his counterpart of the Democratic Party (DP), Mr Norbert Mao, yesterday picked nomination forms for the January 2026 presidential election.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Nakawa West MP, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, and the party’s national treasurer, Mr Benjamin Katana, picked the forms on behalf of Mr Kyagulanyi from the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters.

Mr Ssenyonyi told reporters that NUP will campaign under the slogan “New Uganda Now,” which he said will be achieved through a massive protest vote that will end the nearly 40-year reign of President Museveni.

“The New Uganda we talk about is a country where we shall see all people go to public hospitals and receive deserving treatment, our roads are in good shape, where our children go to these Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools and attain quality education,” he said.

He added: “We are agitating for a Uganda where young people who have been through schools have opportunities available to them, where all Ugandans are equal before and under the law, where there are no human rights violations, where the leaders are accountable to the people they serve.”

Mr Rubongoya said that they entrusted Mr Kyagulanyi with the responsibility of steering them through the next elections.

“As we kick off this process of ending the suffering Ugandans have endured for almost four decades, we pray that the security operatives respect the will of the people and refrain from disrupting us, and we also request the Electoral Commission to be in charge of the elections,” he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi will be standing against the incumbent for the second time. He came second with 3.6 million votes in 2021.

DP joins the race

Meanwhile, Mr Mao, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister, who came in the fifth position with 57,682 votes or 0.56percent of the 10.3 million valid votes cast in the 2021 presidential polls before entering into a cooperation agreement with NRM, has also reignited his 2026 presidential bid.

His nomination forms were picked by the DP party officials led by the secretary general Gerald Siranda. He said that only DP can steer Uganda through a peaceful transition.

“We are focusing on the peaceful transition of power and national dialogue because there is no way you can speak about a new Uganda without putting a picture of President Museveni and NRM. They are big stakeholders who we should engage,” said Mr Siranda.

He reportedly turned angry when asked about the allegation of selling the DP party to the NRM ruling government, as he shouted at reporters, saying, “Give me the receipt.”

Mr Fred Chemuko Wakuri, the president of the Revolutionary People’s Party, also joined the growing list of presidential aspirants, saying his major focus will be on transforming Ugandans financially, eliminating poverty, strengthening the health and education sectors, and weeding out corruption.

The EC on Monday last week, kicked off the exercise where it is issuing nomination forms to any Ugandan registered voter who intend to compete for the presidency in 2026. By last evening, the number of aspirants had reached 177, according to Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson.

Mr Mucunguzi emphasised that any registered Ugandan voter who has an intention of leading the country is free to pick the nomination forms in the ongoing exercise that shall end on September 24. The aspirants, he added, are also free to send their representatives to pick for them on their behalf. For political parties, the person picking the forms other than the aspirant himself or herself will either be the party secretary general or any person with the authorisation (in writing) from the secretary general.

The aspirants or their agents are being given a copy of the nomination form, supporter forms, which are to be used for collecting signatures of not less than 100 registered voters from at least two-thirds of all districts in Uganda (98 districts), and the guidelines for nomination and related activities, which they are mandated to bring back to the Commission not later than September 10, which is two weeks before the September 23-24 presidential nominations.

A former Forum for Democratic Change party member, Mr Moses Byamugisha, who picked the forms last week, returned them yesterday with more than 10,000 signatures, but the Commission declined to receive them and advised him to bring them at least two weeks before the nomination dates.

