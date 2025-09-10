EC bans political fundraisers in religious institutions

The Electoral Commission (EC) has banned politically motivated fundraising activities in religious institutions, including churches and mosques.

The Commission said such events are a major source of voter bribery during the campaign season. EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama told reporters on September 9 that the move is aimed at curbing voter bribery, which has become a growing cancer in Uganda’s political system.

“During the election period, various religious or faith-based entities should desist from conducting fundraising activities that are bound to encourage aspirants or candidates in this political season to come and give donations that will be construed as bribing voters or influencing voters in that area to support that candidate,” he said.

He added: “Four months is not a big period. Why don’t you hold on until we are done with the electoral process? If the church/mosque has not been built in the last five or 10 years, four months will not cause much damage.

We need to avoid creating a platform that entices or compels the aspirants or candidates to give money that will be construed as bribing voters. Can we tone down that fundraising for now?” The Commission, he added, is in talks with the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) to compel its members to heed this guidance, which he said, will restore sanity and contribute towards ending voter bribery.

Issue

“There is a penalty by the way, if you are a candidate. The law states that if you are a candidate and you give money to voters for purposes of influencing their decisions, then you commit a crime called bribery, which is prosecuted. Recently, I was addressing the State Attorney, and the purpose was to appeal to them to vigorously prosecute any person who is reported to have committed an electoral offence so that we restore sanity,” he said.

The EC boss, who was updating the country on the Commission’s progress on the ongoing nomination exercise, a key activity ahead of the 2026 General Elections, warned that if voter bribery is not stopped at the grassroots, it could be disastrous. He explained that the vice undermines the credibility of elections by denying the poor a chance to become leaders because they lack the money to bribe voters.

Mr Henry Muguzi, the executive director of Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM), said the increasing commercialisation of Uganda’s politics must be stopped with strong laws because it prompts participants to not only sell off their properties but also borrow heavily, creating uncertain situations.