FDC party’s Nandala Mafabi vows to end corruption, boost incomes

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, has urged residents of Iganga District to vote him, promising to lead a corruption-free government with a focus on grassroots development.

While speaking to residents in Nkaatu Igamba, Northern Division, Iganga Municipality yesterday, Mr Mafabi emphasised that tackling corruption at the local government level would be his top priority if elected president.

Mr Nadanala argued that many of the challenges affecting service delivery and development in Uganda originate from mismanagement and embezzlement within local councils and district offices.

According to Mr Nandala, funds meant for roads, health centre, schools, and community projects are often stolen or misused before reaching the intended beneficiaries.

By cleaning up corruption at the grassroots, Mr Nandala believes national development will become more efficient, transparent, and impactful.

“Each year, government officials steal Shs10 trillion. If elected President, I will recover that money and redirect it to real development, starting with the villages,’’ Mr Nandala said.

He further pledged to upgrade Nakavule Hospital into a referral facility, citing its strategic location in the Busoga Sub-region, which also serves Bukedi and the surrounding areas.

Mr Nandala also said he will replace the Parish Development Model development Saccos, allocating Shs100 million to each village annually.

“In my government, I will start by developing villages, then parishes, because true development begins at the grassroots,” he added. He promised to establish an industrial park in Iganga to boost employment and economic growth.

On healthcare, he committed to ending “medical tourism,” stating that no government official, including Members of Parliament and ministers, would seek treatment abroad.

Mr Nandala also said he will revive cooperatives across the country, abolishing university tuition fees to enable more students to access higher education, construct staff housing for civil servants, provide free electricity connections, reduce power tariffs, and tarmac all roads across Uganda

“The people will be connected to the power grid without paying connection fees, and electricity will be affordable,” he said.

Local leaders in Iganga welcomed his message but stressed the urgent need for a president who can tackle unemployment, corruption, poor service delivery, and the lack of security in urban areas.

Mr Lubega Yusufu, an aspiring district councillor for Iganga Central Ward, called for improved street lighting, noting that darkness in the municipality had become a security risk.