EC bars UPC’s Akena, Ochieno and Enap from 2026 top race

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday ruled that none of the three aspirants seeking to carry the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) presidential flag will be recognised, citing unresolved leadership fights. At least three party members, Mr Jimmy Akena, Mr Denis Adim Enap, and Mr Joseph Ochieno, had picked nomination forms to contest for the presidency under the UPC banner in the upcoming 2026 general election.

However, under the law, only one candidate can be nominated to represent a political party. The EC had earlier indicated that its decision on who to nominate under the UPC flag would be guided by court rulings on the matter.

A ruling was expected on Tuesday, September 16, regarding a case filed by Mr Joseph Ochieno, former spokesperson of party founder Milton Obote, seeking a permanent injunction against Mr Akena. However, the court session was postponed after the presiding judge was reportedly assigned to family matters. The ruling was deferred to a date in October, after the presidential nomination deadline. In a bid to resolve the stalemate, the EC convened a meeting last Sunday with key UPC stakeholders, including Mr Akena, Mr Enap, Mr Ochieno, and Mr Peter Walubiri. The Commission referred to legal precedents, including UPC and Another vs Prof Edward Kakonge, Court of Appeal No 20 of 2016, and Miscellaneous Cause No 148 of 2025: Denis Adim Enap vs Uganda People’s Congress and Mr James Michael Akena.

Justice Byabakama explained that after reviewing court decisions, submitted documents, and the parties’ presentations, the Commission reached a firm conclusion.

“In respect of the eligibility of Mr Jimmy James Akena and Mr Denis Adim Enap, and in accordance with the court decision in Miscellaneous Cause No 148 of 2025, the nomination of Mr Jimmy Akena for the office of UPC party president for the term 2025 to 2030 is illegal, null, and void,” said Justice Byabakama.

Despite the ruling, Mr Akena expressed frustration and vowed to contest with or without the Commission’s endorsement. When contacted, Mr Ochieno remained hopeful that delayed court ruling, expected today, would be in his favour.