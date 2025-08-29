Busoga blames Kadaga’s CEC loss on poor strategy

Busoga region leaders and political analysts have blamed Ms Rebecca Kadaga’s failure to retain her position as the 2nd Female Vice Chairperson for Central Executive Committee, (CEC), on poor grassroots’ mobilisation and inadequate facilitation of delegates. In the final tally, during a hotly contested race, Parliament Speaker, Ms Anita Among, won with a big margin after she secured 11,680 votes against the First Deputy Prime Minister, also minister of East African Community Affairs, Ms Kadaga’s 902 votes. Multiple delegates from the Busoga Sub-region that the Daily Monitor interviewed yesterday revealed that they did enough mobilisation by lobbying support for their candidate, only to be let down and abandoned. Political insiders say Ms Kadaga’s administrative team lacked cohesion and failed to detect the shifting dynamics within the party.

But despite her loss, Ms Kadaga is commended as a remarkable woman of courage, confidence, and dignity and one who boldly dared to bell the cat. However, she became a victim of the belief that confidence without obedience can be seen as rebellion, and that no one is bigger than the system. Sources, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, suggest that her team underestimated the importance of delegate engagement, which played a critical role in swaying votes. Many delegates reportedly felt neglected and unsupported, in contrast to rival camps that ensured strategic outreach and logistics support. Analysts believe this oversight cost Ms Kadaga key backing, particularly from regions that previously stood behind her.

The episode highlights the growing significance of ground-level politics within internal party elections, where influence alone is no longer sufficient. “Her loss is a clear reminder that even seasoned politicians must maintain strong and well-coordinated grassroots networks to succeed in high-stakes contests like the CEC race,” said one of the sources. Mr Swaiibu Baligeya Obiida, the chairperson of Mbulamuti Village in Mbulamuti Town Council, Kamuli, and also the chairperson for the elderly in the area, stated that Ms Kadaga’s mobilisers failed to carry out their duties. Mr Baligeya noted that despite Ms Kadaga’s CEC downfall largely caused by her administrators’ failure to cater for delegates, with some even forced to sleep outside in the cold, she remains the pillar of Busoga.

“We don’t blame her for losing the CEC seat because she is still our Member of Parliament, and above all, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs. We are sending her back to Parliament,” he said. Mr Baligeya said Ms Kadaga has contributed to the development of Kamuli District’s infrastructures such as Isimba Bridge that connects the district to Kayunga,reducing transport costs. He added that she brought piped safe water and promoted sanitation in the community by constructing pit-latrines. “We would like the President to keep her in the system because she is a woman of influence, both in the region and at national level...” said Mr Baligeya. Mr Ayub Ntamunangu,who was a delegate representing persons with disabilities in Jinja City, attributed Ms Kadaga’s downfall to disunity among the Basoga.

“Candidates from other regions had all their people voting for them, but when it comes to Busoga, the votes were divided”,Mr Ntamunagu said. For instance, many people from Busoga remained seated as voting was going on. This worked against the success of their candidates including Ms Kadaga who was defeated by Among. Mr Ntamunangu also noted that delegates from Busoga did not understand the advantages that they would enjoy if Ms Kadaga had remained a CEC member.

Busoga locals who spoke to Daily Monitor said some delegates did not vote, accusing Kadaga of not facilitating them yet her opponent, Among had financially aided her supporters Mr Karoli Dhizaala, the Kamuli District NRM LC5 flagbearer, said the embarrassment is a heavy burden to carry back to Busoga, but the silver lining lies in the fact that Kadaga fulfilled her mission, boldly confronting President Museveni, both directly and publicly, about his leadership style and the party’s “manipulative, exploitative , use-and-dump approach.” Mr Dhizaala praised Ms Kadaga for mounting a spirited fight against overwhelming odds.

“We celebrate her bravery in standing up for both her rights and ours, challenging hypocrisy, confronting betrayal, and raising the red flag in defence of true democracy,” he said. Dhizaala attributed Kadaga’s downfall to intrigue, personal egos, and divided loyalties within and beyond Busoga. He expressed regret over the state of the region, saying Busoga has been desecrated, exploited, and left in disarray, likening it to helpless chicks huddling in the rain after the mother hen has been slaughtered.

Mr Abdul Kadir and Wansadha who are vocal defenders of Kadaga on social media, claimed that their “Mama” was fighting a long-orchestrated plot to force her out of the party. Efforts to reach some of the mobilisers of Ms Kadaga were unsuccessful, as their phones were switched off by press time. Others claimed that when concrete facts were presented to the President Museveni, he responded with political manoeuvrings rather than addressing the issues, ultimately pushing Kadaga toward political annihilation.

They said she was left humiliated and embarrassed, adding that it should serve as a wake-up call to loyalists who continue to serve with blind allegiance.

“Good enough, we remain standing tall and high with Mama Kadaga because the results do not question her positive quality nor diminish her values,” said Mr Wansadha “Her legacy and contributions toward building a better nation have been reborn, as she now stands as a martyr within the party,” they posted on the Kamuli NRM, Tufumintirise, and Budiope Brotherhood platforms.

Political and social commentator Elungat Odeke said Kadaga’s downfall stemmed from chest-thumping, overconfidence, and taking voters for granted.

He claimed her greatest weakness was living in self-denial and a political mirage, believing she had no serious challenger. “She forgot that in politics, patronage often outweighs merit where loyalty to the leader and the system takes precedence over competence and integrity,” said Mr Elungat.

Still, Mr Elungat acknowledged that both CEC and NEC demand absolute commitment, and it’s within those structures that Kadaga upheld her promises, honoured her supporters, and stood by democratic principles. “She chose to bite the frog and didn’t turn back—she even attempted to swallow it, knowing she might vomit. But she stood firm in her convictions until the very end,” he said. Mr Maurice Kibalya of Bugabula South described the events as a reflection of shifting voter preferences, calling it “a clear sign that it is a period of political transition.