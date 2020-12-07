Candidates flout Covid rules as cases soar

By Monitor Team More by this Author

With the election halfway, candidates are in a frenzy, canvassing for votes as they also navigate the coronavirus surge, which is sweeping through different parts of the country.

Since the campaigns last month, it is common to find a candidate addressing a rally of unmasked supporters despite the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The voters neither keep social distance nor wash their hands as recommended. It is also rare to find hand washing facilities with soap stationed at the campaign venues.

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the campaigns were supposed to be conducted on radio, television, social media and in newspapers as part of the measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

The electoral body also permitted regulated meetings of not more than 200 people in line with Ministry of Health Covid-19 related guidelines.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Health in charge of Primary Healthcare, expressed fears of an extensive community transmission of Covid-19 fuelled by campaigns.

“Politicians have failed to value human life. I am confident after campaigns that the health system will be stretched and health workers will be overwhelmed because we are going to get many sick people,” Dr Kaducu said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, the country has registered more than 200 deaths and more than 22,000 people have contracted the virus with 9,100 recoveries.

Daily Monitor investigations found that many candidates have failed to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines.

In Kiboga , the district woman MP and Government Chief Whip, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, on October 10, presided over a football tournament, but there was no observance of SOPs .

However, since then, she has tried to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines during her campaigns such as wearing masks and washing hands.

Mr Haruna Kasolo, the State Minister of Microfinance, who is seeking a third term as Kyotera County MP, has violated the guidelines during his campaigns.

For instance, last week, he organised a rally in Kalisizo Town to officially launch his campaigns where artistes such as Mr Ronald Mayinja and Mr Haruna Mubiru performed in disregard of Covid-19 guidelines.

This photo shows NRM supporters gathered at a mass rally organised by State Minister for Microfinance Mr Haruna Kasolo- during the 'official launch' of NRM candidates' joint campaigns in Kalisizo Town, Kyotera district, Dec. 03, 2020. PHOTO | AMBROSE MUSASIZI

Police only surfaced when his supporters clashed with those of his opponent, Mr John Paul Mpalanyi (Democratic Party), prompting the Force to fire teargas to disperse them.

Mr Martin Sserwanga, a member of National Unity Platform (NUP), wondered why security agencies harass the Opposition candidates as they attempt to reach the voters yet their NRM opponents campaign freely.

“These are the double standards among security agencies we have always been talking about. If the Covid-19 guidelines are there to protect the masses from contracting the virus , let them [police] apply them to all those campaigning instead of targeting Opposition candidates,” he said.

Kyotera is among the first districts that recorded Covid-19 cases, and the last weeks two people, including Mr John Ssansa Mutagejja , the chairperson Kalisizo Hospital management committee, succumbed to the virus.

When asked why police allowed Mr Kasolo to hold open air rallies, Ms Judith Akello, the district police commander, referred us to her bosses.

“That is above me, please talk to the regional police spokesperson,” Ms Akello said.

Kalangala

In Kalangala District, candidates have tried to observe the guidelines by meeting a few people across villages.

However, some candidates, including Mr Rajab Ssemakula, the NUP flag bearer for district seat, the guidelines have frustrated their efforts to meet all voters in the area since a handful can be met at a time.

In Lango Sub-region, candidates have continued holding rallies and meetings with the electorate in violation of the SOPs against Covid-19.

For example, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister and a candidate for Lira City Woman MP seat, failed to observe the guidelines during her campaigns at Teso Bar in Lira City West Division.

Other candidates have reportedly hired bouncers to block anybody from taking pictures from their campaign venues over fear that it would expose them. Mr George William Eliau, the EC district registrar, acknowledged that many candidates were finding difficulties in observing the SOPs.

“We have asked them to stick to the rules of not attracting more than [200] people during their campaign rallies at open spaces but they are doing the contrary,” he said.

In Budaka District, the NRM dispatched 24 teams to kick-start the door-to-door campaigns for all party flag bearers. “This time, NRM has changed the strategy because of the nature of campaigns. The NRM government wants its people healthy and alive unlike what is being experienced in other Opposition camps of holding mass rallies, which is likely to endanger the lives of Ugandans,” Mr Sam Eyenga, an official from the party secretariat, said.

He added: “There is no political party in this country which can hold a bigger rally than NRM but because of the pandemic, we decided to adopt door-to-door campaigns that can reduce its spread.”

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Martin Orochi, however, warned the Opposition against attacking NRM party supporters, saying they risk severe consequences.

“We shall not just sit and watch as our people are being intimidated to the level of being attacked for supporting the NRM party. Time has ran out and they (Opposition) should stand warned,” Mr Orochi said.

Many candidates have resorted to attending funerals and church gatherings to address the electorate.

Target burials

“They fear to organise their own rallies because they would be held responsible and now they are flocking to the burials and religious gatherings,” Mr Samuel Wekona from Buraba Village in Busiriwa Sub-county, said.

In Mbale City, majority of candidates have also opted to door-to-door and regulated meetings to reach the voters.

Many meetings are in line with the issued guidelines with a few incidents, where the meeting turned rowdy.

“We are carrying out our door-to-door campaigns as were guided by the EC to stop Covid-19 and I think it is best thing to do to keep our people safe ,” Ms Lydia Wanyoto, the chairperson of the NRM womens league and candidate for Mbale City woman MP seat, said.

However, some MP candidates in various constituencies in Bugisu Sub-region are yet to start their campaigns.

The voters told Daily Monitor that they have never seen some of the candidates and their posters.

They claim some of them could have abandoned campaigns and now waiting for results.

Mr Geoffrey Nambafu, an Independent candidate for Industrial Division, Mbale City, said some contenders are spoiling the campaigns.

“Our politics has been spoiled by business people, who are also candidates. They offer voters a lot of money and this will continue to affect service delivery,” he said.

Mr Darius Nandinda, the RDC, said he convened a meeting with all candidates for parliamentary seats and asked them to respect SOPs.

“We have not so far heard of cases of candidates holding rallies because our security apparatus is closely monitoring the candidates’ meetings,” he said.

In Kabarole District, most candidates resorted to using public address systems and radios to campaign.

Ms Chandia Benedict Kodili, independent candidate eyeing the Moyo Woman MP seat, said her campaign team always move with sanitisers and facemasks to give to the electorate.

In Rukungiri, Isingiro and Mbarara districts, candidates are not observing the SOPs.

What candidates say

“We are not even being allowed to carry out door-to-door campaigns and the security operatives keep monitoring our movements and subsequently, inform police to disrupt our meetings,” John Paul Owor Oloo, Independent candidate for West Budama North

“My brothers and sisters from the Opposition always want to do things in the opposite way but they accuse law enforcers even when they know that they are on the wrong side,” Yer Apollo Ofwono, Tororo NRM chairperson

“I am trying my best to observe the SOPs but it is a serious challenge of buying masks and giving freely to the people before we proceed with the meeting,” Andrew Aja Baryayanga, incumbent MP for Kabale Municipality

“When EC called for a scientific election, radio stations increased the cost of talk shows. We are supposed to pay Shs1m for one hour, which is expensive,” Godfrey Wakholi Matembu, MP candidate for Butiru in Manafwa District said ‘scientific’ (media) campaigns are expensive and complicated.

By Fred Wambede, Al –Mahdi Ssenkabirwa , Bill Oketch, Edison Ndyansiima, Sylvester Ssemugenyi, Alfred Tumushabe, Robert Muhereza, Joseph Omollo, Martin Okudi, Mudangha Kolyangha, Scovia Atuhaire & Micheal Woniala