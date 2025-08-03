Can NRM cling to its Mityana North seat?

It’s not clear how the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party will handle the fallout from the Mityana North primaries after Mr Muhamad Kibedi Nsegumire, the incumbent, defeated Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, the party’s vice chairperson in charge of Buganda region.

Mr Kiwanda was trying to make a comeback because he had represented Mityana North from 2011 to 2021 when he decided not to stand again.

The 2021 pause was not the first time Mr Kiwanda had taken a break from representing Mityana North. He did the same after representing the constituency in the Seventh Parliament from 2001 to 2006.

Mr Kiwanda didn’t make it to the Eighth Parliament as he was ousted in the NRM primaries by Mr Gordon Katende Sematiko. This prompted President Museveni to post Mr Kiwanda to Kaabong, in Karamoja Sub-region, where he served as a Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

It seems this forced break did him a lot of good, as in 2011, he wrestled the constituency from Mr Sematiko. Mr Kiwanda wasn’t able to replicate the same this term as Mr Nsegumire trounced him after polling 16,514 votes against the 7,046 votes the veteran politician mustered. When Mr Kiwanda returned nomination forms at the NRM headquarters in Kampala, he made a case for his candidature.

“I’m a leader with experience. I’m a leader with integrity. I’m a leader who has been tested for the last 15 or 20 years. I have been in leadership, but they have never heard my name in any corruption scandal. You have never heard my name in land grabbing. The people of Mityana North need a clean leader,” Mr Kiwanda, a former chairperson of the Buganda parliamentary caucus, said.

The experience that Mr Kiwanda was insinuating included Mr Museveni appointing him State minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities after the 2016 General Election. It was during his time as junior Tourism minister that Mr Kiwanda courted controversy. This was after he ventured into the beauty pageant world, coming up with a contest he dubbed Miss Curvy.

Mr Kiwanda said the reason behind this particular contest was to promote what he dubbed beauty in diversity. This reason, however, was deemed hollow after one litigant dragged Mr Kiwanda to court, arguing that his ideas were against Ugandan norms and culture.

Mr Gideon Tugume, in his case that was never heard, said by organising a beauty pageant for only curvy women is discriminatory and goes against constitutional provisions.

Minister Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi. PHOTO | FILE

Kiwanda blues

In a statement, Mr Kiwanda defended the Miss Curvy beauty pageant. He held that it is no different from other beauty pageants that only celebrate slender and slim women.

The minister wondered why the same Ugandans, who he said had unanimously celebrated the achievements of Miss World Africa Quiin Abenakyo, were now against the Miss Curvy pageant, which also rides on the same concept, but this time on more endowed women.

For the NRM supporters who took part in their party’s primaries, the social events that Mr Kiwanda propped up, including the Miss Curvy pageant and launching the “Rolex”, a popular street food (chapati rolled in fried eggs) in Uganda, did not quite meet them where they expected to be met. They duly rallied behind Mr Kibedi.

Although Mr Kiwanda is yet to come out and officially accuse Mr Kibedi of committing any kind of fraud during the Election Day, fights broke out among their supporters. Mr Kiwanda’s supporters accused Mr Kibedi’s camp of ferrying voters from one area to another in a bid to boost their numbers.

In other instances, Mr Kiwanda’s supporters claimed Mr Kibedi, who is the NRM vice-chairperson of Mityana District, was in charge of the voting process, and that most of the polling agents were his supporters. Mr Kibedi brushed aside the accusations, insisting the vote was a reflection of the people’s will.

The divisions in Mityana North are the last thing that the NRM needs because it’s the only constituency of five that makes up Mityana District, which was taken by the ruling party in the 2021 General Election.

The rest were taken up by the Opposition: Mityana South was taken by Democratic Party’s Richard Lumu; Busujju County was taken by Mr David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga (National Unity Platform - NUP)); Mityana Municipality was taken by Mr Francis Zaake (NUP); and the woman representative slot was taken by Ms Joyce Bagala (NUP).

