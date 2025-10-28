EC begins accrediting observers for 2026 general elections

As Uganda edges closer to the 2026 General Election, the Electoral Commission (EC) has begun accrediting individuals and organisations to observe the electoral process, in what officials say is part of efforts to ensure transparency and credibility.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, confirmed in an interview on Tuesday,October 28, that several applicants had already received their accreditation letters and were free to start observing the ongoing electoral activities.

“Some have already received their accreditation. We are not giving a list of the observers to the media, but those who applied and fulfilled the requirements have been reached out to and are receiving their letters of accreditation,” Mr Mucunguzi said.

He explained that the process is guided by Section 16(1) of the Electoral Commission Act, Cap 176, which provides for the accreditation of representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, and other duly registered institutions or individuals to observe electoral activities.

Mr Mucunguzi urged observers to strictly adhere to the established guidelines and laws governing election observation.

“They must not break laws. They should follow the guidelines that they have, and those that are contained in their letters of accreditation,” he advised.

In April 2025, the Electoral Commission invited individuals and registered organisations to apply for accreditation to observe the electoral process — a measure aimed at promoting openness and accountability in the management of elections.

Applicants were required to meet several conditions before receiving accreditation, including demonstrating experience in election observation, being non-partisan, and agreeing to abide by the EC’s Code of Conduct for Observers.

“Successful applicants shall be required to abide by the Laws of the Republic of Uganda, should be non-partisan, should comply with election observers’ guidelines and Code of Conduct to be issued by the Electoral Commission, in the case of organisations and institutions, provide the Commission with names of the individuals to be accredited, meet all their operational expenses and be in position to submit a comprehensive report at the end of the election exercise,” Mr Mucunguzi said in an earlier interview.

According to Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, the EC Chairperson, accredited organisations will receive written clearance, identification tags, and access to relevant information to facilitate their observation work across the country.

“Accordingly, for transparency purposes, the Electoral Commission will accredit international and national observers to observe the various activities undertaken during the electoral process. We are committed to ensuring transparent, free and fair elections through comprehensive observer accreditation and engagement,” Justice Byabakama said.

In the 2021 General Elections, the Commission accredited 2,184 stationary observers deployed at sub-county level and 270 roving observers covering all 146 districts. However, the number of observers for the 2026 elections is yet to be announced.

The EC is currently implementing the Roadmap for the 2025–2026 General Elections, which includes Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Council polls.

Last month, eight candidates were cleared to contest in the 2025/2026 Presidential Elections following nominations held from September 23 to 24 at the EC headquarters in Lweza, Wakiso District.

Those cleared include incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), who is seeking a seventh term, and his main challenger Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) of the National Unity Platform (NUP). Others are Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Mr Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party, Mr Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party, Mr Kabinga Bulira of the Revolutionary Peoples Party, and Mr Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga of the Common Man’s Party.