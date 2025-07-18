Deaths, violence, low turnout mar NRM primaries nationwide

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) internal elections for parliamentary flag bearers were yesterday marred by isolated violence, heavy security deployment, low voter turnout and at least two reported deaths. The primaries, held across 519 constituencies for directly elected MPs and Woman MPs, saw the arrest of at least 90 people in incidents related to election disruptions, voter bribery, and violence.

In Kamuli District, police launched investigations into the death of Sowed Egumya, a supporter of former Urban Development Minister Isaac Musumba. Egumya was reportedly shot dead around 2am on Wednesday in Kasambira Town Council. According to Busoga North regional police spokesperson Michael Kasadha, Egumya and others had allegedly stormed the home of incumbent Buzaya County MP Martin Muzaale when security personnel intervened. “We received information that there was a group of people who had invaded the home of Muzaale in Kasambira where one person was shot as security tried to arrest them,” he said.

Chaos in Lwemiyaga

Chaos broke out in Lwemiyaga County as supporters of the incumbent, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, accused those of his rival, Brig (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande, of interrupting voting at polling stations where the latter was deemed to have less support. At Kakombe Polling Station in Lwemiyaga Town Council, a dozen of Mr Ssekikubo’s supporters were clobbered by men suspected to be from Gen Rwashande’s camp, forcing the registrar to halt the exercise. When Mr Ssekikubo’s team arrived at the scene, more chaos broke out with his team insisting that the vehicle with covered number plates shouldn’t take the injured. Mr Ssekikubo’s driver blocked the road until Lt Bashir Zziwa, who reportedly pulled the trigger and killed one of Ssekikubo’s supporters, Fred Ssembusi, arrived, fired in the air, forcing the driver to give way.

In the ensuing melee, Mr Ssekikubo and some of his supporters were beaten up, and one of his vehicles was damaged. In some villages such as Meru in Nabitanga Sub-county, the area village NRM chairperson, Stephen Mbabaali, was beaten for reportedly blocking those in the register. Mr Jackson Twinomujuni, the LC of Nabitanga Parish, also faced a similar fate. At most polling stations, voting was delayed until 2pm due to the late delivery of materials. At Lwemiyaga Polling Station where Mr Ssekikubo is a voter, the exercise started at 3pm and out of 1,000 voters in the register, only 314 turned up. Mr Ssekikubo won with 295 while Brig Rwashande scored 19 votes. Earlier in the day, cellular networks were interrupted in the constituency, making it difficult to receive or make calls.

Death in Nakaseke

In Nakaseke, Police confirmed the death of a male adult at a polling station in Gomero Zone, Ngoma Town Council, Nakaseke District, shortly after the declaration of results where his candidate was trailing his opponent. The deceased was identified by police as Living Kuhonda, a supporter of MP Enock Nyongole, the Nakaseke North MP, after the announcement of results, where Nyongole was trailing his opponent. The Savannah Region Police spokesperson, Mr Sam Twinamazima, said the police rushed to the scene and delivered the body to Ngoma Health Centre IV for postmortem. By the time of filing the report, Nyongole was trailing his main challenger, Professor Ahebwa, for the NRM flag.

More anarchy

In Mpigi District, supporters of Ms Erinah Nakimera, Ms Harriet Mbabazi, and Ms. Najibah Naluyima Mubambala, who are battling for the District Woman parliamentary flag, clashed in Kayabwe Town Council. The rivals’ supporters alleged that Ms Mubambala was ferrying students from Nsamizi Training Institute in Mpigi Town Council to vote in Kayabwe Town Council, in violation of regulations. Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga regional police spokesperson, said three people were injured in the fracas. In Tororo, the exercise was characterised by chaos resulting from disagreement on the eligibility of voters. At Morukonyangai ‘D’ Polling Station in Tororo North County, hundreds of voters had turned up to vote, but the exercise was halted for over one hour amid protests over the participation of non-voters.

