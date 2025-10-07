EC comes under fire over decision on Among competitors

Three women seeking to remove the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, from the Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament seat have accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of bias after it upheld an earlier decision to delete their names from the voters’ register.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court in Kampala yesterday, the EC, through Acting Secretary Richard Kamugisha Baabo, stated that it had reviewed the complaints and confirmed that parish tribunals acted within the law when recommending the deletion of the names of Norma Susan Otai (Forum for Democratic Change), Marion Alupo Mercy (National Unity Platform), and Hellen Akol Odeke (Independent).

“…the Commission, upon review of the tribunal decisions established that no evidence was lodged with the tribunals to challenge its decisions recommending deletion of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents during the 10 days of natural justice,” Mr Kamugisha’s response read in part.

It adds: “…the 4th Respondent (EC) did not receive contrary evidence challenging the decisions of the parish tribunals recommending the deletion of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents. The Commission, during review proceedings, upheld the decision of the Parish tribunals of Kopeta Parish, Kolir Sub-County, Kotolut Parish, Kidongole Sub-County, recommending deletion of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents based on the evidence adduced by the parties.”

The case was filed by Ms Zipporah Akol, a resident of Bukedea, seeking to block the nomination of the three women who intend to challenge Speaker Among, the incumbent Bukedea District Woman MP. Presiding Judge Simon Peter Kinobe has set October 27 for the final ruling. Reacting to the EC’s response, Ms Otai accused the Commission of incompetence and partiality, claiming it was being used to play political games for specific individuals.

“It is the Speaker behind this, because Zipporah Akol is the personal assistant to her, but also a cousin to the person of the Speaker,” Ms Otai told this publication.

She added: “To fool or expose themselves, they deleted the names, then called us at the EC office in Kampala, then constituted the committee whose mandate had expired to probe us.” We did not independently corroborate claims of relationship between the Speaker and the petitioner. Ms Alupo also criticised the EC, saying it had been compromised. “The EC is not for us; it is for the wrong few individuals. They have exposed themselves as an entity that has been compromised.” She questioned how she could be denied her right to vote and contest, noting that her national ID was issued in 2017 and she participated in the 2021 elections in the same village and parish in Bukedea District.

“I wonder why it is she who is interested in knowing those who are not voters in Bukedea. This is not the first time; she did the same also in 2021, and in the most recent, against Hellen Odeke Akol in the NRM primaries,” Ms Alupo said. Ms Odeke, who was blocked from participating in the NRM primaries, said those undermining political careers in Bukedea would be judged harshly by history.

“I am not going to follow up on anything, because the actions of the other powerful persons are undisputable in the courts, because I will be wasting my time and money,” she told this publication.

The Electoral Commission spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, promised to get back to us with a comment on the fresh allegations but had not done so by press time. Retired Col Joseph Onange, a former NRM aspirant for the LC5 chairperson flag who recently lost to Mr Simon Ongura, described the situation in Bukedea politics as unfortunate.

He said the Speaker, who should be a custodian of democracy, was instead blocking competition by fabricating cases. Mr Onange said Akol had faced two cases, one in the previous elections and the current one, and criticised the EC for rushing decisions without allowing the court to rule, suggesting bias.

Efforts to reach Speaker Among’s media handler, Mr Joseph Sabiiti, via phone and SMS were unsuccessful. Mr Chris Obore, the Director of Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament, was also unavailable for comment at press time. The machinations to fend off those who dare to take on the Speaker in elections in the district are not new. In June, Ms Odeke was denied a chance to contest in the NRM primaries for the Bukedea Woman MP seat flagbearer after the ruling party said she was not a resident of the village she claimed to have registered from.

The NRM Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong, told this publication then that for one to register as a member of NRM, he/she must be a resident of a particular village. He promised to share the legal provisions to that effect when he was in office but has not done so until today. However, Section 23 of the NRM Election Regulations 2025, stipulates that a person shall qualify for nomination if; (a) He or she is a registered member of NRM and is duly registered upon the NRM register, (b)He or she is a registered voter with the National Electoral Commission, and (C) He or she has all the national requirements (qualifications) in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the National Electoral Laws.

