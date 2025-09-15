Bukedi voters list priorities ahead of 2026 campaigns

Nominations for local government positions have officially concluded, ushering in a new phase of Uganda’s 2026 General Elections roadmap.

With their names now officially expected to be on the ballot paper, the nominated candidates have embarked on what is expected to be a heated campaign season, marked by high expectations from the voters, even before the Electoral Commission flags them off for campaigns.

For many candidates, the journey ahead will test not only their political strategies but also their resilience in navigating the demands of the electorate and the legal framework guiding campaigns.

Voters are now voicing their priorities, sending a clear message to nominated candidates: this election will be judged on delivery, not rhetoric.





In most districts in the North Bukedi, which comprises Budaka, Pallisa, Kibuku and Butebo, citizens have listed health, education and improved infrastructure as their top demands Many say that while leaders often make campaign promises, little progress has been seen in addressing these pressing needs.

“Our health facilities have persistently witnessed a lack of drugs, and sometimes, we have to walk or travel to get basic treatment in distant health facilities,” Mr Michael Menya, a boda boda rider, said.

“This time, we want leaders who understand our struggles and can do something about it. People are tired of promises. We want leaders who can actually bring services closer to us,” he added.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), the period following nomination is critical, as candidates are expected to strictly adhere to the campaign schedules, electoral guidelines, and code of conduct.

The communities continue to demand practical solutions to issues, such as poor service delivery, unemployment, and deteriorating infrastructure. Candidates will, therefore, be under pressure to present concrete and realistic manifestos, rather than relying on mere promises.

“As we are expecting a new breed of leaders committed to service delivery and accountability, we want leaders who will address their pressing concerns such as health services, education, clean water and road infrastructure,” Mr James Wacha, a locals, said. Local government, being the closest tier to the people, is seen as a cornerstone for development.

“As such, candidates are expected to demonstrate not only political will but also a practical grasp of community needs and a clear plan of action,” Mr Wacha further stressed.

The EC has, however, cautioned the nominated candidates against engaging in early campaigns before the officially designated period. According to the commission, the electoral laws clearly stipulate that candidates are only permitted to campaign within a period gazzetted by the EC. Any campaign activity conducted outside this timeframe is considered a violation of the law.

Ms Norah Lunyoro, the Budaka District Returning Officer, said while nominations give candidates the legal standing to contest, they do not grant them the liberty to mobilise voters ahead of time.

“We remind all candidates that campaigns must only take place during the officially announced period. Any premature activity will attract disciplinary measures as provided by the law,” Ms Lunyoro said.

She added: “We shall invite them [aspirants] for harmonisation exercise before campaigns kicks off to avoid clashes.’’

The EC further urged candidates to respect the set guidelines, emphasising that they are intended to ensure level playing field for all contestants and to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

“Candidates should take note that violating campaign rules could lead to sanctions, including disqualification. We urge everyone to exercise patience and abide by the regulation,” she warned. Ms Lunyoro, however, noted that the three-day nomination exercise had no challenge except some candidates failing to fill their nomination forms correctly.

“The exercise was running smoothly. The EC was overwhelmed with the number of aspirants for different levels but managed to handle,” she said For day two, the EC nominated 17 women councillors, one (workers), one (elders), one (youth) and one (PWD), directly elected councillors (28) and one (district chairperson).