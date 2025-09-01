FDC’s Nandala Mafabi receives hero’s welcome in Mbale City

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flagbearer, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, was received with a hero’s welcome on Saturday during a grand gala held at Mbale Cricket Ground to bless his bid for the presidency. The colourful event attracted hundreds of supporters from across eastern Uganda, including Busoga, Bukedi, Teso, and Sebei sub-regions.

The Rt Bishop of Mbale Diocese, Mr Patrick Gidudu, led a delegation of religious leaders who offered prayers for Mr Mafabi’s protection and success in the upcoming presidential race. He was also presented with symbolic gifts: a Bible, a spear, and a cowhide, meant to signify spiritual guidance, strength, and leadership.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Mafabi, who currently serves as FDC secretary general, spoke about his humble beginnings in the village and his first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by ordinary Ugandans.

“I know what it means to live with poor roads, limited access to education and healthcare, and persistent poverty. That is why I am stepping forward to transform the economy and eliminate poverty from our homes,” he said.

Mr Mafabi highlighted his background as an economist, noting that although he has advised governments internationally, Ugandan leaders have largely ignored his input.

“The world knows me as an economist. I’ve advised many countries on economic policy. Sadly, our own leaders have refused to tap into this knowledge, that’s why our economy continues to lag,” he stated.

FDC presidential flag bearer Nandala Mafabi being led in a procession to Mbale Cricket Ground on August 30, 2025. PHOTO/FRED WAMBEDE

He pledged to usher in a new era of economic prosperity.

“Under my leadership, Ugandans will have money in their pockets,” he promised. Mr Mafabi argued that it was time for change.

“We thank President Museveni for what he has accomplished. But what he hasn’t done in nearly 40 years, he’s unlikely to do now. I am stepping in to correct that,” he said.

As part of his campaign promises, Mr Mafabi unveiled a plan to allocate Shs100m to every village for development, an initiative featured in the FDC’s recently launched policy blueprint for the 2026 general elections.

He claimed the government’s current Parish Development Model (PDM) was originally an FDC proposal but has been poorly implemented. He outlined key priorities of his presidential bid: transforming the economy, improving salaries and housing for security forces, and creating a security system that protects all citizens.

“We must transition from military rule to civilian leadership. Museveni came to power to address insecurity and that issue has largely been resolved. The pressing challenge now is the economy. We must fix it,” said Mr Mafabi, who also chairs the Bugisu Cooperative Union .

During the same event, 160 individuals reportedly defected from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to join the FDC. The FDC party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat, praised Mr Mafabi’s leadership and reiterated the urgency of economic reform.

“Nandala and I fought to keep the FDC alive when some wanted to dissolve it. Now, with him at the helm, we are ready to transform Uganda,” Mr Amuriat said. He urged the people of Bugisu to support Mr Mafabi wholeheartedly.

“This is not a joke, Nandala means business. We want the Bamasaba to vote for him 100 percent. Let Museveni’s forces not intimidate him like they did to me in 2021,” he said.

The FDC national chairperson, Mr Jack Sabiiti, described Mr Mafabi as one of the party’s founding members with the vision and expertise to lead Uganda. He called on Ugandans from all political backgrounds to support Mr Mafabi’s candidacy.