The party laws are silent on the requirement of residency. In 2021, Ms Odeke faced a similar court challenge, which led the EC to block her nomination along with other aspirants intending to contest against Speaker Among.





Electoral Commission’s response to the court in full

‘‘I, Kamugisha Baabo Richard of the Electoral Commission, Plot 1-3 & 5, 7th Street Industrial Area, Kampala, Uganda, P.O. Box 22678, Kampala, do hereby swear to this affidavit and state as hereunder;

l) That I am a male adult Ugandan of sound mind, an Acting Secretary of the Commission, well versed with the facts pertaining to the above matter, and I depone this affidavit in that capacity on behalf of the 4th Respondent (EC).

2) That I have carefully read and understood the contents of the applicant’s application and equally had the benefit of reading the annexures thereto together with other relevant documents available to the Respondent, all touching the same matter, and l respond to the Application as hereunder.

3) That the 4th Respondent (EC) rolled out its election roadmap to the country, detailing all segments of the 2025 /26 general elections processes through electronic and print media to all stakeholders and political actors in the country.

4) That the 4th Respondent, (EC) through a Notice in the gazette published a period between 20th January to 17th February as the update period where all interested persons who are registered voters and wished to vote in a parish or ward other than the one in which they were registered to apply to transfer their registration to a parish or ward where they wished to vote.

5) That the 4th Respondent published guidelines to all stakeholders requiring all those registered voters who wished to transfer or change their particulars to fill the prescribed forms to be provided by the update officers.

6) That the 4th Respondent further published a Notice in the gazette appointing a period of 21 days in which a copy of the voters roll for each parish or ward was displayed for public scrutiny by all stakeholders to afford an opportunity to all those who wished to raise objections on the registration status of any voter on the roll.

7) That the 4th Respondent further allowed a period of 10 days during which any objections or complaints in relation to the names recommended to the tribunal to be included or deleted from the voters’ roll or in relation to any necessary corrections, could be raised or filed.

8) That the 4th Respondent, upon receiving returns from the Returning officer of Bukedea Electoral Area, established that the Parish Tribunal recommended the deletion of the 1st (Akol Hellen), 2nd (Norma Susan Otai), and 3rd (Alupo Mercy Marion) Respondents on account of origin and residence.

9) That the 4th Respondent, in exercise of its mandate under the law, invited the 1st ,2nd, and 3rd Respondents to a meeting at its boardroom on 2nd October, 2025, to attend review proceedings arising out of the decisions of the parish tribunals recommending their deletion

10) That the 4th Respondent heard all the parties during the review proceedings, and all the parties were given an opportunity to challenge the recommendations of the parish tribunal. 11) That the 1st Respondent (Akol Hellen) formally withdrew from review proceedings and informed the 4th respondent (EC) that she was not interested in challenging the decision of the parish tribunal.

12) That the Commission under MIN Comp/O12/2O25 noted that the 1st,2nd and 3rd Respondents were given 10 days of Natural Justice under the law to challenge the recommendations to the tribunal, and therefore a right to a fair hearing was available and not utilized.

13) That the Commission, upon review of the tribunal decisions, established that no evidence was lodged with the tribunals to challenge its decisions recommending deletion of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents during the 10 days of Natural Justice.

14) That the 4th Respondent did not receive contrary evidence challenging the decisions of the parish tribunals recommending the deletion of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents.

15) That the Commission, during review proceedings, upheld the decision of the parish tribunals of Kopeta Parish, Kolir Sub-County, Kotolut Parish, Kidongole Sub-County, recommending deletion of the 1st ,2nd, and 3rd Respondents based on the evidence adduced by the parties.

16) That I further certify that the contents herein are true to the best of my knowledge and belief, save for any paragraphs based on information and advice.’’ Sworn at Kampala by Kamugisha Baabo Richard on October 3, 2025.