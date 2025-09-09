From Gulu 1964 to Kololo 2025: How Uganda’s parties always eat themselves

Ugandan politics has a habit of moving in circles. Leaders fall, factions rise, and new parties are born, but the script repeats itself with striking familiarity.

The clash at Kololo on August 27, 2025, when Speaker of Parliament Anita Among defeated her predecessor Rebecca Kadaga to become the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s second national vice chairperson (Female) in the apex organ, Central Executive Committee, follows a road first cleared at the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) delegates’ conference in Gulu more than 60 years ago.

The Gulu purge of 1964

The famous UPC delegates’ conference was held in Gulu on April 17–18, 1964. The party tore itself apart, and in an intrigue-filled convention, removed its progressive and populist secretary general, John Kakonge, and elevated the urbane lawyer, Grace Ibingira.

Grace Ibingira and Apollo Milton Obote were key political players in the UPC in the 1960s.

The UPC conference held in Gulu on April 17–18, 1964, was decisive. Kakonge commanded the party’s youth wing and was regarded as a moderniser, impatient with the compromises that had been struck with traditional rulers, landlords, and commercial elites. His star rose so quickly that many suspected he was better positioned than party leader Milton Obote to chart Uganda’s future. Ibingira represented the conservative tendency that was determined to keep politics tied to respectability and alliance with the monarchy.

With Obote’s manoeuvring, Ibingira triumphed, and Kakonge was cast out. Ibingira quickly consolidated his victory by building what became known by critics as the “Bantu Group”, an alliance of conservative southern and western politicians. This bloc aligned itself with Buganda’s Kabaka Yekka (KY) and conservative elements in the Democratic Party. It was a clever move to check Obote’s “northern base” and sideline radicals. But it backfired. It deepened suspicion and factionalism.

Within two years, it would lead to Confrontation, Obote’s arrest of Ibingira and his allies, his suspension of the constitution, the 1966 attack on the Lubiri, and Uganda’s first major post-independence crisis. The sidelining of Kakonge and the UPC’s radical wing also had an unanticipated consequence.

It left a generation of politically ambitious and UPC-aligned youth convinced that change could not come through conference halls or constitutional debates. Among them was a young Yoweri Museveni, then a student at Ntare School.

He and his contemporaries — such as Eriya Kategaya, Mwesiga Baregu, and later Ruhakana Rugunda —were disillusioned by the hollowness of UPC’s promises. For them, Gulu 1964 proved that Ugandan politics was about manipulation and betrayal.

LEFT: Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni (R) and a UPM official Kirunda Kivejinja address a rally in Jinja in 1980. RIGHT: Democratic Party’s Paulo Kawanga Ssemogerere campaigns before the controversial 1980 general election. COURTESY PHOTO.

There were many stops along the way, including the 1980 elections and the birth of the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA), but the road from Gulu 1964 ultimately led, among other things, to the bush war of the early 1980s and the rise of the NRA/NRM. Obote created the forces that would eventually eclipse him.

NRM’s 2003 multiparty mirage

Fast forward to March 2003, when the NRM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) held its retreat in Kyankwanzi. A committee formed to study the political system failed to reach a consensus, reflecting divided views within the NRM. It saw a minority faction — among them most notably Kategaya, Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, and Crispus Kiyonga — arguing it would align Uganda with global democratic norms, counter accusations of authoritarianism, and unlock external funding. The majority, Museveni’s core loyalists, favoured retaining the Movement system for its stability and control. Despite initial resistance, Museveni came round.

He adopted the minority’s position, typically swayed by strategic calculations and donor pressure, but tied it to the removal of term limits, proposed by Jessica Eriyo.

The minority’s views prevailed, leading to the NEC’s recommendation for multipartyism and the 2005 referendum. However, Bidandi and Kategaya opposed lifting presidential term limits. They were purged. In a surprising move, given his close ties to Museveni, Kateegaya was dropped as first deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs in May 2003, before the referendum.

Eriya Kategaya (L), President Museveni (R) and Mwesigwa Black at Ntare School in 1965. COURTESY PHOTO

Bidandi was sacked as minister of Local Government in 2004. The minority’s multiparty victory was a trap. Museveni adopted their idea to disarm critics, then purged their advocates to prevent a genuine democratic challenge. There were other factors at play, including the electoral challenge by Dr Kizza Besigye against Museveni in the 2001 election, with a breakaway from the NRM called “Reform Agenda”. But perhaps even more so, across the border in Kenya, in December 2002, reformist Mwai Kibaki was elected in the first opposition victory in the East African Community of the time.

All of a sudden, a new star emerged in the region, offering international capital an alternative, more lucrative destination. It was a shock to Uganda, which had been the regional showcase. Suddenly, it could not rely on donors and international capital, viewing it as the exceptional case.

Nairobi became the new hub. Kyankwanzi 2003 (and the 2005 referendum) was partly Museveni’s response.

