FDC's Mafabi nominated, promises to fix economy

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flagbearer, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, has become the fourth presidential aspirant to be nominated for the 2026 polls.

Mr Nandala was nominated on Wednesday at the EC offices in Lweza, Entebbe road, as he and other nominated candidates seek to dislodge President Museveni, who has been in power 40 years.





"We have verified all these papers, and we find everything okay. Therefore, I, Justice Byabakama Simon, being the returning officer for presidential nominations, declare Nandala Mafabi James Nathan a duly nominated candidate in respect to the Presidential elections of 2026, having fulfilled all the requirements of nomination," Mr Byabakama said.

Mr Nandala arrived at the EC head offices in Lweza, Entebbe Road a few minutes to 10 am.





Mr Nandala will unveil a comprehensive and detailed roadmap that is set to begin on September 29, the official date that the Electoral Commission has designated to kick-start the campaign.

FDC's Mafabi nominated to challenge Museveni in 2026

"I want to thank the people of Bugisu sub-region, especially the people of Budadiri West County in Sironko District, for the opportunity to serve them as MP for 25 years. I'm a worker. I'm a servant, and that's why I'm in this race. We want to fix the economy. People are poor. At least 84 per cent of Ugandans are dependent on 26 per cent of Ugandans," the 59-year-old economist told journalists after nomination.

He promised to create more jobs for the employed youth, many of whom he said have become drug addicts because of hopelessness.

"Our youth are suffering. Many of them are taking drugs, not because they want but because they are unemployed. Our country does not care about farmers. Many of them have abandoned cotton, tea, and coffee, among others.

If you vote me into power, we intend to revive cooperatives which work. I come with experience in the cooperative world. I will make sure coffee farmers get value for their produce. Currently, this economy is bleeding. We lose about Shs10 trillion to corruption every year," Mr Nandala added.



Other candidates nominated so far are Mr Museveni, Elton John Mabirizi of the Conservative Party and Mr Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP).

Two more aspirants, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Gen Mugisha Muntu of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) are expected to be nominated later today.





The party spokesperson, Mr John Kikonyogo, said earlier that the FDC’s strong grassroots structures helped them collect and verify signatures before submission to the EC.

“The EC did not give us the verification certificate because they like us, but because we met the requirements.

The law demands 100 signatures from at least 98 districts, but we had more than 500 in most districts because we didn’t want to go wrong,” he said.

He added: “FDC is a very strong party. It has been on the ground and well grounded. Most of you are trying to write us off, but maybe some individuals are talking too much. We receded, stopped talking, went on the ground, and now you can see the fruits of going on the ground.” President Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flagbearer, was officially nominated yesterday. He later addressed his supporters at the Kololo ceremonial grounds.





Power transition discussion

During the media briefing, Mr Kikonyogo denied claims that FDC is part of the bloc of Big Five that the Democratic Party (DP) president, Mr Norbert Mao, recently claimed is in discussion to ensure power transition.