FDC party unveils 2026-31 manifesto

The Forum for Democratic Change took the first step yesterday by any political party to unveil its 2026 elections manifesto, which officials said reflects the issues affecting the country and outlines how the party plans to address them. The 54-page manifesto aims to tackle corruption, fix the economy, and ensure that Ugandans have access to quality service delivery across the country. The question that remains for party officials and loyalists is whether Ugandans will trust them enough to allow the chance to implement the manifesto through elections, or if the system will be free and fair where votes actually count. Since the 2001 presidential elections, which occurred 15 years after President Museveni shot his way to power, various election observer missions have flagged the elections as falling below the required standard.

However, yesterday at Najjanankumbi, the seat of FDC, the mood was upbeat, with the party's presidential flagbearer, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, chest-thumping that he remains optimistic about winning. Mr Jack Sabiti, the party’s national chairman, said the time has come for Ugandans to trust the party after what he called 40 years of misrule. “After 40 years, Ugandans are struggling through tough socio-economic hardship, poor social services, and bad governance. These daily painful experiences have left us all restless, and we believe it is time Ugandans trusted the FDC with government to drastically reduce the number of people entangled in poverty and suffering,” he said. Mr Sabiti said Nandala is a seasoned leader with more than 24 years as a legislator, an accountant, a lawyer, a teacher, and an investor, who served as a Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and knows how the government is run diligently.

“He is a leader who has made his mark through service to this country and the world, starting his career at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in 1988; he has successfully served both the public and private sectors,” he said. Meanwhile, Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the party president, said now is the time more than ever that Ugandans have a chance to entrust the party and Nandala with the leadership of the country. “His networks, both national and international, simplicity, knowledge of the country and its laws, expertise in financial matters, and a deep understanding of the economy, experience in legislation, and managing large organisations make him an outstanding leader,” Mr Amuriat said. “This manifesto offers the people of Uganda a great promise for ‘Fixing the Economy’ while putting money in the pockets of citizens,” he said.

The manifesto

The FDC manifesto, among other things, plans to increase incomes while bringing down household expenditures. For Nandala Mafabi, the launch of the manifesto marks a protracted journey that he hopes will finally deliver him to the State House. He said the wasteful expenditure and the rising public debt are reasons to worry about and that this cannot continue, especially when in 1997, Uganda benefited from the debt relief of the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) arrangement, where the country’s debt went to zero. “It was an opportunity for us to think and prepare the country for the young people. It was an opportunity to plan and rebuild. Today, our debt has shot above the recommended 50 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) threshold, meaning that our trust to borrow is dwindling every other day,” he said.

He said voting him as President would free Ugandans from what he termed as misrule by the current regime. “Your vote in the 2026 elections is paramount. A vote for me is a vote for money in your pockets, it is a vote for employment, it is one to reduce the country’s debt burden, fix our infrastructure, and it is a vote for Uganda’s human development,” he said.

The plan

Mr Nandala said the FDC manifesto is cognizant of both national and global issues and acknowledges that for peace to reign, there are actors at regional and international levels. “Within the East African Region, FDC takes note of the tensions in the neighbouring DR Congo and South Sudan. These tensions have caused an influx of refugees and curtailed bilateral business between the countries,” he said. According to him, at the national level, the country has a myriad of socio-economic and political challenges that must be addressed to revive the economy. With a high tax regime that is crippling businesses, high youth unemployment and indebtedness, low productivity, and widening income inequality, he said the country is also riddled with land disputes, environmental degradation, poor infrastructure, low-quality education, and an ailing health sector.

“Against this background, FDC has written this manifesto under the theme; “Fixing the economy; money in our pockets”. FDC is convinced that fixing the Ugandan economy is pivotal in economic growth and development. Once people have jobs, they will have money in their pockets,” he said.

The pillars

The manifesto says Uganda is confronted with a series of crises, with a significant proportion of youth idle as evidenced by 42.6 percent of youth not in employment, education, or training. “There is also jobless growth, high cost of doing business, high-interest rates, low wages, rising poverty, and growing inequality. All of this is in the context of an extravagant government, borrowing beyond its means,” the manifesto states.

Agriculture

The manifesto plans to offer more funding to the agricultural sector, which the party says is currently confronted with low production, low productivity, food losses, limited markets, and poor access to credit, among others. “The FDC Government is committed to addressing the above challenges through the Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda that focuses on modernising and commercialising agriculture to ensure food security, reduce food inflation, boost exports, and create sustainable jobs,” Nandala said.

According to the party, 10 percent of the national budget will be allocated to the agriculture sector, the government will establish government-led industrial zones in every region focusing on region-specific crops and livestock, and establish farmer service centres staffed with full-time extension workers to provide modern agricultural knowledge. If the party wins the next election, it plans to introduce crop insurance and farmer banks within agriculture zones to ease access to credit. Mr Nandala, who is the current chairman of Bugisu Cooperative Union, also made a strong case for the revival of the cooperative unions and the Cooperative Bank that used to lend to the farmers at lower interest rates.

Minerals and trade

Mr Nandala said mineral development has remained a grey area, and yet the country has the potential to make a killing from the minerals it has. He said the country is failing to collect rents from its mineral licences. “Uganda currently exports $3.01 billion worth of gold , but this happens without appropriate permits. Consequently, Uganda cannot collect taxes, yet the firms that own this gold are foreign and repatriate most of their profits, making it a resource that just goes through the country without leaving any benefits for the local population,” he said. He added that his government will provide better enforcement of regulations to ensure full implementation of the Mining and Mineral’s Act.

Tourism

The FDC manifesto identifies tourism as one of the drivers of economic growth and development. Mr Nandala said while tourism is one of Uganda’s highest foreign exchange earners, it is underdeveloped, under-marketed, and often interrupted by disease outbreaks and the country’s violent political episodes. He said his government will increase investment in the marketing of the country’s vast attractions such as birding and mountain climbing, particularly of Rwenzori and its Margherita peak.

Roads

According to the manifesto, the current road infrastructure consisting mainly of national, district, and community access roads need a more proactive approach to increase the total length of paved roads. “Clearly, the government has failed to bring down the cost of construction and maintenance of roads, which remain the highest in the region,” Mr Nandala said. He said to cut down the cost of constructing roads, his government will initiate strict procurement procedures.

Energy

On energy, Nandala said despite heavy investment in the energy sector that has raised the debt levels by significant margins, the country is consuming just half of its installed capacity, leading to high prices paid by consumers. He said his task will be to review power purchase agreements so that people access cheaper electricity.

Human capital

The manifesto has placed significant importance on human capital development through better quality education, improved access to public health, and better social services. Mr Nandala said they will review the current competence-based curriculum to ensure that all teachers are trained, reduce the classroom to pupil ratio for primary schools from 1:84 to 1:50, and teacher training and recruitment will be given due consideration as a way of improving the pupil to teacher ratio.

Health and PDM plans

In the health sector, Mr Nandala said he will, through the party manifesto, increase the percentage of the total national budget allocated to the health sector from the current two percent to 10 percent. He promised to upgrade all regional referral hospitals to national referral hospitals, upgrade district hospitals to regional referral hospitals, upgrade all health centre III to health centre IV, and invest in public health education to promote a healthy lifestyle and regular screening to mitigate health risks. Other interventions that the manifesto plans to make include fighting corruption, which he said for the last 40 years has found a home in Uganda, restoring both age and term limits, and ensuring that the security forces are answerable to civilian authority.

Parish Development Model

He said the new government will restructure the PDM where Shs100 million will be given per village as opposed to the current per parish. The government, according to him, will also give Shs100 million to the parish leadership, which will cater for village executives, the parish executive, and the parish chief Sacco.



