First campaign day: Excitement in Busoga as NUP supporters welcome Kyagulanyi

Excitement and anticipation gripped parts of Eastern Uganda on September 29 as hundreds of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters lined the Jinja-Kamuli highway to welcome party president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters join the convoy of party president Robert Kyagulanyi at Ambercourt Roundabout on his way to Kagoma Town Council in Jinja District on September 29, 2025. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

The crowd, largely youth, women, and boda boda riders, braved the scorching sun, waving party flags and chanting slogans of change as they waited for hours ahead of Kyagulanyi’s arrival. Many wore red berets and NUP-branded attire to show solidarity and loyalty to their leader.

The atmosphere was electric, with drums, vuvuzelas, and music setting the tone. Local leaders from the Busoga sub-region described Kyagulanyi’s visit as a major boost to grassroots mobilization ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Security was visible but largely unobtrusive as supporters gathered peacefully for the campaign launch, which is set to cover several districts with a focus on community engagement and political sensitization.

A UPDF officer engages with NUP supporters as they await the arrival of Mr Robert Kyagulanyi for the launch of his presidential campaign in Kagoma, Jinja District, on September 29, 2025. PHOTO/ DENIS EDEMA

Kyagulanyi arrived at Ambercourt in Jinja City at around 2:00 pm under heavy police escort, en route to Kagoma Town Council in Jinja District to officially launch his presidential campaign. The security convoy moved swiftly, preventing stopovers, even as supporters abandoned workplaces to line the highway in welcome.

In a brief but symbolic moment, Kyagulanyi stood through the sunroof of his vehicle and waved to the cheering crowds while police cleared the way at high speed. His campaign trail is expected to pass through Kakira and Busedde town councils before culminating in a major rally at Kagoma.

Kiira Region Police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, appealed to NUP supporters and leaders to strictly follow security guidelines to ensure a peaceful and orderly event.