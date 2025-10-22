FDC, NRM party dogfights in Rwenzori region

In Kasese District, Uganda’s two main political rivals—the FDC and NRM—are preparing for a decisive and high-stakes battle for dominance ahead of the 2026 election. In 2021, Kasese had a total of 384,058 voters, of which 234,004 participated in both presidential and parliamentary elections. For the presidential elections, Museveni polled 109,275 votes, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine got 102,384 votes, while FDC’s candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat sliced off 9,406 votes. Currently, FDC holds three of the six parliamentary seats in Kasese, occupied by Mr Godfrey Atkins Katusabe (Bukonzo West), Mr Harold Tony Muhindo (Bukonzo East), and Mr Florence Kabugho (District Woman MP).

The remaining three seats—Busongora North, Busongora South, and Kasese Municipality—were captured by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in 2021, represented by Mr Sowedi Kitanywa, Mr Thembo Gideon Mujungu, and Mr Kambale Ferigo, respectively. In 2016, all six parliamentary seats and the district chairperson were won by the FDC party, and all the NRM candidates then came second. The NRM party only won the Kasese Municipality seat when the current State minister for ICT, Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, defeated FDC candidate James Kabakwa, with a margin of only 415 votes. Kabyanga polled 8,935 votes against Kabakwas’s 8,520.

Who will face who

Among the lined-up flagbearers from the two main political parties in Kasese, Ms Sarah Ithungu Masereka Baleke of the NRM is set to face off with the incumbent, Ms Florence Kabugho of the FDC for the Kasese District Woman MP seat. This race is expected to be competitive, considering their face-off in 2021.

In Kasese Municipality, the incumbent, Mr Ferigo Kambale of the NRM, will again battle it out with Mr Robert Centenary of the FDC party, reviving a rivalry that has defined past electoral contests in the constituency.

For Bukonzo West County, the NRM flagbearer, Dr Crispus Kiyonga, will face off against Mr Godfrey Atkins Katusabe of the FDC. While in Busongora North County, the incumbent, Mr Sowedi Kitanywa of the NRM, will face Mr William Musabe Nzoghu of the FDC. In Bukonzo East County, the race will feature Dr Julius Monday Rude of the NRM against Mr Selevest Masereka of the FDC. Notably, the incumbent, Mr Tonny Harold Muhindo, who previously represented FDC, has since crossed to Dr the Kizza Besigye-led People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) and is seeking re-election under the new party.

Dr Monday, who came second in the 2021 elections with 24,904 votes, will be contesting the same seat for the second consecutive time. In the previous election, Mr Harold won with 27,660 votes. In Busongora South County, Mr David Mulindwa Isimbwa of the NRM, who defeated incumbent, Mr Thembo Gideon Mujungu in the party primaries, will take on Mr Baguma Aloysious Kighema of the FDC. Mr Kighema previously contested in the 2022 by-election but did not succeed. For the district chairperson seat, former district chairperson (2016-2021), Mr Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo of the FDC, will face off with the incumbent, Mr Eliphaz Muhindi Bukombi of the NRM.

Meeting again

Some of the flagbearers for FDC and NRM parties in Kasese District are old faces bouncing back as flagbearers. After their nomination, some of the candidates will either contest against each other for the third or second time for the same constituency. Dr Kiyonga will once more vie for the Bukonzo County West parliamentary seat under the NRM ticket. He secured the party flag after defeating the state minister for ICT, Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, in the party primaries.

This will be Dr Kiyonga’s third consecutive attempt at reclaiming the seat, having lost twice in the past to FDC’s Katusabe.

In the 2016 elections, Dr Kiyonga came second with 28,289 votes, while Katusabe won with 31,155 votes. In 2021, Katusabe widened the margin, winning with 36,386 votes, while Dr Kiyonga again finished second with 28,520 votes. The upcoming contest is expected to be another tight race. Another repeat contest is expected between Ms Kabugho and Ms Masereka for the Kasese District Woman MP seat. In the 2021 elections, Ms Kabugho emerged victorious with 101,072 votes, while Ms Ithungu came second with 73,924 votes. The Kasese District Woman MP seat has historically been a stronghold for the Opposition. By 2026, the Opposition—primarily the FDC—will have held the seat for close to 20 years.

The last NRM candidate to win the seat was Ms Loice Biira Bwambale, who served as Woman MP from 1989 to 2006, including a stint as deputy minister of Gender from 1992 to 1994 and later as a member of the National Assembly of Uganda from 1996 to 2001. From 2006 to 2021, the seat was held by Ms Winfred Kiiza of the FDC, who also served as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. Kiiza later retired from active politics and went on to become one of the founders of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party.

In Kasese Municipality, Mr Centenary, a former area MP (2016–2021), is making a comeback for the third time to challenge Mr Kambale. The two have faced off in each election since 2016. In the 2016 election, Mr Centenary won the race with 15,992 votes, narrowly defeating Kambale, who garnered 15,267 votes. However, in the 2021 elections, the tables turned—Mr Kambale emerged victorious with 14,213 votes, while Centenary, who ran as an Independent after losing the FDC primaries, got 11,460 votes.

The official FDC flagbearer in 2021, Mr Gideon Ntabose, finished a distant third with 1,864 votes. In Busongora North County, the NRM incumbent, Mr Kitanywa, will once again face off against Mr William Musabe Nzoghu of the FDC, whom he defeated in 2021. Kitanywa won the race with 21,913 votes, while Nzoghu came second with 20,366 votes. Notably, Nzoghu previously held the same seat from 2016 to 2021, after he defeated then-NRM candidate Mike Asiimwe Mbakanya in 2016, garnering 32,425 votes against 22,160 votes.

In Busongora South County, Mr Kighema Aloysious Baguma will be contesting for the third time on the FDC ticket as he once again seeks to win the constituency seat. His previous attempts include the 2021 election, where he came third with 6,956 votes, losing to NRM's Mujungu. He contested again in the 2022 by-election for the same seat but once more finished third, with Mujungu retaining his position. In 2026, however, Mr Baguma will face a new opponent from the NRM, Mr David Mulindwa Isimbwa, who emerged as the party’s flagbearer after defeating Mujungu in primaries.



