Floods, roads, coffee prices shape Bugisu’s 2026 agenda

As the 2026 General Election approaches, residents of Bugisu Sub-region say they are disappointed with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for failing to fulfill several pledges made by President Yoweri Museveni.

Bugisu comprises seven districts, Mbale District, Mbale City, Bulambuli, Sironko, Manafwa, Bududa, and Namisindwa, with a combined population of about 1.8 million, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

The sub-region lies on the slopes of Mt Elgon’s Wanale Ridge and is dominated by subsistence farming. Poverty levels are high, with roughly 28 percent of the population living below the poverty line.

Despite these challenges, Bugisu voted overwhelmingly for NRM in the 2021 elections, winning 20 out of 24 parliamentary seats. President Museveni secured victories in all districts except Mbale City, where NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) received 42,267 votes against the incumbent’s 29,717. Residents argue that despite their continued support for the party in most districts, critical issues remain unresolved.

Road infrastructure

One of the most pressing concerns is the 25.8km Bududa–Bubulo circular road, which connects Manafwa, Bududa, and Namisindwa. The road has been in poor condition for years, and residents have awaited its construction since Mr Museveni assumed office.

Mr Robert Mafabi, a resident of Bududa Town Council, said the road becomes impassable during rainy seasons, and broken bridges prevent farmers from transporting produce to markets.

“The poor state of this road has blocked many opportunities for Bududa,” he said. Local leaders recently launched a “no road, no vote” campaign after the road was omitted from the 2025/2026 national budget. Mr Kamoti Wilson Wasunguyi, the incumbent Bududa District chairperson who lost the NRM primaries, attributed his defeat to the poor state of the road. “I know why I lost. I promised that the road would be tarmacked based on the President’s manifesto, but when voters asked why it had not been done, I had no answer,” he said, adding that the road remains a major hurdle for party mobilisers in Bududa.

Disasters and resettlement

Bugisu continues to experience natural disasters such as landslides, floods, and falling rocks. Bududa District has been particularly affected, with repeated landslides since 2010, causing loss of property and lives. Some families have been relocated to Kiryandongo and Bunambutye IDP camp, yet many remain in tents without compensation.

“Some families relocated last year to Bunambutye resettlement camp are still living in tents. They have not received any compensation from the government,” said Mr Charles Walimbwa, a Bududa Town Council resident.

“We demand a special ministry to handle Bugisu affairs and a long-term plan to protect people from disasters that destroy lives and property,” said Mr Akim Watenyeri, the vice president of Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC).

Trade and border challenges

Farmers and traders face difficulties at the Lwakhakha border in Namisindwa, where goods are manually offloaded and checked due to a lack of scanners.

“This damages agricultural produce and lowers its market price in Kenya,” said Mr Moses Kigai, a trader. He added that the government should establish storage facilities for produce awaiting export and negotiate with Kenyan authorities on tariffs, taxation, and rejection of Ugandan products.

Agriculture and coffee pricing

Bugisu is known for Arabica coffee, yet fluctuating prices disrupt farmers’ planning and income. “The price of coffee keeps changing each season, affecting our planning. The government should regulate prices and build proper facilities for drying and storage,” said Mr Yasin Walimbwa, a coffee trader in Mbale City.

Farmers also struggle with poor road networks, which hinder the transport of produce to markets. Many sell cheaply to Kenyan traders who purchase directly from gardens, reducing potential profits.

Political representation

Despite their electoral support for NRM, locals say Bugisu is underrepresented in government appointments. The region currently holds two state minister positions—Karamoja Affairs and Elderly Affairs—and two permanent secretary roles.

“We currently have only two state ministers and about two permanent secretaries. We want to know why Bugisu is always left out,” said Mr Emmanuel Biara Wepukulu, the NRM flagbearer for Bulambuli County.

Education and regional governance

Residents are also advocating for the establishment of Mbale University of Science and Technology to enhance education and opportunities in the sub-region.

They call for a dedicated ministry for Bugisu, similar to ministries created for Teso, Karamoja, Luwero Triangle, and Bunyoro, to address recurring natural disasters and other local issues.

“Such a ministry would allow the sub-region to handle its own problems, including natural disasters,” said Mr Steven Masiga, a researcher and Mbale City resident.