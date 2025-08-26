Can civic education allay voter apathy in 2026 polls?

Five months after the disputed Kawempe North by-election, the ghosts of low voter turnout continue to haunt Uganda’s electoral landscape. Of the nearly 200,000 registered voters in Kawempe, only 28,059—or just 14 percent—turned up on polling day, according to the Electoral Commission (EC). The atmosphere at the polls was shaped by fear and intimidation. Images remain vivid of masked operatives from the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT) brutalising Opposition supporters and journalists, while armoured personnel carrier (APC) trucks roared through polling stations.

But the malaise is not confined to Opposition-leaning constituencies. The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for MPs on July 17 and local government on July 24 were similarly marked by visibly low voter turnout across Kampala and upcountry districts, signalling deepening apathy. At several polling stations in Mukono, fewer than 10 people had voted by midday. In Luweero Town Council, only three voters had turned up by 12:30pm. In Tororo Municipality, just 29 of 229 registered voters participated in South Central West Village. Across greater Kampala, voting often started late, with most stations deserted.

These scenes have sparked fears about what could happen in the January 2026 General Elections. With more than 22 million Ugandans now registered to vote, analysts warn that unless trust and confidence are restored, turnout could plunge further.

‘Demilitarise and educate’

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Amuriat Oboi believes civic education is the first step. “The Electoral Commission should conduct programmes to drum up support for elections and assure Ugandans of their ability to conduct a free, fair and credible election, while political parties and candidates, too, should encourage their supporters to come out to vote,” he said. But others insist the problem runs deeper. Alliance for National Transformation Coordinator Alice Alaso said many Ugandans fear participating in heavily militarised elections. “Our elections are so militarised that a voter has to weigh many times whether they are willing to get shot, beaten or hurt as they go to vote,” she said. “The second issue is whether Ugandans feel that their vote will count at the end of the day. With this incumbency, manipulations of the NRM, where they overturn the wishes of the people, the key remedy here is giving hope and assurance to Ugandans,” she added.

Uganda’s voter participation has been reducing for years. By-elections tell part of the story: only 45.2 percent voted in Omoro (2022), 35.2 percent in Oyam North (2023), and 49.3 percent in Dokolo District (2024). The pattern is even clearer in presidential contests. In 2001, turnout was nearly 70 percent. By 2021, it had dropped to 57 percent, with just 11 million of 18 million registered voters casting ballots. Analysts ask: what would happen if all 22 million registered voters turned up in 2026? And more urgently: can robust civic education reverse the downward spiral? The EC is mandated to spearhead voter education, often working alongside civil society groups. But mistrust and restrictions have hampered this partnership. Governance researcher Job Kijja said citizen consciousness is critical but noted that many CSOs seeking accreditation for voter education have been left in limbo for over a year.

“Government has harassed civic organisations by raiding them, arresting leaders, closing them, and suspending operations,” he said. “Several laws such as the NGO Act constrain civic space. What is needed is demilitarisation so that citizens feel safe, and reforms to guarantee that their vote will not be rigged,” he added.

For Kijja, elections in Uganda too often resemble “military operations,” with soldiers patrolling streets and intimidating voters. “Restoring confidence requires electoral laws robust enough to guarantee justice and integrity,” he said. The Citizens’ Compact for Free and Fair Elections, developed by CSOs in 2014, outlines wide-ranging reforms that remain unimplemented. Lawyer Andrew Karamagi argued that civic education alone cannot change voter behaviour in a context of poverty and militarisation.

“Look at how impoverished Ugandans are—accepting coins or notes in exchange for their ballot paper. Such a person cannot exercise a real choice,” he said.

Researcher Maria Alesi added that voter apathy stems less from ignorance and more from disillusionment. “Turnout has been reducing since 1995, especially in urban areas where access to information is highest. People see how irrelevant the state is to them. Alternatively, they understand how broken the governance structure is and prefer to stay away,” she said. This is compounded by the monetisation of politics, where short-term benefits overshadow the long-term value of elections.

Ms Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, warned that the EC is running out of time. “The increasing voter demand for money in exchange for votes is because they don’t value elections and have lost trust in democratic processes,” she said. Ms Marion Kirabo of Next Gen Women Initiative was more blunt. “It’s not that people don’t know that politicians affect their lives. They think their vote doesn’t matter and will not count. You cannot tell people to turn out for a sham election, or one that puts their lives at risk,” she said. “We have seen that pattern during the NRM primaries and we are going to see it in the General Elections,” she added.

EC on the defensive

Critics often question the EC’s credibility. At a June workshop in Kampala, EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama dismissed such doubts. “Can you prove that we cannot conduct a free and fair election because the person who appointed me ends up being a candidate? Show us evidence. When you talk generally without specifics, I cannot give you clear answers,” he said. Yet questions persist, especially after donors pulled back from funding civic education. The Democratic Governance Facility wound up before the 2021 polls, and USAID shut down operations earlier this year, crippling outreach campaigns. With just months to the next general elections, Uganda now faces a steep challenge: reversing apathy and rebuilding trust.

