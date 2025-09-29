Ex-NRM aspirant endorses NUP for Kalangala LC5 seat

Mr Livingstone Musoke Kirabira, a former National Resistance Movement (NRM) aspirant for Kalangala District chairperson seat, has endorsed Mr Robert Munaaba, the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate for the same position.

During a meeting where he endorsed Mr Munaaba on Thursday, Mr Kirabira, a medical officer at Kalangala Health Centre I, said his decision was based on personal friendship and belief in his leadership abilities. “I’m backing Munaaba not because of his political party, but because I believe he’s the right person to lead the district. I ask all my supporters to stand with him so we can still push forward the ideas we had in our manifesto,” he said.

Mr Kirabira and Mr Munaaba have previously worked together as advisers to the Uganda Virus Research Institute. Mr Munaaba praised Mr Kirabira for standing by him, calling him a committed partner in both healthcare and community development. “I’m really happy my brother has chosen to support me. I used to see him working hard in Kyamuswa, fighting HIV and helping people on the islands. That inspired me. We’ve always talked about working together, and now it is happening,” Mr Munaaba said.

Primaries

Mr Kirabira had earlier withdrawn from the NRM primaries in favour of Ms Agnes Lunkuse. He later attempted to return as an Independent candidate, but failed to secure nomination. Mr Ronald Agaba, the Kalangala District returning officer, said Mr Kirabira was disqualified because he didn’t meet the required standards set by the Electoral Commission (EC). “Musoke came on the last day of nominations at 4.50pm. The name on his National ID didn’t match those on his academic documents. He also lacked enough supporters, he only had a seconder and no proposer,” Mr Agaba said. Records from the EC’s office show that his National ID had three names, Livingstone Musoke Kirabira, while his academic papers had only two. He also submitted only 200 signatures, falling short of the required 250 from at least two-thirds of the sub-counties in the district.

NRM responds

Mr Kirabira’s move is seen by some as a possible blow to Ms Lunkuse, who hopes to become the first female chairperson of Kalangala District. However, Mr Elly Ntegge Wasajja, NRM spokesperson in Kalangala, said the party isn’t too worried. “We tried to talk to him, but he made his choice. That’s democracy, and we respect it. Still, people need to understand you can’t support another party and expect the same treatment from ours,” Mr Wasajja said. Mr Joseph Lubega, chairperson of Mweena Village, however, said: “Although Kirabira was not nominated, he is well known on the ground. If his people listen to him, it could increase support for Munaaba.”

About