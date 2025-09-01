Echodu’s rise from shadows of NRM’s mobilisation engine

When Mr Calvin David Echodu walked into the hotel conference room in Bugolobi, Kampala, last Friday for the interview, there was nothing about his demeanour that suggested he had just pulled off one of the most remarkable political feats in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Soft-spoken, thoughtful, and unassuming, Mr Echodu carries the calm of a man more interested in results than recognition, yet he had just orchestrated a campaign that shook the political establishment.

An old boy of Kateta Model Primary School in present-day Serere District, Kococwa Primary School in Amuria District, Teso College Aloet, Amuria Secondary School, Makerere University, and Washington University (USA), Mr Echodu’s résumé speaks louder than his quiet persona.

One of his Old Boys, the Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Dr Kenneth Omona, expressed support for Mr Echodu’s candidacy in June, posting pictures on X of the two in matching shirts and ties at Echodu’s home.

Dr Omona wished him well in his challenge to Capt George Mike Mukula, a long-standing NRM heavyweight representing the eastern region in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Born on November 24, 1973, in Teso, the journalist-turned-economist from Soroti District last week toppled Capt Mukula in what was widely seen as a political upset.

Mr Echodu’s victory—5,211 votes against Ms Mariam Naigaga’s 253—may have been numerically decisive, but the broader impact came from the campaign momentum he generated, forcing Capt Mukula into withdrawal just before the poll at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

In the words of Ambassador Nelson Ocheger, a close ally, Capt Mukula’s withdrawal was “a capitulation following a long-drawn plan for his defeat.” Mr Ocheger suggested on X that Mr Echodu’s triumph was the result of years of meticulous groundwork.

The political apprentice

Behind the quiet demeanour lies nearly 20 years of painstaking work. After earning both a master’s degree and an MBA, Mr Echodu could have pursued academia or business comfortably. Instead, he embarked on what he describes as a 17-year political apprenticeship, quietly building NRM from the grassroots.

“I have been working and supporting the NRM in the background for the last 17 years. It was very exciting to stand now for the position of CEC on the party I have worked for and supported all these years. People are surprised by this victory, but for those of us who have been building from the grassroots, it was inevitable,” MrEchodu says.

Since 2011, he has been financially supporting NRM candidates across multiple election cycles. Asked why he invested in other people’s political careers, he explained: “I wanted to see ideologically rooted cadres who truly believed in NRM principles rise to serve the party and the national chairman. We have problems with corruption because some leaders don’t fear God. I believed that if we supported God-fearing leaders, we would have fewer problems,” Mr Echodu says.

Mr Echodu’s commitment to service is rooted in his early life experiences. Growing up in internally displaced people’s camps during Uganda’s troubled past, he witnessed first-hand the suffering political instability brings.

“I grew up seeing people in camps suffering, friends dying. As a Christian, I felt called to contribute toward peace and prosperity. That’s what drove me into politics—not ambition, but service. We want to see that heart of reaching out, caring for each other, sharing what we have, and trying to elevate the suffering of our fellow countrymen,” he reflects.

This commitment manifested in 2007 when he co-founded Pilgrim Africa, an NGO that provided the first humanitarian response to flood-affected communities in Teso with lifesaving relief items. Through collaborative efforts with other well-wishers, the relief initiative culminated in a charity walk graced by President Museveni.

Philanthropy work

Mr Echodu has also established Beacon of Hope School, which has fully sponsored more than 6,000 disadvantaged children from the post-war era, giving them hope for a future.

“In everything we do, it comes back to following Christ’s commandment to love our neighbours and serve God,” he says. In 2011, after President Museveni announced compensation for Teso residents for livestock and property lost during insurgencies, Mr Echodu financed the entire process: mobilisation, office set-ups, data collection, and allowances for staff handling claimant forms.

Mr David Calvin Echodu (with yellow tie) is ushered into Soroti City Sports Ground on May 10, 2025. PHOTO/SIMON PETER

EMWAMU

The election strategy

While opponents sought high-profile campaigns and media attention, Mr Echodu quietly cultivated a network of relationships across Uganda’s remotest areas.

“Our strategy was simple: reach the delegates early, build genuine relationships, and deliver a coherent message,” he explains. “While others were making noise in Kampala, we were traversing the country—Bundibugyo, Karenga, West Nile, Koboko—meeting delegates personally and listening to their concerns,” he adds.

Ambassador Ocheger’s observation proved accurate: Capt Mukula’s withdrawal did not alter the strategy because Mr Echodu’s team had already secured trust and loyalty.

On allegations of deploying financial influence, Mr Echodu was clear.

“It’s very sad and diminishes the credibility of our election process. Bribery is not sustainable; it’s illegal and will catch up with you. Our strategy was to win the hearts and minds of people. When you do that authentically, you’ll always have massive support,” he says.

Central to his campaign was injecting new energy to mobilise for President Museveni’s vision of a qualitative leap into a middle-class society.

“I’m very excited about this vision. We wanted to get buy-in from voters so we could galvanise support for the chairman and the President. That’s what new energy is—organising and mobilising people behind the vision,” Mr Echodu explains.

Grassroots agenda and faith

Mr Echodu’s manifesto rests on three pillars: strengthening grassroots structures, youth empowerment and mentorship, and regional unity and economic development. Throughout our conversation, his Christian faith stands out.

“As Christians, we are commanded to love our neighbours and serve God. Even in political office, the overriding thing is fear of God and serving others. We’re called to be servants, not masters,” he stresses.

Now in position, Mr Echodu aims to translate grassroots appeal into effective leadership.

He plans to leverage Uganda’s ethnic diversity as a strength rather than a source of division: “Some politicians exploit ethnic differences to divide people. We want to come together, understand our collective needs, and work toward shared prosperity,” he says.

Nationally, his role supports the President’s agenda while strengthening party structures. He is also eyeing the Soroti City West Division MP seat, narrowly lost in 2021 to independent candidate Jonathan Ebwalu.

His profile

Calvin David Echodu is a Ugandan journalist, economist, and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience. He co-founded Pilgrim Africa, headquartered in Seattle, USA, with offices in Uganda, focusing on malaria prevention and other health challenges in Sub-Saharan Africa, partnering with institutions like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Columbia and Oxford Universities, and biotech firm Oxitec.

As an entrepreneur, Echodu has transformed water transport in Uganda through Earthwise Ferries Uganda, developing fast, durable catamarans on Lake Victoria; two vessels are already in operation, carrying 250 passengers. He also has family ties to Château Haut-Brion, a world-class vineyard near Bordeaux, France. Echodu is an alumnus of Makerere University and Washington University (USA).

He is married to Dorothy Echodu, and they have two children.