Death, violence, low turnout mar NRM LC3 chairperson elections

Voting for sub-county chairpersons and councillors in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries took place across the country on August 14, with a mixed bag of results. While the exercise proceeded smoothly in some areas, others reported low voter turnout, heavy security deployment, and incidents of chaos.

In Yumbe District, tension overshadowed the process after one person was confirmed dead at Lokonene Polling Station in Kuru Sub-county, and this was after violence erupted when a supporter of the incumbent chairperson, Mr Dalili Asega, was attacked by a supporter of one of the opposing candidates.

The victim, identified as Aliga, sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at Yumbe Regional Referral Hospital.

It is reported that rumours later circulated that Aliga had died. Upon hearing these reports, Aliga’s brother, identified as Tairi Yayi, rushed to the polling station thinking Aliga had been killed during the scuffle. Yayi later collapsed and died in the process.

The North West Nile Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Collins Asea, said the deceased collapsed while running away from the polling station after seeing the police. Investigations into the death are underway as his body undergoes a postmortem at Yumbe hospital.

In Wakiso District, chaos erupted at Nansana East IA–Greenlight Islamic SS Polling Station between rival supporters of Mr Godfrey Mawejje and Mr Moses Jaggwe, the candidates vying for the NRM flag for Nansana Division councillor.

Supporters of Mr Jaggwe alleged that some of their votes were not counted during the tallying process, prompting agents to turn rowdy. Police officers were heavily deployed to restore order. Ms Shakirah Mayanja, one of the voters, accused Mr Jaggwe of attempting to influence the process by offering incentives.

“We condemn the acts exhibited in these polls. I was personally approached by agents of Jaggwe, who promised to give me lunch. Others were promised Shs5,000 after the polls,” she said. Agents allied to Mr Jaggwe were later seen in a heated confrontation with election officials, threatening to tear the declaration forms after their request for a repeat poll was rejected.

A police patrol team was deployed to provide security as the electoral officers were evacuated from the station.

In Kagadi District in Muhorro Sub-county, voting at Kabuga A and B Polling Stations and Nyamacumu Centre was delayed due to the absence of some election officials and disagreements between NRM party leaders and registrars over alleged interference and disorder.

At Nyamacumu Centre Polling Station, elections for the LC3 chairperson seat were temporarily halted after chaos erupted. Police engaged in running battles with supporters of rival candidates Stephen Rukaijakare, Habasa Robert, and Apolo Muhumuza.

Kagadi District NRM Registrar Patrick Mbasima said police managed to quell the unrest in affected areas, allowing voting to resume later at Nyamacumu Centre.

In Nyamacumu Parish, election official Daniel Rwabugiri noted that some irregularities stemmed from the disqualification of election officials for engaging in partisan politics, as well as interference by voters from other polling stations. Farming activities also contributed to delays.

“We started late due to farmers being engaged in gardening activities and the disqualification of some registrars for partisan politics. There was also interference from some voters persuading their friends to vote at other polling stations,” Mr Rwabugiri explained.

In Kasese District, the exercise was held at 867 polling stations across 44 lower local governments. According to Mr Joseph Musisale Muhemba, the assistant district NRM election officer, the exercise began smoothly without major incidents. Mr Muhemba confirmed that eight incumbent sub-county chairpersons — from Mahango, Nyakiyumbu, Kilembe, Lake Katwe, Kyabarungira, Kisinga, Muhokya, and Rukooki — were unopposed. However, the reading of names from the NRM party register began at 11am in several polling stations.

Mr Rogers Baluku Mutahunga, contesting for the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council chairperson position, said the process initially went well but was later marred by voter bribery and delays. Voting took place at 34 polling stations across the town council.

“The exercise started well, but my supporters tell me that in some areas there were delays and minor assaults by individuals without appointment letters who tried to pose as agents,” Mr Mutahunga explained.

In Kisoro District, the NRM district returning officer, Mr Tadeo Mujyambere, reported that although voter turnout at most polling stations was low, all essential materials for the electoral process were delivered to village election officers on time.

“All the voting materials, especially the NRM party registers, were delivered on time to all the village election officers in 448 villages. By midday, we had not received any complaints from our people on the ground, despite reports of low voter turnout,” Mr Mujyambere said.

In Kamwenge District, the election exercise also recorded low voter turnout. At Kyabyomba Polling Station, only 200 of the 683 registered voters participated.

The Kyabyomba Village NRM Registrar, Ms Paskazia Tukamushaba, said the exercise began at midday and proceeded smoothly compared to previous elections, but the main challenge was the low voter turnout. She added that at the same polling station, some agents left without signing the declaration forms after the candidates they supported lost.

In Soroti District, voting across all sub-counties started late as many NRM supporters remained in their gardens harvesting groundnuts.

Mr Charles Odiko, the NRM Registrar at Odudui Polling Station in Arapai Sub-County, said the exercise began at 1pm.

“The party members are held up in the fields, and with this kind of election, people have stayed away,” he said.

In Mpigi District, only 54 of the 841 registered voters turned up to participate in the NRM primaries at Buwama “B” Cell, Buwama Town Council.

Mr Robert Ssemogerere, the NRM General Secretary for Buwama Town Council, said several factors contributed to the low turnout: poor mobilisation, internal conflicts among party leaders, and voters reserving their participation for the 2026 general elections.

Out of six sub-counties and three town councils in Mpigi District, only four held primary elections; in the rest, all flag bearers went through unopposed. In Mukono District, the primaries were marred by irregularities, low voter turnout at various polling stations, and allegations of interference.

In Nama Sub-county, Mukono North Constituency, reports of organised vote manipulation surfaced. Groups of youth were seen moving from one polling station to another, allegedly influencing the voting process. They were sighted at Kisowera, Walusubi, Lukojjo, and other polling centres.

“Those youth groups stormed the polling centres, and the registrar was also seen reading names that were not in the register, causing chaos and delaying the voting process,” he said.

In Mukono Municipality, including Ntawo, Nasuti, and Kauga, the voter turnout remained low. Mukono District Returning Officer Mr Stephen Nakabaale confirmed the low turnout in some areas but said he was yet to receive a comprehensive report by press time on the entire exercise.

Voting in Mbarara District, by 1pm, polling had not yet begun in several locations, but in identified hot spots such as Bukiro Town Council and Bwizibwera-Rutooma Town, the exercise proceeded without major incidents.

Mr Rogers Mugisha, the Mbarara District NRM registrar, described the exercise as peaceful but noted the low participation.

“Voters seem to have lost interest in lower local council elections. There is a need to increase voter sensitisation to help them understand the importance of these elections in the country’s development,” he said.

Mr Andrew Arinaitwe, agent of Allen Kamukama, refused to sign the declaration forms, citing irregularities. “Secondary school students from Mujuni Foundation School were allowed to vote despite not being on the register, so I cannot sign,” he explained.

Mr Barekye Arcangel, the Bushenyi District NRM registrar, noted that guidelines from the party’s electoral body were followed, but some polling stations failed to manage time effectively.

“Some stations started voting past midday, and in some areas, registrars had not yet called voters. However, complaints of voter bribery were minimal this time,” he added.

Compiled by Alex Ashaba, Yoweri Kaguta, Rajab Mukombozi, Hillary Twinamatsiko,Felix Ainebyoona, Simon Emwamu, Robert Muhereza, Noeline Nabukenya, Emmanuel Arineitwe, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Sadat Mbogo, Longino Muhindo, Ismail Bategaka, Moureen Biira, Jessica Sabano, Robert Elema, Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Marko Taibot & Rashul Adidi