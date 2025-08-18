Did removal of age limit degrade presidential polls?

In late December 2017, Parliament passed the Constitution Amendment Bill for removing the presidential Age Limit, one of the two stopgap measures pencilled in the 1995 Constitution against a possible imperial presidency, to allow President Museveni, officially aged 73 then, to contest again.

Article 102 of the Constitution had capped the age limit for anyone wishing to take a shot at the presidency at not older than 75 and not younger than 45. The purging of the clause followed the removal of term limits 12 years earlier to allow President Museveni, who had campaigned in 2001 that the term ending 2006 was his last, to seek a third term.

President Museveni, who shot his way to power in 1986, first promised to serve as interim President until 1989 but he sought an extension granted by his then Attorney General, Prof George Kanyeihamba, who died last month.

In 1996, barely a year after the 1995 Constitution was promulgated, President Museveni subjected himself to the first democratically held election to test drive the Constitution. He won the polls with 74 percent against Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere.

The removal of term limits was launched in March 2003, during a Movement National Executive Committee meeting at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi, and in 2005, MPs, after receiving Shs5m each, voted to scrap the term limits

The term limits, according to several accounts, were pushed in 1995 to specifically prevent a possible return of former President Milton Obote, aged 70, then living in exile in Zambia. Obote, who had been prime minister at Independence in 1962, abrogated the Constitution in 1966 and declared himself President until he was overthrown in 1971.

He returned to power following the December 10, 1980 elections. It was the dispute over the 1980 polls that forced a then run-of-the-mill Museveni to pick up arms and wage a costly civil war.

Museveni on age 75

In May 2012, during an interview on NTV’s political talk show, President Museveni said: “I think after 75, I think there is some scientific idea there that maybe the vigour is not as much after 75 years.”

Earlier in April 2012, during an interview with the American television network, CNN, he said he would step down in 2016 if his ruling NRM party asked him to. “I can leave power anytime, but if it is discussed and approved by my party,” he said.

Five years later, after three days of heated debate, which included deploying Special Forces Command commandos inside the parliamentary chambers to root out MPs opposed to the age limit removal, some 317 MPs, majority NRM leaning, voted in favour of a motion to lift the 75-year cap for persons interested in running for the presidency. Ninety-seven MPs voted against while only two abstained.

Dilution or democracy?

This effectively paved the way for President Museveni to contest again in the high-octane 2021 presidential elections that pitted him against musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

In this file photo, posters of two most popular candidates for Uganda's Presidential election, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni (L) and Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, the pop star-turned-opposition leader, are seen along a street in Kampala, Uganda, on January 6, 2021. PHOTO/FILE/AFP

The two will duel again in the January 2026 polls The removal of the 75-year cap, which was panned as “discriminatory”, also saw the reduction of the age for anyone interested in standing for the presidency from 35 years to 18 years.

It is this revision that enabled then 24-year-old John Katumba to throw his hat in the ring in the 2021 polls that were marred by unprecedented violence.

The race also included Patrick Amuriat, Joseph Kabuleta, Nancy Kalembe, Norbert Mao, Willy Mayambala, Mugisha Muntu, Fred Mwesigye, and Henry Tumukunde.

However, more than 50 aspirants picked nomination forms starting August 10, 2020, to contest after satisfying the requirements, including collecting signatures from not less than 100 registered voters in each of at least two-thirds of all districts in Uganda.

Five years later, by last Friday evening, an estimated 138 aspirants had picked nomination forms from the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest for the presidency in 2026. Undoubtedly, the majority of them won’t fulfil the requirements, including paying a fee of Shs20m, but questions linger whether seeking the highest office in the land has been bastardised or the country is witnessing democratic dividends.

Mr Richard Tadwong, the NRM secretary general, said the influx of presidential aspirants, especially young people, shows the good governance and democracy President Museveni has brought to this country.

“Right now, everyone thinks they can become the President of Uganda, but as NRM, we are ready to face any candidate that comes along,” Mr Tadwong said.

Dr Juma Kakuba Sultan, a political science don at Kyambogo University, averred that it is a testament of Uganda “taking democracy as a joke.”

