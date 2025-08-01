CEC candidates want fair play, rivals off vetting team

A section of NRM party members contesting for the upcoming Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections have raised the alarm over the forthcoming vetting process, citing conflict of interest. The nominated candidates say it is unfair for them to be vetted by the current CEC members who are also running for the same positions.

Mr Hakim Kyeswa, one of the contestants for vice chairperson, central region, yesterday demanded that the vetting be conducted by the party chairperson, the legal team, and elders who are not candidates in the elections.

“The current process undermines transparency and fairness. We cannot be fairly assessed by people we are contesting against,” Mr Kyeswa told a press conference in Kampala yesterday. Another contestant, for Vice Chairperson Kampala Region, Mr Sadat Sserugo Nsiegumire, said they do not trust most of the CEC members to vet them fairly because they are known for “rigging elections.”

“The issue of incumbent vetting fellow members is unacceptable. These people don’t have clean hands, and this is known. How sure are we that they will leave us on the list?” Mr Sserugo questioned. The nominated candidates also accused the NRM party's electoral commission of selectively availing the list of delegates who will vote during the National Conference. They claimed the list has only been shared with the CEC members who are also seeking re-election and had started reaching out to the delegates.

“These competitors have already started canvassing for support while we are still in the dark about who the delegates are. We don’t know what to do or how to proceed,” Mr Christopher Bukeka, another candidate contesting for vice chairperson for Eastern Region, said.

Ms Rehema Kyanika, who is contesting for chairperson of Women’s League, called for joint campaigns for the CEC election, as was done during the previous elections. The grievances come only days after President Museveni, who also serves as the national chairman of the ruling NRM party, officially set August 27 and 28, 2025, as the dates for the party’s 4th National Conference.

The two-day conference, to be convened at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, will bring together thousands of NRM delegates from across the country to elect members of CEC, the party’s highest decision-making organ. NRM party officials said the vetting would take place before the conference. The positions to be filled include that of first national vice chairperson, second national vice chairperson (female), six regional vice chairpersons.

The party's electoral roadmap requires that all internal leadership structures be filled before the nomination of candidates for the national elections begins.

Mr Kyeswa has also challenged the NRM officials to announce when the campaigns would start and ensure all CEC candidates have access to the list of delegates. Some of the CEC members seeking election to the top party organ include Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who is contesting for vice chairperson of western region and Ms Lydia Wanyoto, contesting for chairperson of the Women’s League. In a separate interview yesterday, Mr Micheal Mawanda, eyeing the vice chairperson of western region position, said he had commenced campaigns long ago.

“We were told the list the party would use during the delegates’ conference is being harmonised and would be shared with us. Some of us could not wait for the official list, so we have started campaigning using the old list,” Mr Mawanda said. He added: “The party hasn’t yet flagged off the official campaigns, and we are just consulting the delegates. ”

NRM EC responds

But Mr James William Kinobe, the NRM party electoral commissioner, said the constitution allows the CEC members who are candidates to remain in office and perform their duties until their successors are sworn in. “CEC is an institution and an organisation of the party, not individuals, and it has sitting members whether candidates or not. Once they have not been stripped of their positions, they have to participate in vetting exercises according to the constitution,” Mr Kinobe said, and asked complainants to refer to the NRM constitution for guidance.

He also dismissed as untrue the claims that the National Conference delegates’ lists were being given out selectively. He asked the candidates for the positions on CEC to write to the principal elections officer to access the list.