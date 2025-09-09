DP petitions Electoral Commission over nomination failure

The Democratic Party (DP) has petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) over what it described as the unfair denial of nomination for some of its candidates despite meeting all legal requirements.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Kampala on September 9, DP Secretary General Gerald Siranda expressed concern that several of their candidates were turned away under unclear circumstances.

“Our candidates were at the offices on time, yet some were not nominated. We demand a clear explanation from the Electoral Commission,” Mr Siranda said.

He noted that the challenge occurred in four districts, Kalangala, Amuria, Pallisa, and Buyende, where party candidates were allegedly denied access to the process.

According to him, in some cases officials demanded additional signatures and, even after those were provided, candidates were told that the system had already been shut down.

“We are very sure that if candidates are in the queue to be cleared, they should not be chased away because time is over. This problem has not only affected DP but also other parties,” Mr Siranda added.

He warned that denying candidates the opportunity to be nominated undermines democratic principles and disadvantages genuine aspirants.

“DP has therefore called on the EC to work closely with its tribunal committee to review the cases and allow affected candidates to be reconsidered,” he said. “Those who were unfairly blocked must be nominated because they fulfilled all requirements.”

At the same press briefing, DP reaffirmed that all aspiring candidates, including sitting Members of Parliament, must follow established party processes if they wish to contest in the 2026 elections under the DP ticket.

Siranda explained that after a series of consultations, party leaders resolved that no candidate would be exempted from internal procedures, regardless of their position.

“Seating MPs should follow the process even if they are not going for primaries. We have spoken to several leaders to take up their seats on the DP ticket, but all must comply with the party framework,” he said.

The Secretary General also highlighted ongoing efforts to reclaim positions lost to defections. “Several members previously crossed over to rival parties, leaving gaps that DP is now working to fill,” he said.

However, he expressed disappointment in some members who went as far as suing the party in Mbarara. “These individuals betrayed the party with no justifiable reason. We are planning to place costs on them because such actions only weaken our structures,” he said.

“This week we have another case, and we expect to win it. It’s a clear signal that we are ready to defend the party well,” he added, urging members to focus on mobilizing voters at the grassroots.

Siranda further confirmed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will sit on September 11 and 12 to deliberate on strengthening the nomination process, ensuring transparency in candidate selection, and preparing a funding strategy.

According to the resolutions, NEC will also require a detailed report from the Electoral Commission on vetted candidates.

“We must give NEC the responsibility of funding our candidates at all levels, but with a clear number. We also call upon regional representatives to submit missing signatures supporting both our MP and presidential candidates,” the leaders resolved.

DP has committed to fielding candidates across the country but warned against delays. “Those who have not submitted should work on it in time. The party will not extend the nomination exercise after the NEC meeting,” the leaders said.

Ultimately, NEC will determine who qualifies to contest on the DP ticket, while those who fail to meet the requirements will be locked out.