Mr Simon Nicholas Owino, one of the candidates in the parliamentary race for Tororo North County, said the protest ensued after voters from Morukonyangai ‘B’ stormed Morukonyangai ‘D’ and wanted to vote even after their names were missing on the register. He accused his other rivals in the race of inciting his supporters to cross over to the neighbouring village to disrupt the elections. “Being my village of residence, I also resisted because I at least know all my village mates and it’s what helped us and we stood by it,” he said. At Nyakesi ‘E 1’, Nyangole Sub-county in West Budama South constituency, voting was nearly halted for 30 minutes after non-voters from the neighbouring Nyakesi ‘E 2’ attempted to vote but were dispersed by police. In Mbale, many voters in Duuka Cell turned up, but supporters of Ms Lydia Wanyoto rejected the initial counting process. They claimed that non-voters had joined the line to vote for Ms Sarah Wasagali. This led the village registrar to start verifying names against the voter register, during which many people were found not to be registered.

The North Bukedi regional police spokesperson, Mr Wilfred Kyempasa, said the exercise went on without cases of election violence compared to the previous weeks during the period of joint campaigns. Mr Kyempasa attributed this to the heavy deployment of both army and the police across the region to counter any possible violence that could emerge during the elections. “The police deployed both foot patrols and motorized to areas suspected to be hotspots,” he said. However, there were some isolated cases of presiding officers attempting to ignore the NRM guidelines by allowing those not in the register to vote. Ms Charoline Nanshemeza, the deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Makindye Division, said the NRM primaries in the division were largely peaceful, despite minor disruptions in Kabalagala where a group of youth wearing yellow t-shirts ganged up and beat people randomly without any provocation. However, swift intervention by security forces brought the situation under control.

Bare knuckles

Ntungamo Municiplity MP Mr Yona Musinguzi Bikwasizehi after being hit during a polling station scuffle at All saints Church Ntungamo. PHOTO | PEREZ RUMANZI

In Soroti, six bouncers survived being lynched by an angry mob at Amoroto Primary School Polling Station in Gweri County after they were accused of harassing supporters of some candidates. In Gulu, police and UPDF soldiers were heavily deployed at Green Valley Polling Station in Bardege-Layibi Division after non-registered supporters of Mr Robinson Oryema Ogeri – one of the candidates – stormed the polling station and forced themselves into the line. The situation was the same in Koboko District. At Nyarilo Polling Station in Koboko Town, security was heavily deployed after disagreement over the results announced by the polling officers almost descended into violence. Six people ended up being arrested. According to official data, Nyarilo Polling Station has a total of 1,427 registered voters.

The exercise in other districts such as Otuke, Oyam, Alebtong, Kole, and Apac, all in Lango Sub-region, went on peacefully. In Kapchorwa, the situation was the same. Mr Martin Sakanya, the area acting Resident District Commissioner, said elections were concluded peacefully, with no major security incidents reported across the district. In Dokolo, however, police arrested 14 muscular men, commonly known as bouncers, allegedly hired by a parliamentary candidate to cause chaos during the election in Dokolo South. Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said suspects who were traveling in a taxi, registration No UBP 983P, were intercepted at Rego-Rego on Lira-Dokolo Highway on Wednesday night. The police spokesperson said the vehicle was impounded and parked at Dokolo Central Police Station while the suspects were also detained.

“The motive is yet to be established. However, preliminary findings indicate they were hired to cause violence. The investigation will reveal the motive. Currently, the suspects are being held at Dokolo Central Police Station where the vehicle is also parked,” said Mr Okema. “We would like to send a very strong warning to those who call themselves bouncers to desist from involving themselves in security work, as they are not recognized by the Constitution. Therefore, their operation is illegal,” he warned. In Kasese, tensions erupted in Nyakiyumbu Sub-county when supporters of the State Minister for ICT Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga attempted to introduce an alternative register for use at the polling station. However, police quickly restored order.