A close call

Another reason for the NRM leadership to manage the fallout from the Mityana North carefully is the fact that Mr Kibedi narrowly defeated NUP’s Sematiko by a difference of just 227 votes. This is a constituency that NRM could have easily lost, and indeed, Mr Sematiko–the former executive secretary at National Drug Authority (NDA)—held that Mr Kibedi committed a litany of electoral crimes, including bribery, as well as the making and publishing of false statements using words concerning his character.

Justice Emmanuel Baguma, then a High Court judge based in Mubende, wasn’t having any of it, though. He threw out Mr Sematiko’s petition because he failed to prove the bribery claims. After all, there was no corroboration of the evidence from the people who all allegedly received the money.

“In the court’s view, the witnesses did not adduce evidence to prove that the people who were bribed with sugar were registered voters, nor did they adduce any evidence to show that the people distributing sugar were agents of Kibedi,” Justice Baguma said.

On Mr Kibedi defaming Mr Sematiko, Justice Baguma again stated that there was no evidence of defamation adduced by the witnesses because they did not state the exact words in verbatim form.

“The said defamatory statements were allegedly recorded in the video, and the translated version from Luganda to English was not clear since the court could not even pick any defamatory statement about the personal character of the petitioner in verbatim,” Justice Baguma said.

Headache

Mr Sematiko hasn’t given up reclaiming this constituency he last represented in the ninth Parliament since he is among those who picked and returned NUP’s nomination forms. The former lawmaker brings a wealth of experience to the table, but this time the NUP Elections Management Committee (EMC) has a headache to deal with.

The headache comes in terms of choosing between Mr Sematiko and “Bishop” William Tomusange Bifaaki, the founder of Joy Missions International Ministries—who has also expressed interest in challenging Mr Kibedi on the NUP ticket.

“I want to challenge myself because I have seen bad laws being passed. Like the recent law of charging civilians in the army. The incumbent [Kibedi] supported that and I can’t support that,” Bifaaki said.

“Another thing we have to fight for is the rule of law in our country. We don’t have rule of law. Our people are being abducted. Our people are being put in prison without trial,” Mr Bifaaki added. Indeed, in what could turn out to be his Achilles’ heel, Mr Kibedi was among the NRM lawmakers who passed amendments to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Act that reintroduced the trial of civilians in the Court Martial. This was in complete defiance of the Supreme Court judgment made in late January. “We don’t need leaders who don’t have the interests of the people at heart. They just do what the powers that be order them to do. We need leaders who will speak out the truth whether at night or during the day. And that’s why I have come into this race,” Mr Bifaaki said.

On why he chose NUP, Mr Bifaaki alluded to ideological inclination. “When I looked at the ideology of the NUP, it stands for what I stand for because it stands for the rule of law. It stands for human rights. Human rights…are being violated. That’s why I decided to join the NUP.”

For Mr Kibedi, the only way to overcome the NUP juggernaut is for the NRM to be united. “We have to mend rifts within the party. Last time we lost because we failed to come together as a party. And if the divisions continue, we aren’t going to take back the constituencies we lost in 2021,” Mr Kibedi told Monitor.

KIWANDA AND THE MISS CURVY SAGA

After the 2016 General Election, where he was elected Mityana North MP, Godfrey Kiwanda was appointed State minister for Tourism.

He ventured into the beauty pageant world, coming up with a contest he dubbed Miss Curvy, an initiative he said adds curvy and sexy Ugandan women to the list of tourism products to attract tourists. However, the move sparked debate.

Mr Kiwanda said the contest was to promote what he dubbed beauty in diversity. This reason, however, was deemed hollow after one litigant dragged him to court because his ideas were against Ugandan norms and culture.

Mr Gideon Tugume, in his case that was never heard, said by organising a pageant for only curvy women is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

In a statement, Mr Kiwanda defended the pageant, saying it is no different from other beauty pageants that only celebrate slender and slim women.

Then Kasambya MP Gafa Mbwatekamwa also alleged that Mr Kiwanda was promoting Miss Curvy contest because ‘‘he has a shop in kikuubo, which is fond of selling the curvy hips, the bums. Actually sources say he could be trying to earn a living from this”.