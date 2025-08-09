Can Singh defy Rubaga North’s Opposition tag?

Fourteen years ago, Mr Singh Marwaha Katongole’s short-lived stint as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Rubaga North was ended by a High Court Judge. Justice Vincent Musoke-Kibuuka, who has since died, dealt the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) member’s hopes a devastating blow when he sensationally called him an “election thief.”

In the aftermath of the 2011 elections, Rubaga North constituency hogged the limelight after the Electoral Commission (EC) announced Opposition-leaning candidate Moses Kasibante as the winner, only to turn around later and declare Mr Katongole the winner following a controversial vote recount. Mr Katongole went on to serve as the MP for several months.

Mr Kasibante petitioned the High Court, and the job of resolving the impasse again was handed to Justice Musoke-Kibuuka. Mr Katongole had secured an order of recount at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Mengo.

The exercise had proceeded under heavy military guard, with Mr Kasibante and his lawyers thrown off the scene at some point. Having heard and analysed what transpired, Justice Musoke-Kibuuka finally had his say: “That application (for recount) was filed in the Chief Magistrate’s court on behalf of the first respondent (Katongole), by Messrs Kahuma and Kaheeru Advocates. They could well have been handling this kind of application for the first time, or it might have been deliberate … Whereas Section 55(1), of the PEA [Presidential Elections Act] vests a chief magistrate’s court with jurisdiction to conduct a vote recount, the order that was sought, in Miscellaneous Application No.29 of 2011 [Katongole’s application], was an order requiring the second respondent [EC] to conduct a recount of all the votes cast during the Parliamentary Elections in Rubaga North Constituency.”

He added: “It is a fact that the petitioner was not a party to this application.

It is on record that the learned counsel, who represented the second respondent (EC), Mr Sabiiti, told the Chief Magistrate’s court at the hearing of the application that the application was acceptable to the second respondent. The learned chief magistrate, thus, misdirected himself, fatally, by granting that order in the form in which the prayer had been made.”

Fat lady Katongole

Consequently, Justice Musoke-Kibuuka ordered the second respondent to recount all the votes cast during the Parliamentary Elections in Rubaga North Constituency. “The issue in the petition was that the recount proceeded in disregard of a High Court interim injunction that had stopped it,” he said.

Both Katongole and the EC denied that the interim order was ever effectively served upon any of them, but the Chief Magistrate of Mengo at the time, Phillip Odoki, who granted the recount order and is now a High Court judge, did not file an affidavit denying service.

Justice Musoke-Kibuuka ruled that he was satisfied that the order was effectively served upon everyone who had to be served, and, in his conclusion, the service was ignored, and the recount went ahead in disobedience of that order.

Justice Musoke-Kibuuka, having annulled the recount, declared Mr Kasibante the winner without going back for a by-election. The judge wrote: “The illegal recount conducted by the returning officer, Kampala, at Mengo Court on February 28, 2011, did not affect the declaration of the winner of the parliamentary election in Rubaga North, which was made by the returning officer on February 20, 2011. It did not do so because the recount was illegal... It had no force of law.”

By the time Justice Kibuuka-Musoke threw Katongole out of Parliament, the Ugandan of Indian extraction was already persona non grata in a constituency that has an emotional attachment to Buganda Kingdom. Having sat out the previous two elections as he concentrated on being a member of the ruling party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), Katongole has bounced back.

He says the people of Rubaga North are eager to let bygones be bygones. After securing the NRM ticket, Katongole made it clear that his new foe is the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, or to be precise, its principal, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

“This time, NRM (National Resistance Movement) is not joking,” he said after the NRM party primary. “NUP will not get any votes in all elections. And if they don’t stop fighting us, we shall chase Bobi Wine out of Kampala.”

To wrestle Rubaga North from the firm grasp of NUP, Katongole is going to have to do something extraordinary. This is simply because, in the 2021 parliamentary poll, NUP’s Abubaker Kawalya got 39,847 votes. Beti Olive Kamya, who had stood on the NRM ticket, could only manage 14,003 votes.

Kasibante, who for the umpteenth time stood as an Independent, placed third with 8,032 votes. NUP’s assumed strength in Rubaga North isn’t without loopholes, which opponents can take advantage of. The accusation is that Kawalya has maintained a quiet presence.

