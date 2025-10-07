Disgruntled NRM youths accuse party Secretariat officials of meddling in elections





A group of disgruntled National Resistance Movement (NRM) youths who lost in the recently concluded National Youth Council (NYC) elections have accused some party Secretariat officials of interfering in the polls and influencing the outcomes.

The group, led by Isaac Suubi, the Jinja City Youth Chairperson who contested for the NYC chairperson seat, told reporters in Kampala on October 6 that some officials have made it a habit to front their preferred candidates and inject large sums of money to ensure their victory.

“In the end, we get lousy leaders who cannot even lead mobilisation, which is very unfortunate. We who don’t have money end up helpless, and that is why we are here to voice our concerns,” Suubi said.

He added: “We want to send a strong message to the party that if our concerns are not addressed, we shall announce the next course of action, which may include shunning the party’s candidates and instead rallying behind independents.”

Daniel Moro, the Chairperson of Youth Publicity in Lira District who contested for the NYC Secretary position and lost, said they have petitioned the party several times but their complaints have not been prioritised.

“We are seeking a meeting with the National Party Chairman so that we are listened to because we were treated unfairly, including some of our colleagues being removed from the nomination list at the last minute under unclear circumstances,” he said.

Moro further claimed that the NYC elections were marred by irregularities, repeated delays, and financial influence, which he said undermined the democratic principles the NRM claims to uphold.

“During the primary election, we realised that some candidates were predetermined. People from well-connected families and those linked to the Secretariat were favoured at the expense of others from humble backgrounds,” he added.

When contacted, NRM spokesperson Mr Emmanuel Dombo said he was not aware of the youths’ complaints but advised them to formally lodge their concerns with the Secretary General.

“I am not familiar with their complaints, but I implore them to lodge them formally with the Secretary General, who will handle them. However, if they say they petitioned and nothing was done, they may need to escalate the matter to the National Party Chairman, who is still on the campaign trail, but they will be addressed,” he said.

The NRM conducted its NYC elections last week at the party’s Electoral Commission headquarters in Kampala, with over 400 delegates from across the country participating.

Daniel Ongom was elected Chairperson of the National Youth Council, while Jonathan Tayebwa won the position of Secretary for Student Affairs. The Secretary for Finance slot went to Godfrey Kamukama, and the Secretary for Sports and Culture was secured by Albert Loret. Other successful candidates included Sheilla Ainembabazi, Sarah Acemo, Edith Ayebare, and Priscilla Mbabazi.

At the press conference, Grace Nuwahereza, one of the disgruntled contestants and a representative of the Uganda National Students Association who had sought the position of Secretary for Students' Affairs, said she was unfairly disqualified.

“I picked the nomination forms very well, filled them, and returned them, but I was bounced without any explanation. The NRM party allowed us to participate in the process, but at the end of the day, they disqualified us unfairly. We deserve an explanation,” Nuwahereza said.

Odongo Aaron Otuke, the District Youth Chairperson who contested for Secretary External Relations, said: “After the primaries, we tabled our concerns and were told that the National Party Chairman who must listen to our issues was on a rally, so we should wait. That is why we want them to fix for us a time so that we meet him.”

Gloria Namakula, the Secretary for Female Affairs in Hoima City who contested for Publicity Secretary, urged the party leadership to engage with the youth before they lose trust.

“We call upon the National Chairman to give us a listening ear. Many young people are getting demoralised. When it is time for mobilisation, the party calls on the youth, but when the youth seek opportunities to lead, they are sidelined,” she said.