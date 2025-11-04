Can Bobi Wine wrest Karamoja Sub-region from Museveni’s grip?

For the last six general elections that this country has held, the dominance of President Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Karamoja Sub-region has remained unmatched.

Last week, National Unity Platform candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi wine, briefly set foot in Karamoja Sub-region and attracted thousands of the Karachunas in his rallies. However, several people are still doubting if Mr Kyagulanyi will garner more votes compared to those he got in the 2021 presidential election.

Karamoja, with 1,496,117 people, has for the last six electoral cycles voted overwhelmingly for Mr Museveni. Also, there is no history of an Opposition Member of Parliament from Karamoja. In the 2021 national election results, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi had a decimal performance compared to Gen Museveni whose tally in some of the nine districts of Karamoja was more than 90 percent of the total votes cast in each district.









In Abim District, the incumbent scored 77.3 percent, Kaabong 87.63 percent, Kotido 83.18 percent and Moroto 87.35 percent. It is only in Abim that Mr Kyagulanyi managed to score 16.77 percent, Karenga 5.3 percent, Kaabong 4.09 percent; the other Opposition and independent presidential candidates barely had 1 percent in the nine districts of the sub-region.

Mr Charles Ongorok, a private clinical officer in Orwamuge Town Council in Abim, told this paper that, this time round the NUP presidential candidate may make serious inroads, especially in northern Karamoja that feels so marginalised than it is for the south. He said unlike the previous election where some of Mr Kyagulanyi’s movements were curtailed, “the campaign rallies I saw from Orwamuge down to the district were much different from the kind we had in 2021.

People poured to the dusty roads, and he passionately gave the people of Karamoja hope”. “I believe that hope will resonate in the hearts of the people until Election Day,” Mr Ongorok said. He added that when President Museveni set foot in Karamoja through Abim, where the NUP presidential candidate also entered from, the locals expected that the incumbent would make pronouncements about the sorry state of roads in northern Karamoja.

“He made fun of the people, asking people ‘how do people sleep on tarmac’, to me, for people who spend nights on these pathetic roads during the rainy season found his utterances as mockery and they will want to pay back come Election Day,” Mr Ongorok said.

He further argued that Mr Kyalgulanyi while in Abim and Kotido last Wednesday, passionately spoke to the people, assuring them how his government will work on the northern Karamoja roads as soon as they get the mandate next year. The presidential candidate also reportedly promised to release Karimong youth who are detained by the army despite the late January Supreme Court ruling that barred civilians from being tried by the court martial.

Mr Ernest Ayen, the NUP candidate for youth MP in northern region, told this paper that the issues of the road infrastructure in northern Karamoja can only be addressed by the next NUP government. He said the NRM government, whose chairperson has been in power for close to 40 years now, has shown lacks the political will to work on these roads.

Mr Ayen said the alleged lack of political will was evident by what Mr Museveni said while on the campaign trail in Abim, Kotido, Kaabong and Karenga where he reportedly said “people don’t sleep on tarmac when dusk falls”. “But look, we have lost lives on these bad roads, merchandise delivery has remained a nightmare, referrals to St Kizito Matany and Moroto regional referral hospitals remains a nightmare,’’ he said.

Ms Grace Nakut, a resident of Kotido Municipality, said there are several Opposition supporters in Kotido despite hostility from supporters of the ruling NRM party. Ms Nakut said that the absence of strong Opposition figures at the local level has been a challenge, especially for those eyeing various political positions. She added that there are scenarios on voting day when Opposition candidates fail to present their agents at several polling stations, to the advantage of their opponents.

“It is only in the urban towns that you find Opposition candidates having agents ,” she lamented.

Ms Nakut said if this is not worked on, the repeat of 2021 and 2016 polls will still manifest where some polling stations only had NRM agents and polling officials. She said four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye, who is under detention on alleged treason charges, had high chances in Karamoja, but Opposition supporters failed to protect his votes at various polling stations. While in Abim and Kotido last week, NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi rallied the people of Karamoja to support his bid for the presidency. He explained that with the NUP government in place, the people of Karamoja will be able to have better roads, better health facilities, and better jobs accruing from the mineral deposits in Karamoja.

“We need a Karamoja that is better, like any other part of Uganda,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

President Museveni, who ended his campaign trail of Karamoja in Napak District last Thursday, has promised free education for all the Karamoja children, arguing that it will curb school drop-out rates. He said when they introduced the Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme in 1996, the plan was to have it completely free but along the way the school managers started charging fees. The incumbent also promised to construct a hospital in Napak, which relies heavily on St Kizito Matany, a Catholic-run hospital, to construct primary schools in every parish and health centre IIIs in every sub-county in Karamoja Sub-region.

Besigye’s votes

A look also into the 2016 presidential poll, Dr Kizza Besigye then closest contender to President Museveni, performed poorly in Karamoja Sub-region. In Kotido, for example, Dr Besigye got 1,141votes representing 3.51 percent compared to Mr Museveni who scored 29,673 votes, representing 91.33 percent.

In Nakapiripirit District, Dr Besigye got 1,183 votes representing 3.52 percent, while Mr Museveni had 31,915 votes, representing 94.96 percent. The district had 46,154 registered voters. In Moroto District, Dr Besigye garnered 1,270 votes representing 5.60 percent while Mr Museveni got 20,240 votes, representing 89.30 percent.