Double counting

In West Nile, the elections were marred by irregularities, including, among others, double counting, missing names, late arrival of materials, and mistrust in the lining-up system. In Arua City, at Arua Public Cell, Ms Faidha Anguko, said: “My name was missing on the register yet I participated in the recent LC1 and Ward elections. Do they think I am dead?” In Pakele Town Council, Adjumani District, police arrested seven members of Dulu Angel Mark’s team over allegations of voter bribery and tampering with the NRM register on the elections eve. Adjumani District Police Commander Herbert Masembe said upon a thorough search, the police found neither money nor the alleged register with the suspects. In Ukusijoni Sub-county, also in Adjumani, Mr Simon Mate, a supporter of the area MP Gen Moses Ali, reported that his house was torched on Wednesday night. The RDC of Koboko, Mr Emmy Mitala, said they arrested one person after he was allegedly found in possession of a bow and arrow, threatening voters and his opponents in Koboko Municipality.

Confusion, low voter turnout

In Kasambya Constituency, Mubende District, the situation was not different. The political anticipation had reached fever pitch by midday, and the exercise was marred by confusion, low voter turnout, and allegations of electoral malpractice, raising questions about the integrity of the internal party processes. From the break of dawn, the process appeared fragile. In several areas, particularly within Kasambya Town Council and Kigando Sub-county, discontent simmered over discrepancies in the voters’ register. Numerous voters arrived at their designated polling stations only to discover their names missing from the official NRM list—despite having participated in previous elections and being long-standing members of the party. Voting was expected to commence at exactly 10am, beginning with the verification of names.

But in Kigando, one of the key sub-counties, the day started with delays that reverberated across the constituency. Polling officials at the village level, who were summoned to the sub-county headquarters at 8am to collect voting materials, were left stranded for hours. Instead of the planned early deployment, they were subjected to a brief training session and only received critical materials—including registers and declaration forms—at 11am. As the day wore on, frustration deepened. Mr Henry Muhumuza, one of the candidates, said the delay was a deliberate ploy aimed at disrupting the vote in Kigando Sub-county, where he has more supporters. There was widespread suspicion that the chaos was tactically engineered to suppress voter turnout in Kigando while facilitating smoother processes elsewhere.

While some attempted to participate in the voting for the Woman MP seat, many reported arriving at polling stations to find the process already concluded despite reporting early. In Nkuluma B, Kasambya A, and Kimwanyi polling stations, the situation deteriorated further. A significant number of voters were excluded from participation due to missing names. In Nkuluma alone, out of the 600 expected voters, only 180 were listed. Among the most affected were one person who recently participated in NRM structure elections as Woman chairperson for Mubende District, one of whom found herself omitted from the register entirely. She, like others, vowed not to participate in future party primaries if similar irregularities persisted. Elsewhere in Mawujjo Village, the atmosphere turned volatile. Reports from Kigando Sub-county indicated that tensions flared into open chaos, prompting police intervention.

Officers resorted to dispersing crowds. By the close of day, voting in Kasambya had degenerated into irregularities, disenfranchisement, and uncertainty. The outcome remained unclear, as many awaited the final tally. The NRM elections officer for Kabale District, Ms Babra Ainebyoona, said the election exercise was peaceful although it was delayed in two villages in Kitumba Sub-county where the voter’s registers were misplaced. “We printed out a soft copy of the voter’s registers for the two villages and they started voting at around 1 p.m. We are now receiving the results, and the tallying is yet to begin,” Ms Ainebyoona said.

In Kanungu, NRM party elections officer Alex Kamukama said the voting exercise in two villages out of the 525 villages in his district was cancelled because unregistered people wanted to vote. “We shall conduct elections in these villages on Friday [today],” Mr Kamukama said. The NRM party elections officer for Kisoro, Mr Tadeo Mujyambere, said the election exercise was generally peaceful although about 10 out of 448 villages were stopped from voting due to lack of a voter’s register.



Compiled by Bill Oketch, Abubaker Kirunda, George Muron, Fred Wambede, Joseph Omollo, Andrew Wabusheda, Ismail Bategeka, Olivier Mukaaya, Derrick Wenani, Teddy Dokotho, Vincent Lusambya, Rashul Adidi, Sadat Mbogo, Alex Ashaba, Moureen Biira, Yoweri Kaguta, Kasumba Joseph, Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Marko Taibot, Robert Elema, Scovin Iceta, Patrick Okaba, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Barbara Nalweyiso, Isa Aliga, Robert Muhereza and Julius Hafasha



