EC issues guidelines for parliamentary campaigns

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday ended the nomination of candidates for the 2025/26 parliamentary elections, scheduled for January 15 next year.

The Commission has since released detailed campaign guidelines, setting clear rules on how candidates are expected to conduct themselves during the campaign period. These include timelines, conduct, use of language, and campaign financing measures intended to ensure order, fairness, and equal opportunity among all contestants.

According to the guidelines, issued in July, the EC has the constitutional authority to determine the manner and duration of campaigns and must publish this information in the Uganda Gazette and share it with all Returning Officers. Each candidate is required to submit a campaign programme to the Returning Officer, who will coordinate schedules to avoid clashes of meetings within the same parish. Campaigns will be permitted only between 7am and 6pm on designated campaign days.

Candidates are allowed to use the local language of the area during campaign meetings. However, no campaign events may take place before the end of the nomination period or within 24 hours before polling day. Under Section 39 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, candidates are entitled to protection and immunity during the campaign period.

The law also requires that all public officers, institutions, and authorities provide equal treatment to every candidate. While releasing the guidelines, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the EC chairperson, warned candidates against the use of inflammatory or divisive language. “No person shall, while campaigning, use language that incites public disorder, violence, or war, or that is defamatory, insulting, or incites hatred,” he stated.

Justice Byabakama further emphasised that all candidates must be given reasonable access to state-owned communication media to ensure balanced coverage. Candidates are also prohibited from making false, malicious, or reckless statements, or using sectarian, abusive, or derogatory language. The EC also bans the use of songs, poems, or caricatures that ridicule opponents or incite hostility among voters. In addition, Section 43 of the Act forbids the use of government resources for personal campaigns.

Candidates who hold public office, including ministers, are required to restrict their use of official facilities strictly to their official duties throughout the campaign period. The EC has also issued stern warnings against bribery. It stated that any person who offers money, gifts, or any form of consideration to another person in exchange for votes commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding 72 currency points or imprisonment for up to three years, or both. Likewise, any person who accepts such gifts or payments is equally culpable.





Some of the key guidelines

• Campaigns allowed only between 7am and 6pm.

• Campaigning ends 24 hours before polling day.

• Candidates must avoid hate speech, insults, defamation, or incitement.

• Local languages may be used during campaign meetings.

• All candidates are entitled to equal access to state-owned media.

• Government vehicles, offices, or facilities cannot be used for personal campaigns.

• Offering or accepting money or gifts to influence voters constitutes bribery.