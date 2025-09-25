EC provides security, vehicles to presidential candidates

All presidential candidates, including incumbent President Museveni, who were duly nominated by the Electoral Commission (EC), were given logistical support and personal security detail that they will use during the campaign duration.

After nomination, EC chairperson Simon Byabakama handed over the keys to a brand new police patrol Hilux pick-up, which will be fully fuelled and serviced by the Commission, 16 police guards, and a driver to each of the candidates.

The two-day presidential nomination exercise ended yesterday.

“Under the law, the EC is required to ensure organs of the State avail you security, whichever place you are, whether at your home, in the field, or at your office to protect you,” Justice Byabakama said. He added: “All the above will be at our cost. We shall fuel your vehicle and provide the driver as well. We shall also pay the security personnel, so you shouldn’t be worried.” Each candidate was also introduced to their security team.

They were also provided with a soft copy of the national register, which contains all registered voters across the country. In an interview yesterday, EC deputy spokesperson Paul Bukenya explained that the voter register is a public document meant to be accessed by all candidates. He said it allows them to understand where registered voters are located and plan their campaigns effectively.

Candidates will also be able to access the hard copies of these registers, which are typically given to their agents on polling day for verification purposes.

The Commission also required each candidate to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), affirming their commitment to adhere to the harmonised campaign programme that will be provided by the EC.

The programme is meant to prevent clashes between candidates at campaign venues and to ensure rallies and other election activities run smoothly.