At least in Parliament. Whilst Kasibante, who has since joined the nascent Democratic Front (DF), wasn’t the most vocal legislator on the floor of Parliament, he was good at making alliances with other Opposition MPs such as Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality), Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo- Mukungwe), and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago in trying to forge a united front. Kawalya, like many NUP first-time legislators, has struggled to assert himself both within the Parliament and outside it.

The only significant contribution he made on the floor of Parliament came last year when he ganged up with other Kampala legislators to issue an ultimatum over the poor state of Kampala’s roads. Kawalya blamed KCCA for the mess on the roads following the rainy season.

“We shall not sit down and see all these challenges; we are giving them an ultimatum of a maximum of two weeks to work on most of the challenges that have affected our people, most especially when it comes to flooding. We all know what causes flooding, the state and quality of our drainage is in a bad state,” Kawalya said, noting that he wasn’t happy with the Shs10 billion that was allocated to KCCA for the maintenance of city roads.

“Kampala contributes the biggest percentage of taxes and, therefore, deserves better than the crumbs they are receiving from the government,” Kawalya added.

Den for federalists

Although Kawalya is struggling to show his position ideologically, Rubaga North has in the past years always been represented by people who claim to be federalists. The constituency hosts the Buganda Kingdom’s headquarters at Mengo, and people there have historically voted for those aligned with the kingdom’s interests—federal status or, as it is known in Buganda, federo. It’s no wonder the people of Rubaga North voted for a renowned federalist, Wasswa Lule, to represent them in the Constituent Assembly (CA) that midwifed the current Constitution.

Rubaga North would send Lule, son of former Ugandan President Yusuf Kironde Lule, to the sixth Parliament, where he continued to make a case for a federal system of government and demilitarisation of Uganda’s politics.

In the race for the 2026 Rubaga Parliamentary seat: James Mubiru, Singh Katongole and Abubaker Kawalya (incumbent Rubaga Division North MP)

Rubaga has always been the backyard of the Opposition, with Lule identifying with the Conservative Party (CP). But, in 2001, the NRM’s Tom Kayongo shocked the body politic when he turned the constituency yellow. The Opposition blamed the loss on fielding many candidates, including Kamya, who stood under the framework of the Reform Agenda.

Kayongo didn’t do himself any favours as he turned in a forgettable showing so much so that he couldn’t freely interact with his voters by the end of the term. In fact, in 2003, three voters, who turned out to be Kayongo’s former polling agents, petitioned the House Speaker, saying they wanted to recall the lawmaker. Why? Because he had long abandoned the constituency.

While they didn’t quite have their way, following the petition, they had the last laugh in 2006 when Rubaga North turned to a federalist in Kamya. The current ombudsman stood on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket back then. It looked as if Kamya was going to make this constituency her own, but, as fate would have it, she fell out with FDC. After forming her own Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA), she decided to run for president in 2011. This allowed Rubaga to once again select a new face. Kasibante, an Independent then who was supported by a pressure group known as Ssuubi that championed Ganda interests such as federo, carried the day.

Mubiru’s slim odds

For 2026, it’s clear that Kasibante has given up on contesting in Rubaga North since he has channelled his efforts as the DF’s spokesperson on discrediting NUP. What is clear is that with many people in Buganda still wanting to tap into the popularity of NUP, Kawalya faces his old nemesis in the form of a member of NUP, James Mubiru.

In 2020, Mubiru wanted the NUP ticket for the 2021 elections. Kawalya’s deep pockets forced Mubiru to eat humble pie. He had to settle for contesting to represent the constituency as a councillor at City Hall. By the time the elections came around, Mubiru was among the NUP activists who had been charged at the General Court Martial for allegedly being in possession of military uniform without authorisation.

Being incarcerated didn’t stop Mubiru from being elected as he was released in August 2021, long after elected officials had been sworn into office. Mubiru has already pinned up posters across Rubaga North, saying Kawalya doesn’t deserve another term since he hasn’t effectively represented the constituency. Sources within NUP indicate that although Mubiru is a personal friend of Bobi Wine, it’s doubtful that he will wrestle the NUP ticket from Kawalya. This means the 2026 battle for Rubaga North might be a straight shootout between Kawalya and Katongole.