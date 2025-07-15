Do special interest group polls advance special interests or political ritual?

The Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct another round of elections this week for Special Interest Groups (SIGs), specifically Older Persons, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), and the Youth at the sub-county level. This began yesterday (Monday) with sub-county committee elections for Older Persons, followed by PWDs on Wednesday, and youth on Friday. As these SIGs committee elections progress to higher levels, the Electoral College becomes more targeted because only those elected at those stages are eligible to participate as candidates and voters. SIG elections are guided by, among other laws, the Local Governments Act, EC Act, National Youth Council Act, National Council of Older Persons Act, Persons with Disabilities Act, and Labour Unions Act. Representatives of the individual groups are supposed to advance their constituents’ interests and concerns on policy issues integrated into political decision-making.

PWDs fall under coded categories, including physical disabilities, cerebral palsy, amputation or paralysis; hearing disability (deafness, hard of hearing); visual disability (blindness, low vision); deaf and blind; mental disability (psychiatric and learning); little people; albinism, and multiple disabilities. In 2020, Mr Joseph Wanyama was elected as the Busia District Vice Chairperson representing PWDs, fuelling optimism that this was his moment to advocate the rights and privileges of the category of people in his constituency. “When I got elected, I thought that was my opportunity to help amplify the voice of PWDs,” Mr Wanyama, a resident of Buwuluhiro Village, Masaba Parish, Masaba Sub-county, told this publication in an interview last week.

However, after his election, he says he realised that he had been voted into what he described as “a nearly redundant organ”, adding that apart from participating in village to national elections, he had nothing to offer. “The councils seem to be used for election purposes and thereafter, there is nothing else; they have no budget at the district and hardly attend meetings as representatives of PWDs to advance their interests,” he says. Mr Wanyama, who has again been elected unopposed from the village to the sub-county level, says apart from participating in voting for male and female councillors at the district and sub-county levels, and electing the Members of Parliament representing PWDs, he sees no other further role.

Advancing special interests?

Mr Wanyama, who is aspiring to become the chairperson for the Busia District Disability Council, said during the last term, he pushed for the amendment of some provisions in the Act to clearly define their roles, and hopes to continue pushing for the same. “I want our Members of Parliament to draft a law that defines some of the roles of elected PWDs to avoid redundancy,” Mr Wanyama added. Mr Ronald Okambo, a former five-term Busia District Youth chairman, said when he was elected, he hoped to advance the issues affecting the youth, but discovered that youth councils had “nothing much to offer” in terms of bringing services closer to the group. He said: “Youth councils have meagre or no budgets at all. Imagine when I was elected, we were entitled to Shs4m every year, which was too small a budget for the district youth council.”

He said after elections, their roles are restricted to mobilising the youth to support government programmes and ensuring that they don’t engage in acts that undermine national values. In Namutumba District, PWDs say their leadership has not helped them prioritise inclusive employment opportunities in all sectors. The chairperson of PWDs in Namutumba District, Mr Augustine Balirene, said they have demanded effective services for all basic needs from their leadership as applied to other Ugandans, but all has been in vain. “Our leadership is not doing enough to fight for us; we are denied jobs because members of the District Service Commission look at our disability and think we are disabled in mind,” he said, adding that many PWDs are professionals but are locked out of job opportunities and government programmes. “We are only remembered during campaign election time, but when it comes to service delivery and benefiting from government programmes, we are left out.”

Namutumba District Youth chairman Julius Kyandaye said the country’s youth are not benefiting from their leadership, both at the local and national levels. “Many youth are also left out of government programmess like the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP), among others,” he says. Logose Nabirye, a youth, said since she has not benefited, her representation in Parliament should be rescinded because it ‘only benefits one person’.

An elderly man casts his vote at Police Post Wakaliga in Rubaga Division, Kampala District, during the 2021 General Election. PHOTO/ FILE

“I have participated in youth elections, electing a youth MP, but I don’t get what I expect from them,” she said.

Mr Isaac Mawerere Doka, a candidate for Kamuli Youth Council/League chairperson, said the youth, who are the future leaders, are reportedly exploited because of their economic vulnerability.

“This time, we want to have a positive mindset, a saving culture, and youth who are productive, not waiting for handouts or asking for balls,” said Mr Mawerere. The Busoga Sub-region PWDs’ advocacy and influencing coordinator, Ms Joy Nakyesa, said the incoming leaders should help PWDs to stop marginalisation, stigma, and prove that they are capable. She added that SIGs should focus on social inclusion.



Fostering democracy?

The EC said these elections aim to ensure that marginalised communities are represented at every administrative level, from the village up to the national councils. The EC spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, said the SIGs elections are provided for under various electoral laws and must be held as required. “They provide a level of representation and participation for what the Constitution defines as affirmative action for special categories of people,” he said, adding: “The importance of the committees relates to aggregating the interests and concerns of those special groups at each level of representation. That may not be apparent to the rest of the population, but for the SIGs themselves, I believe they are of value, which explains why we see concerted interest and participation from and by the concerned.”

The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, earlier underscored the importance of inclusive participation in strengthening Uganda’s democratic processes, saying these structured elections represent a continued national effort to elevate the voices of groups that have traditionally been underrepresented in governance. Mr Okambo said youth who are elected to those positions and become strategic have ended up benefiting politically because they use the opportunity to create networks both locally and at the national level, citing Busia Municipality MP, Mr Geoffrey Macho, who is a product of the youth councils. While serving as chairman for Busia District youth, Mr Macho was appointed to the Office of the Vice President and later as Resident District Commissioner (RDC), before resigning from that position to join Parliament in 2016.

The State Minister for Regional Cooperation is another beneficiary of the youth councils. Mr John Mulimba was a councillor elected to the district council to represent the youth, after which he would be elected to Parliament in 2011. Although he was not re-elected in 2016, he returned to Parliament in 2021 and was later appointed by President Museveni as a minister. Mr Hassan Oppio, having been a youth councillor at the district level, would later be elected the Busia Town municipal mayor.

Representation drive

This year’s SIGs election process began with nominations for candidates contesting at the village SIGs level from June 2 to 10, campaign activities between June 12 and June 14, with polling between June 16 and June 19. The electoral cycle will then move upward through the parish, sub-county, municipality, district, and finally the National Council levels. District and City Youth Committee elections are set for August 19.

However, the entire process will culminate in the National Youth Council elections, which are scheduled from August 27 to 29 for the election of the national youth representatives. Last year, the different SIGs opposed a move by the government to merge the councils for Youth, Children, PWDs, and Women under one entity, as part of the wider Rationalisation of Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX), saying it would disadvantage the groups.

For the UPDF, the 10 representatives to Parliament are elected by the UPDF Council, which is composed of members of the High Command, Service Chiefs, directors of services, division commanders, Brigade commanders, and Battalion commanders.

The five workers’ representatives to Parliament also hold their elections under two electoral colleges, the National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu) and Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (Coftu).



