FDC’s Mafabi starts campaign, pledges Shs100m per village

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) yesterday unveiled its 2026 manifesto in Buikwe District. Its presidential candidate, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi pledged an ambitious economic plan aimed at uplifting rural communities and empowering youth if elected into office.

Launching his campaign in Buikwe District, Mr Mafabi promised to allocate Shs100m to every village across the country as part of a rural development initiative designed to improve livelihoods and reduce poverty.

“The initiative would create jobs, reduce rural-urban migration, and restore dignity to communities long neglected by government programmes,” he said.

However, Uganda has over 71,000 villages, meaning the total cost of this plan would be more than Shs7 trillion.

This comes at a time when the country is running on a Shs72 trillion budget and is already in debt by Shs43 trillion. Mr Mafabi also announced a plan to give every fresh university graduate a start-up package of Shs1m to help them set up small businesses. Mr Mafabi who was warmly welcomed by his supporters at Kiyindi Landing Site, also pledged to construct better roads in the area to ease transportation and boost local trade. Mr Mafabi promised to remove the army from the lakes if he is elected, saying the lakes should help people earn a living, not make them suffer. Commenting on the ongoing teachers’ strike, Mr Mafabi promised to introduce an all-encompassing policy that ensures equal pay for all teachers.

Mr Mafabi’s campaign message resonated strongly with the local population, many of whom said they are ready for leadership that prioritises their daily struggles. In Buikwe District, several residents expressed deep frustration with the current state of affairs under the ruling NRM government and called on leaders to prioritise real community issues. The people of Buikwe District continue to grapple with daily hardships caused by poor road infrastructure, struggling public services, and declining livelihoods in key sectors such as education and fishing.

In rural areas like Kiyindi, residents face enormous difficulties accessing schools, markets, and health centres due to dusty, narrow, and often impassable roads, especially during the rainy season. Teachers, many of whom walk long distances to reach under-resourced schools, are burdened by low and unequal pay. In Buikwe, the disparity between science and arts teachers has become a growing source of frustration, with many educators feeling undervalued and demoralised.

Locals speak out

Ms Sharifa Nantongo, a resident of Najja Sub-county, criticised the government's failure to tarmac the road connecting Kiyindi Landing Site to Lugazi Municipality. She said the promise has appeared in national budgets year after year, but nothing has been done. “The NRM government has disappointed us. Every financial year, our road appears in the budget, but it’s never worked on,” he said. “This time, we may not vote based on party loyalty. We want to elect leaders based on what’s in their manifesto.” Mr Samson Ekalu, from Lugazi II in Najjembe Division, raised concerns over industrial safety, an issue he feels politicians are ignoring. “Buikwe has many factories, and industrial accidents happen day and night, yet no one is speaking out, not even Mafabi. Our people are earning very little, and many are losing their lives to these rampant accidents.

The investors are untouchable," he stated. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson Kafuuma, a resident of UEB Quarters, questioned why Ugandans still struggle with access to electricity despite living near two major hydroelectric dams. “We are neighbours to two hydro-power dams, yet we live in darkness. I don’t understand how power is being sold to other countries while our homes remain without it,” he said. Mr Kafuuma added that today’s political environment is frustrating, as most leaders focus on making promises instead of addressing the critical issues that affect ordinary Ugandans. “I’m shocked by the trend of politics today. Politicians brag and campaign, but none are talking about the real problems we face every day,” he remarked Mr Asuman Makembo, a fisherman and resident of Kiyindi Town, welcomed Mr Mafabi’s idea to remove the army from the lake.

“Ever since the army was deployed, we’ve been struggling to survive. Our income has dropped, and we live in fear. Mr Mafabi's plan is giving us hope,” he said. As the 2026 presidential campaign unfolds, Buikwe residents are urging candidates to address critical challenges affecting the district. Key concerns include rampant land grabbing, which threatens local communities’ ancestral lands. Fishermen on Lake Victoria report being chased away by security forces, disrupting their livelihoods.