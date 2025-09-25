Bugisu speaks out on Nandala’s candidacy

The Bugisu Sub-region, with an estimated population of about 1.8 million people, is brimming with pride following the nomination of Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi to run for president in the 2026 polls. Mr Mafabi was yesterday nominated by the Electoral Commission to contest on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket. He also serves as the party’s secretary general and as chairperson of the Bugisu Cooperative Union.

Nandala received the party’s endorsement through consensus after FDC president Patrick Amuriat withdrew from the race. This decision followed intense internal negotiations mediated by elders from the Bugisu and Teso sub-regions. Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, the MP for Manjiya Constituency in Bududa District and the Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament, praised Nandala as one of the country’s most senior politicians.

“Whether he wins or not, the fact that he is contesting for the presidency is a major step forward for Bugisu region,” he said. Bugisu, nestled in the foothills of Mount Elgon’s Wanale Ridge, is largely dominated by subsistence farming, leaving about 70 percent of locals vulnerable to environmental shocks and income instability. According to 2023 estimates by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, poverty levels in the broader eastern region stand at about 28 percent, with Bugisu districts often experiencing similar or even higher rates. This is worsened by frequent natural disasters, particularly landslides.

Dr Ahmed Wadega, the regional kadhi for eastern Uganda, said religious leaders do not take political sides but commended Mafabi as a unifying figure.

“There is a saying that wise men come from the east. If eastern Uganda is producing presidential candidates, that is true democracy. It’s time for the Bamasaba to support their own,” he said.

Mr Job Mafabi, a businessman in Mbale City, said a Nandala presidency offered the only practical solution to the sub-region’s problems.

“We have been neglected despite the role our elders played in helping President Museveni capture power in 1986. We don’t even have a Cabinet minister, you can imagine,” he said. Currently, Bugisu has only two ministerial positions, both at State ministerial level: Ms Florence Nambozo, the State minister for Karamoja and Woman MP for Sironko District, and Mr Dominic Mafabi Gidudu, the State minister for the elderly. In past appointments, the sub-region usually had a Cabinet minister and at least two state ministers.

Mr Joseph Weyusa, an elder from Lwakhakha Town Council in Namisindwa District, said Nandala was the first prominent leader from Bugisu to contest for the presidency. He likened Nandala’s political influence to the late James Wapakhabulo, the former Speaker of Parliament who presided over the Constituent Assembly that debated the 1995 Constitution. However, Mr Richard Wanda, the MP for Bungokho Central and chairperson of the Bugisu Parliamentary Committee, said the FDC is no longer strong in Bugisu.



