EC clears Kyagulanyi, two more presidential aspirants for nomination

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday cleared three additional presidential aspirants, bringing the total number of candidates approved for nomination to five. Those cleared include Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the flag bearer of the main opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party, and independent candidate Mr Elton John Mabirizi.

These join Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change and incumbent President Museveni of the ruling National Resistance Movement, who were previously cleared. EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama told reporters that the newly approved candidates had successfully submitted the required number of verified supporter signatures.

“Tomorrow (today), we shall nominate three aspirants: Museveni, Joseph Mabirizi, and Robert Kasibante. On Wednesday, we shall nominate Robert Kyagulanyi and Nandala Mafabi,” Justice Byabakama said. The EC's announcement follows a tense standoff with the NUP over allegations that the party had failed to meet minimum nomination requirements, claims the party dismissed.

Mr Kyagulanyi’s nomination date was rescheduled from September 23 to September 24, raising questions about whether the delay was intended to create space for President Museveni. President Museveni is expected to be nominated in Lweza along Entebbe Road, followed by a rally at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

His motorcade is expected to pass through the city’s Central Business District. Mr Kyagulanyi (commonly known as Bobi Wine) had proposed holding his first rallies in Katwe and Nateete, both located in and around Kampala. Justice Byabakama also noted that the verification process is ongoing.

“If more aspirants are cleared, we may adjust the programme and either add a nomination day or include them in Wednesday’s schedule, depending on the numbers,” he said. PPP withdraws The People Progressive Party (PPP) has officially withdrawn from the presidential race, just hours before the nomination process begins.

Speaking to reporters, PPP Secretary General Mr Sadam Gayira said the party's top leadership decided to pull out due to limited nationwide support and insufficient funds to mount a countrywide campaign.



