Did EC clear stage for Museveni?

National Unity Platform (NUP) flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, on Monday received an 11th-hour clearance for nomination today to contest in the 2026 presidential race.

The Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, cleared Mr Kyagulanyi in a September 19 letter. The letter was made public late afternoon on Monday.

According to the earlier plan by EC, Mr Kyagulanyi was to be nominated on September 23, on the same day as President Museveni. However, the EC had notified NUP on September 19 that the nomination of their candidate hung in the balance after not gathering sufficient signatures from two-thirds of the 146 districts in the country.

With NUP scurrying to secure signatures at the weekend and the delay in securing the clearance certificate by EC, it meant that nomination of the NUP candidate had to be called off totally or deferred. In another September 22 letter, the EC wrote: “I make reference to your communication to the Inspector General of Police and copied to the Commission, dated September 17, 2025, indicating your candidate’s nomination date as September 23, 2025. This is to inform you that the National Unity Platform party aspiring candidate is scheduled to be nominated on September 24, 2025, at 2pm. Please take note of the scheduled timeline above and inform the party aspiring candidate accordingly".

Questions now linger whether the EC tactfully deferred Mr Kyagulanyi’s nomination to allow the incumbent his field day, including an uninterrupted rally at Kololo Independence Grounds. Mr Kyagulanyi, meanwhile, had asked to have his first rally at Katwe near Kampala and another in Nateete along Kampala-Masaka highway. Police yesterday cleared one of them in Nateete, citing security issues that would be caused.

Nomination rallies around Kampala by the two principal candidates meant a battle for crowds, which would potentially embarrass one camp, and bring parts of Kampala to a halt. The last time President Museveni’s procession met Mr Kyagulanyi’s was during the August 13, 2018, by-election in Arua; it was chaos. UPDF soldiers cleared the way for NRM supporters, while firing live bullets in the air and tear-gassing Opposition supporters. NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya claimed EC’s move was intentionally meant to favour President Museveni, giving the day to him.

Not happy

We wrote to the Electoral Commission clearly requesting them to nominate our candidate on Tuesday morning, and these people pushed us to the following day in the afternoon. It is partisan.’’

– NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya



