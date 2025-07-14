FDC optimistic about reclaiming Kasese seats

As nominations for the parliamentary elections by the Electoral Commission approach in September, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to regain its political dominance in Kasese District. Once a formidable FDC stronghold, Kasese is now a swing district split between the blue party and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). FDC, however, says it is on track to replicate its historic 2016 sweep of all six parliamentary seats. The FDC District Chairperson for Kasese, Ronald Bwambale Kabuku, told Daily Monitor that the party has already concluded its internal primary elections for key positions, including the six parliamentary constituencies and local government positions.

Fourteen aspirants expressed interest in parliamentary seats. “We have concluded our internal processes and fielded a team of strong, committed, and trusted candidates across all elective positions. The FDC Kasese chapter has lined up a winning squad that will deliver victory come 2026. Just watch this space, we are poised to reclaim every seat in this district,” Mr Kabuku said. Currently, FDC holds three of the six parliamentary seats in Kasese: Mr Godfrey Atkins Katusabe (Bukonzo West), Mr Harold Tony Muhindo (Bukonzo East), and Ms Florence Kabugho (District Woman MP). The remaining three seats, Busongora North, Busongora South, and Kasese Municipality, were captured by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in 2021, represented by Mr Sowedi Kitanywa, Mr Thembo Gideon Mujungu, and Mr Kambale Ferigo, respectively.

However, the political dynamics continue to shift. Mr Harold Tony Muhindo, one of FDC’s current MPs, recently crossed over to the newly launched People's Front for Freedom (PFF), under which he intends to defend his seat. Beyond parliamentary contests, the FDC has also lined up candidates for other critical local government positions, including the district chairperson, district councillors, and the Kasese Municipality mayoral race. Mr Kabuku emphasised that the party is approaching 2026 with a clear strategy, robust grassroots structures, and a united front ready to engage every village and polling station. In Bukonzo West County, incumbent legislator Godfrey Atkins Katusabe won the FDC flag with 476 votes, defeating his closest rival, Mr Patrick Muhindo Kyamanduma, who secured 172 votes.

Other contenders included Mr Benon Muhindo Zaake with 71 votes, while Mr Martin Masereka trailed in fourth place. In Bukonzo East County, where the incumbent MP, Mr Harold Tony Muhindo, has since defected to the newly launched People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), the FDC primary attracted strong interest. Mr Selevest Masereka emerged victorious, polling 389 votes, ahead of Misairi Thembo Kahungu with 268 votes, Mr Erican Baluku Ndyooka with 88 votes, and Mr Zeno Masereka with 28 votes. For the District Woman MP seat, incumbent Ms Florence Kabugho secured another chance to defend her position on the FDC ticket after polling 461 votes, defeating her challenger Ms Rita Biira, who garnered 108 votes.

In Kasese Municipality, former MP [2016-2021] Mr Robert Centenary made a political comeback by clinching the FDC flag, which he lost in 2021, he now got 169 votes, overcoming competition from Mr Kenneth Kabagambe, who received 112 votes. The FDC also confirmed Mr Baguma Aloysious Kighema as its flag bearer for Busongora County South, where he went unopposed. Similarly, in Busongora County North, Mr William Musabe Nzoghu also sailed through unopposed. For the district chairperson race, Mr Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo, the former district chairperson (2016-2021), reclaimed the party flag after a tight contest. He garnered 283 votes, narrowly edging out Mr Abdul Saad Thembo, who polled 263 votes. Mr Bigogo is seeking to regain the seat he lost in the 2021 general elections, where he polled 86,408 votes against the NRM’s incumbent Mr Eliphazi Muhindi Bukombi, who secured 91,064 votes.

FDC flag bearers, losers speak out

Mr Robert Centenary, the newly elected FDC flag bearer for Kasese Municipality, expressed optimism about the party’s unity and voter trust. He said there is a need for reconciliation and collective effort to secure victory for the party across the board. “The work we accomplished during my term in Parliament [2016–2021] is still visible, from improved road infrastructure to community empowerment projects like supporting youth through boda boda programmes. We now need to reconcile with those who didn’t make it and focus on serious mobilisation for the FDC. Our record speaks for itself,” Mr Centenary said. On the other hand, Mr Kenneth Kabagambe, who lost the primary to Mr Centenary, expressed disappointment with how the process was handled.

Ms Florence Kabugho (District Woman MP).

He alleged interference from the FDC national leadership in Najjanankumbi. “Centenary has stolen my victory. Why would officials from Najjanankumbi come and openly support one candidate? You saw their double-cabin vehicles moving around here. I will now support individuals, not the party,” Mr Kabagambe said. Meanwhile, in Bukonzo East County, Mr Misairi Thembo Kahungu, who lost to Mr Selevest Masereka, said he is committed to party unity and accepted defeat and pledged to support the winner. “The people have spoken, and we must rally behind the chosen candidate.

As a true son of the party and a believer in unity above self, I want to publicly state that I will not run as an independent in the 2026 general elections. Each vote I received was a voice of hope, and I carry that with pride as I continue to serve the community in other meaningful ways,” Mr Kahungu said. With the FDC’s flagbearers slots now finalised, its flagbearers will face stiff competition from other political parties’ flagbearers, including the NRM and NUP. According to sources, NUP has already identified nine aspirants interested in contesting across all five counties in Kasese District. These aspirants are currently awaiting the party’s nomination process.

NRM revved up

As the NRM parliamentary primaries draw closer on Thursday, the party has officially registered 26 parliamentary aspirants from Kasese District, all vying for the coveted flag bearer slots in the upcoming 2026 general elections. In Bukonzo County West, the race has attracted heavyweight contenders including Dr Chrispus Kiyonga, former minister and veteran politician, Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, the current minister of State for ICT, and Mr Milton Wangalima. The three will battle for the party flag to represent NRM against Opposition candidates in next year’s general elections. In Bukonzo East County, four aspirants are running for the NRM flag.

These include Dr Julius Monday Rude, Mr Edwin Kugonza Bairinga, Ms Sarah Kabyegesa Mulembe, and Mr Robert Syaipuma Finance. The Busongora South constituency, currently held by Mr Gideon Thembo Mujungu (NRM), faces stiff internal competition from four challengers: Mr Tom Thumwanze, Mr David Isimbwa Mulindwa, Mr Boaz Kafuda, and Mr Aminadabu Muhindo, a former Resident District Commissioner of Kiruhura. In Kasese Municipality, the incumbent MP, Mr Ferigo Kambale, seeks to retain the party flag but will have to overcome a crowded field. His challengers include Mr Francis Mugisa Kithulha, Mr Douglas Yofesi, Mr Saturday, Mr Leonard Imanishimwe, and Ms Diana Nasuna. In Busongora North County, five candidates have declared interest in the NRM flag. The incumbent, Mr Sowedi Kitanywa, will face off with Mr Robert Masereka Marule, Mr Monday Wakighoma, Mr Mike Mbakania, and Mr Kalingutsa.

A clear strategy

FDC is not just preparing for elections, we are preparing to govern. The people of Kasese have always stood with us, and we are reaffirming our commitment to deliver transformative leadership,” – The FDC District Chairperson for Kasese, Mr Ronald Bwambale Kabuku.

ABOUT FDC

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), founded on December 16 2004, is one of the main Opposition parties in Uganda.The FDC was founded as an umbrella body called Reform Agenda, mostly for disenchanted former members and followers of President Museveni’s National Resistance Movement.

Compiled by Yoweri Kaguta, Maureen Biira & Alex Ashaba



