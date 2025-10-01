Dropped MP aspirants in NUP weigh their options

Notable names that were dropped from running for parliamentary seats by Uganda’s largest Opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), remained tight-lipped yesterday on their next course of action.

NUP released on Monday the final list of parliamentary flagbearers, which included shock omissions of some prominent incumbents and endorsements of some people who political commentators have described as novices.

Prominent on the list of those dropped were Bukoto East MP Medard Ssegona, who also chairs the parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (Cosase). Last evening, Mr Ssegona, who was replaced by singer Mathias Walukaga, the sitting mayor of Kyengera Town Council, said: “I have not decided on anything. I will announce my next move tomorrow (today).” Sitting Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana was replaced by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) speaker Zahara Maala Luyirika, while Mityana District Woman MP Joyce Bagala was replaced by Proscovia Kenisha Nabbosa Mukisa, a new entrant.

Also ejected was Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko, who has been replaced by Ali Kasirye Nganda Mulyannyama. In Rubaga South, Aloysius Mukasa bows out for Euginia Nassolo, while Bashir Kazibwe cedes Kawempe South to Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, with Fred Ssimbwa giving way to Sulaiman Kiwanuka in Nakifuma County, Mukono District. Earlier on Monday, NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, announced the long-awaited list would be released before setting off for his maiden rally in Jinja City. He encouraged those who would not be endorsed to respect the party position and not run as Independents.

NUP suffered a blow following the release of a similar list of endorsed aspirants for the local government and mayoral races as many who were dropped decided to run as Independents, while others joined rival political parties. Despite the shake-up, several Kampala heavyweights have been re-endorsed to carry the party flag. Ms Shamim Malende remains Kampala Woman MP flagbearer alongside Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro for Nakawa East, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi (Nakawa West), Mr Abubaker Kawalya (Rubaga North) and Mr David Lewis Rubongoya (Kampala Central).

Kiboga keeps Ms Christine Nakimwero Kkaaya as the District Woman parliamentary candidate. In Mityana, Mr David Kalwanga Lukyamuzi remains flagbearer for Busujju County, while Francis Butebi Zaake retains that for Mityana Municipality. Kassanda District maintains aspirant Flavia Nabagabe for Woman MP seat, and Mr Frank Kabuye for Kassanda South. Butambala keeps both Ms Aisha Kabanda and Mr Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, while Gomba maintains incumbent Mr Godfrey Ssaazi for Gomba East.

In Mpigi, musician-MP Hilary Kiyaga, better known as Hilderman, stays on for Mawokota North, while the current district chairperson, Mr Martin Ssejjemba, takes the flag for Mawokota South, but the woman representative seat is to be reviewed. Buvuma’s District Woman MP, Ms Suzan Mugabi, and Kalangala’s Hellen Nakimuli also remain in place. In Kalungu District, Mr Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu retains Kalungu West as Mr Yusuf Kiruuta replaces Mr Francis Katabaazi Katongole in Kalungu East.

Masaka District keeps Ms Joan Namutaawe as Woman MP aspirant and Mr Evans Kanyike in Bukoto East, but Dr Abed Bwanika and Mr Mathias Mpuuga have been dropped in favour of Mr Patrick Kuteesa for Kimanya Kabonera and Mr Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira for Nyendo-Mukungwe. Bukomansimbi maintains Ms Veronica Nannyondo for the Woman MP’s seat and Mr Geoffrey Solo Kayemba for Bukomansimbi South, while Ms Christine Ndiwalana is replaced by Mr Nsereko Kayongo in Bukomansimbi North. Wakiso District retains Ms Ethel Naluyima for the Woman MP race, Mr Muwada Nkunyingi for Kyadondo East, Mr David Sserukenya for Makindye Ssabagabo and Mr Charles Matovu for Busiro South.

Fresh faces in Wakiso include Mr George Musisi for Kira Municipality, Ms Joyce Nabatta Namuli for Entebbe Municipality, Mr Ronald Ssemaganda for Busiro North and Zambali Bulasio Mukasa for Nansana Municipality. In Luweero, Ms Brenda Nabukenya, Mr Hassan Kirumira, Mr Robert Ssekitooleko and Mr Denis Ssekabira all retain their flags for the Woman MP race, Katikamu South, Bamunanika and Katikamu North seats respectively. Nakaseke District remains unchanged, with Mr Paulson Luttamaguzi Ssemakula and Mr Allan Mayanja keeping their Central and South flags.





Sea change in Kasese

In Kasese District, NUP made significant changes in its parliamentary flag bearers ahead of the January 2026 General Election. While the party fielded five candidates in the six parliamentary constituencies in the 2021 General Election, this time, it has endorsed candidates in all six constituencies, but dropping all the old ones, except one.

Kasese District NUP party chief Brian Basisa said: “Some of the people have since ventured into other activities. Others were not serious with the struggle.”

Only Ms Fatuma Katembo Kamama will once more contest as Kasese District Woman MP. In Busongora South, NUP has endorsed Mr Jackson Mbaju, who previously contested as an Independent in 2021 and later carried the NUP flag in the 2022 by-election.

The new flagbearers in Kasese include Mr Bwambale Tinkasimire (Bukonzo East), Mr Shahidu Tuhakaba Muhindo (Bukonzo West), Mr Jonan Bwambake (Busongora North), Mr Robert Muthoma (Kasese Municipality). Former flagbearers who were dropped include Mr Phillu Amon Kahungu (Bukonzo East), Ms Fatuma Cassim Sidrat (Bukonzo West), Mr Michael Masereka (Busongora South), and Mr Augustine Monday (Busongora North). Mr Basisa said Ms Sidrat now serves as deputy secretary for the NUP Women’s League (western region), while Mr Michael Masereka defected to FDC, and Mr Sam Baluku abandoned mobilisation. Mr Kahungu distanced himself from the party early on.

He said Mr Monday failed to secure nomination fees.

Meanwhile, in Masindi Municipality (Masindi District), the incumbent flagbearer, Mr Rodgers Kanti, lost the flag to newcomer Mr Steven Wandera, who beat two contenders, including Mr Job Arinaitwe. Mr Wandera expressed gratitude for the endorsement, saying it reflected the party’s trust in him. However, Mr Kanti, who has been NUP’s face in Bunyoro since its inception, expressed disappointment after losing the flag, saying the party failed to reward his years of sacrifice and financial investment.



Supporters react...

Amos Twinomujuni

I don’t think the process was fair as it was not competitive and some of us are not aware how it was done. Here in Mbarara, we would get better candidates if the selection was open to the public.

Anita Tibyangye

I think NUP made a better decision to have a team that chose people to compete for these political positions. But it would have been better if the public got involved in choosing them because this team may get easily compromised in the process.

Ali Buyende

We don’t know some of these flagbearers. There is no wider consultation of the grassroots people. I will support any Opposition candidate because we are tired of the NRM corrupt and human rights abuse.

Compiled by Derrick Wandera, Alex Ashaba & Rajab Mukombozi