“The lawmakers would have looked critically on who should become a President; otherwise, we are now a laughing stock. Democracy allows anyone to pick nomination forms, but it was supposed to be the duty of lawmakers to put restrictions on who should become a leader.

‘‘At least, there would be a condition that before you pick nomination forms, present a bank statement that shows that you can afford the Shs20m nomination fee,” Dr Kakuba said.

The EC opened the picking of nomination forms last Monday. After three days, largely majority of youth between the ages of 20 and 30 had picked nomination forms.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, confirmed to Monitor that a significant number of youth, including Generation Zs— persons born between 1997 and 2012—have picked the forms.

Some, either recent graduates or continuing students, one by one, detailed their agenda of tackling issues affecting their generation. Ostensibly, because the government in power is composed mostly of old people, many allegedly out of touch with reality.

Cause and effect

This implies that the majority of these youthful aspirants were born between 10 and 20 years after the incumbent had been in power. President Museveni barrelled his way to power at age 42.

Asked how they will raise the Shs20m nomination fees, and a minimum of Shs1b for campaign financing, the majority of the young aspirants said they are banking on the goodwill of the public. The youngest person to pick forms is 20-year-old Jorine Najjemba from Nkowe, a Senior Six vacationist .

Under the slogan: “Open Door New Uganda for everyone,” Ms Najjembe’s only reason for challenging Mr Museveni is putting an end to what she described as a government full of rude and arrogant individuals.

For 20-year-old student Voniter Nassanga, a student of Kampala International University, her agenda includes the plight of “single mothers suffering because of heartless men.”

The second youngest aspirant, 22-year-old Abigail Ayeza, told reporters that she went an extra mile to annoy her parents because of running for this office.

Her reasons include the government’s failure to fulfil the promises of ending unemployment, poverty alleviation.

The list of the youth and their agenda, especially nail-biting youth unemployment and disillusionment, is long. With 78 percent of its population under the age of 35, Uganda holds the title of the second youngest population in the world, only behind Niger, according to the UN agency for children. But this youthful advantage is also posing serious challenges; young Ugandans continue to fight for relevance in the nation’s social, economic, and political transformation, often against the backdrop of a mostly ageing ruling class accused of being out of touch with reality.

The EC will conduct presidential nominations between September 23 and 24 ahead of the start of campaigns in early October.

Fractured system

The purging of term limits fractured Uganda’s political system even as the government acquiesced to a referendum for Ugandans to decide for or against political pluralism to mitigate mounting donor pressure. The removal of term limits was a clear testament to the lack of, at least publicly, a clear succession plan.

The influx of candidates expressing interest in the presidency could mean the country witnessing democratic dividends or the country’s democracy in a much bigger crisis than imagined.

Experts weigh in

Political experts believe that the influx of youth taking a shot at the highest office in the land, even without cogent plans, is a direct translation of the mass disenchantment on the ground.

This was partly demonstrated by the NUP winning massively across the central region during the 2021 elections, which the NRM panned as ethno-nationalism, but is silent on why the incumbent wins massively in his home turf.

David William Magezi, one of the youthful presidential hopefuls, engages with police at the Electoral Commission headquarters in Kampala on August 11, 2025. Inset: Jorine Najjemba, a 20-year-old senior six vacationer from Nkowe, and Abigail Victoria Ayeza, a 22-year-old university student. PHOTOS/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

Mr Francis Adepo, the national youth chairperson in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), said the youth are yearning for change, sentiments echoed by former Makerere guild president Shamim Nambasa. The Uganda Peoples Congress Secretary General, Mr Fred Ebil said many of the applicants flocking the EC to pick nomination forms are “not fit for presidency.”

“Heading the country requires a very organised, sober person who has a clear track record, not just people coming around to joke, and I think there is a need to tighten requirements for running for it,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament and National Unity Platform spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, said the constitutional amendment exposed the innate governance crisis in the country.

“I think the majority of Ugandans are frustrated by the failures of the ruling government, which has failed to deliver services to them. That’s why you see all categories of people waking up to matters within their hands,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.