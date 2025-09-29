Don’t expect any change of govt next year, says Nabbanja

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has scoffed at Ugandans who expect a change of government in next year’s elections.

Uganda will hold presidential elections early next year, and many Opposition supporters are hoping for a new leader to replace President Museveni, who has been in power for nearly 40 years.

While speaking to people in Kayunga District last week, Ms Nabbanja said she doesn’t believe there will be any change after the elections.









“I hear Opposition supporters talking about change in the upcoming election. Let me tell you the hard truth, I don’t expect any change,” she said.

Ms Nabbanja was speaking to health workers and local leaders after visiting Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital. She said supporters of Museveni and the ruling NRM party are not worried about the elections because the other candidates are “not strong enough.”

She encouraged the people of Kayunga to vote massively for Museveni and other NRM candidates, claiming the area has received major government projects because of their support for the ruling party.

“Look at this hospital, it’s one of the best in the country. You have it because you voted for NRM leaders. But look at Mukono Municipality, which votes for the Opposition, they don’t have such a hospital because their MP, Ms Betty Nambooze, doesn’t approach us for development projects,” Ms Nabbanja said.

Since 1996, the Opposition has tried several times to remove Museveni from power through elections, but he has always been declared the winner by the Electoral Commission.

According to the electoral roadmap, all eight presidential candidates begin their campaigns today, which will go on for about three months.



