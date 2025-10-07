EC issues tough guidelines for 2026 election observers

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued strict guidelines that must be met by individuals and organisations seeking accreditation to observe the 2026 General Election. Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, said several applications have already been received and that only those meeting the set criteria will be cleared to monitor the polls.

“Successful applicants shall be required to abide by the laws of the Republic of Uganda, remain non-partisan, and comply with the election observer guidelines and Code of Conduct to be issued by the Electoral Commission,” Mr Mucunguzi said last week.

“Organisations and institutions must also provide the Commission with names of individuals to be accredited, meet all their operational expenses, and submit a comprehensive report at the end of the election exercise,” he added. In addition, applicants must demonstrate prior experience in election observation. Mr Mucunguzi said the Commission is still reviewing and verifying applications, and that successful applicants will be notified and issued with formal guidelines.

“The Commission is the one that requested applications. When the accreditation process is concluded, the successful applicants will be informed. Whoever goes through must follow the guidelines issued by the Commission. Only successful applicants will receive them,” he said.

Clearance mode

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the EC chairperson, noted that accredited organisations will receive written clearance, identification tags, and relevant information to facilitate their observation work. Both local and international observers will take part to enhance transparency in the electoral process.

“For transparency purposes, the Electoral Commission will accredit international and national observers to monitor the various electoral activities. We are committed to ensuring transparent, free, and fair elections through a comprehensive accreditation process,” Justice Byabakama said.

The Electoral Commission Act, Cap 176, Section 16 (1), provides for the accreditation of representatives from political parties, civil society organisations, and other registered entities or individuals to observe electoral activities. This legal provision aims to guarantee credible and transparent elections through independent observation.

In the 2021 General Election, the Commission accredited 2,184 stationary observers deployed at the sub-county level and 270 roving observers across all 146 districts. The number of observers for the 2026 elections is yet to be disclosed. Currently, the EC is implementing the Roadmap for the 2026 General Election, which includes presidential, parliamentary, and local government council elections.

Presidential campaigns began on September 29, with candidates traversing the country to solicit support. According to Mr Mucunguzi, campaigns have so far been peaceful.