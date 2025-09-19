EC asks Kyagulanyi to secure signatures from 18 more districts before presidential nominations

With only three days to Uganda’s presidential nominations, the Electoral Commission (EC) has asked the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) to secure signatures from 18 more districts in order to meet the minimum requirement for nomination.

According to a document seen by Monitor, the EC informed NUP that it had not collected enough signatures to back the candidature of Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, ahead of the September 23 and 24 presidential nominations. The law requires at least 100 signatures from 98 districts.

In a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on September 19, Mr Kyagulanyi expressed disappointment with the EC for what he described as failure to recognise the bulk of signatures his party had already submitted.

“In the most partisan manner, the EC is indicating that we haven't submitted enough signatures for my nomination as president. This, after submitting more than enough signatures per district! The same EC is indicating that Museveni submitted more than enough signatures,” Mr Kyagulanyi wrote.

The EC’s record of Kyagulanyi’s aspirant information, shared by the NUP leader on X, showed the party had secured signatures from 80 districts, leaving 18 pending out of the required 98.

Mr Kyagulanyi accused Gombolola Internal Security Officers (GISOs), District Internal Security Officers (DISOs), and Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) of intimidating supporters who had signed for NUP. He claimed that some were pressured to deny their signatures when later contacted by the EC.

Calling on his supporters to help close the gap, Mr Kyagulanyi announced: “Please come to the NUP headquarters at Makerere-Kavule tomorrow between 8:00am and 11:00am and give us those signatures. OUR NOMINATION IS ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2025.”

Addressing journalists on Friday, September 19, NUP secretary general Mr Lewis Rubongoya said the EC had only informed them that afternoon that their signatures were insufficient, despite repeated requests for updates.

He warned that the late communication risked blocking Mr Kyagulanyi’s nomination, effectively handing President Museveni, 81, an easy path to another term.

Mr Rubongoya insisted NUP had submitted more than 130,000 signatures from over 130 districts—far above the legal threshold of 98,000 from 98 districts.

“We have got information from EC that NUP did not submit enough signatures, yet we submitted way beyond the required number. The law requires only 98 districts and 100 signatures from each; NUP submitted over 130 districts,” he said.

He added: “Since September 10, we have been asking EC to give us an update so we can pay the nomination fees for our President Kyagulanyi, but they turned us down.”

Mr Rubongoya also alleged that NUP supporters were being called and questioned about their signatures, unlike in past elections when such scrutiny did not happen.

“Unlike last time when they were working with the signatures, this time they were calling people to ask them whether it is actually true they signed for NUP,” he noted.

He said the party was waiting for clear information and a comprehensive report from the EC before deciding its next steps, while condemning what he described as intimidation, arrests, and abductions of their supporters.

When contacted for a response, EC spokesperson Mr Julius Mucunguzi dismissed NUP’s claims.

“I don't have any information about that issue; I cannot comment about it,” he said.

Pressed further, Mr Rubongoya admitted the party had not yet received an official communication from the EC but rather obtained a list indicating its signatures were insufficient. He said they were still pursuing a comprehensive report.

Meanwhile, Mr Kyagulanyi announced that after his nomination on September 23, he will stage a mega rally at Katwe and Nateete, coinciding with President Museveni’s rally at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The presidential nominations are scheduled for September 23 and 24. Any aspirants who fail to meet the requirements risk being locked out of the 2026 race.