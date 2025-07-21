Four incumbents ejected as Kadaga reigns

Voters retained Ms Rebecca Kadaga as the NRM flag bearer for the Kamuli District Woman MP race in National Resistance Movement’s primaries held last Thursday. Ms Kadaga trounced her rivals, polling 104,771 votes against former Budaka Resident District Commissioner Deborah Mwesigwa Mugerwa’s 6,664 votes, Kamuli District Youth Councillor Noet Nangobi’s 5,727 votes, and Busoga Kingdom’s youth minister Veronica Kagona, who got 161 votes.

However, some incumbent MPs from Busoga Sub-region, including Mr John Teira, the Bugabula North County MP; Mr Henry Maurice Kibalya, the Bugabula South MP; Mr Martin Muzaale, the Buzaaya County MP; and Ms Kayanga Baroda, the Kamuli Municipality MP, lost in last week’s polls.

During a meeting chaired by Busoga Regional NRM Electoral Commission Supervisor, Ms Diana Hope Nyago, at the weekend, Dr Tanga Odoi announced the suspension of results and ordered a vote recount for Buzaaya County and Bugabula North constituencies at the party’s head office today. Mr Teira has also accused the NRM party of trading results to the higher bidders and weak systems of declaring winners without declaration forms.

However, Ms Omondi said the incumbent MPs who lost the card should ensure to produce evidence of the irregularities. Mr Sanon Dhizaala, one of the candidates who lost the party card to Mr Bazanya, criticised the entire electoral process in the district, claiming it was marred by loopholes and favouritism.



