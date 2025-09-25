Bobi Wine sets stage for fierce 2026 polls contest

National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu yesterday set the stage for what promises to be another fierce contest with Uganda’s long-serving President, Yoweri Museveni, for whom he has become the most vocal critic and formidable challenger. Moments after being declared a candidate by the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Kyagulanyi launched into a frontal challenge against his nemesis Museveni as he addressed journalists within the precincts of the EC at Lubowa, off the Kampala-Entebbe road.

Mr Kyagulanyi, who is better known by his stage name of Bobi Wine, delivered a spirited speech in which he pledged to continue the struggle for political change. He said his nomination marked the beginning of the final phase of a mission to secure what he called true independence for Uganda. Mr Kyagulanyi described the last four decades under Museveni as years of “oppression and misrule.” “For 40 long years, one man and a small group of his relatives and friends have ruled our country. They have looted our nation and turned every institution of government into a tool of oppression. They have reduced the citizens of Uganda to slaves on their own land. They have reduced all of us into beggars, and they’ve turned our poverty into a tool of control,” he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi, who was nominated yesterday by Justice Simon Buyabakama, the EC chief, to run for president in the 2026 General Election, argued that Uganda is not poor but has been crippled by bad leadership. “Our country is fertile. Our people are hard-working and enterprising. We are rich in creativity. We are resourceful. We are energetic. We are young and we are promising. Our country is one of the richest countries on the planet [earth] in terms of natural resources. So, my brothers and sisters, our problem is not lack of wealth. Our problem is a lack of leadership that serves the people instead of terrorising them and exploiting them,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

Mr Kyagulanyi reminded the public of the violent aftermath of the 2021 elections, saying hundreds of his supporters had been killed, jailed, or gone missing. Despite that history, he urged Ugandans not to lose hope. “We first made our attempt five years ago. Hundreds of our brothers and sisters were tortured. Many of them were arrested and are still in prison as we speak right now. Many were killed and many are missing to the present day. And yet, we refuse to give up,” he declared. He explained that participating in the 2026 elections was part of what he termed a “protest vote.”

Bobi Wine said casting ballots under an unfair system is still a necessary act of resistance. “We have voted before. We have won elections before, and we have been rigged before. But the election this time is no usual election, brothers and sisters. We are going into this election as a way of protesting against the injustice that has been inflicted on us for the last 40 years,” he said. “We are going to use this election to protest legally, constitutionally, and non-violently. We must mobilise the people of Uganda to come out and vote in very, very large numbers, numbers that are too big to rig,” he added.

Bobi Wine also addressed himself to Ugandans living abroad, many of whom he said had been forced into exile for fear of persecution. He praised their contribution to Uganda’s economy through remittances and promised that under his leadership, they would be free to return home without fear. “You send more than $2 billion back to Uganda every year. In a real sense, you are the biggest investors in Uganda. We are fighting so that you can return to your families, to freedom and dignity. We are fighting so that you are received with roses and not handcuffs,” he said.

In a rare direct message to President Museveni, Kyagulanyi urged him to accept a peaceful transition. “Gen Museveni, remember that Uganda was here before you and Uganda will be here long after you are gone. You don’t have to burn it down on your way out. The best guarantee for your legacy, for your security, and for what you and your people have earned in the last 40 years is to allow a peaceful, orderly, and democratic transition of power. We still believe in peace. We still believe in justice. And yes, we believe in reconciliation,” Bobi Wine said. He painted a hopeful picture of Uganda under new leadership, promising reforms that would improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

“We shall reach a Uganda where you will move in town and not see guns on the streets. A Uganda where security will be protecting the citizens and not terrorising them. A Uganda where teachers, soldiers, health workers and other workers are paid promptly and adequately. A Uganda where traders are not suffocating under exploitative tax regimes. That is a new Uganda that we dream of. That is a new Uganda that we shall definitely get to.” Bobi Wine acknowledged the dangers of campaigning under what he called an oppressive regime but encouraged his supporters to remain firm.

“As we go for this campaign, it’s like walking into the valley of the shadow of death. But I say to you, comrades, fear no evil, because the Lord Almighty is with us. We shall walk but not get tired. We shall suffer, but we shall not die. It will be painful, but we shall win in the end.” Bobi Wine urged his supporters to stay disciplined and vigilant throughout the campaign. “Hope for the best but be prepared for the worst. Be careful, but don’t show fear because this regime wants us to be fearful. Your duty in this campaign is not to protect me. It is to protect yourselves. It is to protect each other. It is to protect those ordinary people who come to support us at our rallies.”

He closed his speech with a declaration of determination, saying the struggle was not just for his generation but for all Ugandans, present and future. “Freedom never comes easy. Our grandparents shed blood for the independence of this country 62 years ago. Our parents shed blood for what they believed was a liberation 40 years ago. Our comrades in this very generation are in prison for this very struggle. They’ve shed blood for this struggle. Many of them are missing, and they don’t even have graves for this struggle. Let us carry them in our hearts. Failure is not an option. We must get our freedom or at least die trying.”

Bobi said he was humbled by the trust Ugandans have placed in him.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured to accept your nomination to be the next president of the Republic of Uganda for the year 2026 to 2031. I thank you very much for the trust that you’ve continued to place in me ever since I offered myself for the first time for the presidential office in 2021.”

Bobi Wine, who spoke through an afternoon downpour, had to cut his speech short as the rain continued to beat down, promising to finalise his speech at his post-nomination rally planned later in the day at Nateete, on the outskirts of Kampala City Centre.