Mbabazi’s fall, NRM’s 2014 shift

By 2014, the NRM could argue that multiparty politics was “safely” in place, and it had been tested with the 2006 and 2011 elections. Donors were appeased; internal rivals became the bigger threat. Thus, history repeated itself in December 2014, at the NRM delegates’ conference. The influential Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, NRM secretary general and long-time confidant of President Museveni, was heckled and stripped of his post.

Trouble started at an NRM leaders’ meeting in Kyankwanzi in February 2014, which had endorsed Museveni as the party’s sole candidate, ensuring there would be no internal challenge. However, the sentiment was strong in sections of the party that Museveni had run his part of the race at 28 years in office and should hand over the baton.

Museveni and Mbabazi. PHOTO/FILE

Mbabazi was spoken of as the frontrunner, and there were whispers that Museveni had promised him that after the 2011 election, he would “hand him the thing”. But Museveni and his loyalists had other ideas. They viewed Mbabazi the same way Obote had viewed Kakonge; he had built independent networks and accumulated too much power of his own. He had become too powerful, which potentially could subvert Museveni’s authority.

Mbabazi was blindsided by his allies, MPs Evelyn Anite and Kasule Lumumba, who threw him under the bus and supported Museveni’s sole candidacy at Kyankwanzi. Their shift of allegiances earned them favour, with Anite later becoming a prominent minister of State for Investment and Lumumba rising as NRM secretary general.

But Museveni, ever wily, was playing a bigger game. Rather than just removing Mbabazi, the grander goal for him was to ensure that, as time goes on and his grip weakens, there would be no internal challenger. He got delegates to change the party rules so that the secretary general is no longer elected but appointed by him. And with that, he turned the second most powerful job in the NRM into something little more than a clerk.

NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Tanga Odoi and the party's secretary general Richard Todwong address journalists in Kampala on May 3, 2025. PHOTO/SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

Today, Richard Todwong, a fine gentleman who took over from Lumumba in August 2021, is a pale shadow of what Mbabazi was when he held the post.

Mbabazi went on to contest the 2016 presidential election and was unsuccessful. However, his ouster fostered defections and disengagement among his supporters after the election, as well as among some urban youth, and boosted opposition credibility.

An ambitious young musician smelled the groundswell of angry younger urbanites, the “ghetto president”, Bobi Wine (Robert Kyagulanyi). In June 2017, Bobi Wine contested the Kyadondo East parliamentary by-election as an independent candidate in Wakiso District, in one of the most watched and sensational contests for the legislature in the country for a long time. He won with an Among-like resounding margin. But the wave was bigger.

In 2021, he became the leading Opposition presidential candidate, by far, against Museveni. He, however, ended like all previous challengers: tear-gassed, beaten, detained, and harassed by security personnel.

In this file photo, Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, otherwise known as Bobi Wine, casts his ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, on January 14, 2021. PHOTO/VIA EPA-EFE/STR.

When the vote was being counted, he was under house arrest, his home besieged by police and military men. It is likely, however, that had Museveni not hounded Mbabazi out, the ground would never have become fertile for Bobi Wine to run for president and build what is probably Uganda’s most organised political party today.

In only five years, it has been able to achieve what only the UPC had—erect a headquarters building from the ground up. NUP is also the only Ugandan party that has a shop, which sells merchandise (t-shirts, caps, etc.)—a small thing, but symbolic. When someone told me, I was sceptical, so I checked it out. Not world-class, but it is there.

Watching Bobi Wine, one sometimes wonders whether he recognises that his ascendance marked a generational breach. His language was not of bush wars but of everyday struggles—hospitals without medicines, young people without jobs, families without food. In some ways, Bobi Wine restored the politics of the queue: ordinary Ugandans lining up to demand dignity, not just lining up to endorse a faction’s chosen leader. Perhaps it is fortunate that he doesn’t realise where his most significant impact lies. He might be filled with hubris.

Kololo’s and NRM’s future

Then came the NRM delegates’ conference at Kololo on August 27–28, 2025. The most significant national event was the battle between Speaker Among (popularly known as AAA) and former Speaker Kadaga for the position of second national vice chairperson (female). It was a rout: Among secured 92 percent to Kadaga’s 7.2 percent.

Left to right: First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, President Museveni and Parliament Speaker Anita Among In Kololo, Kampala, on August 27, 2025. Ms Among was elected 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female) for the NRM party, defeating Ms Kadaga. PHOTO/HANDOUT

As happened with Obote aiding Ibingira in 1964, there were murmurs that Among paid delegates handsomely, but many also argued that such a landslide was only possible because Museveni quietly had placed his bets on AAA. Why, one might wonder, should a vice chairperson slot, not the secretary generalship of the ruling NRM party, be such a big deal? One reason was symbolism.

Kadaga represented the older NRM generation, with decades inside the ruling structure. Among, who crossed from the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party not long ago, was the embodiment of the new order. Her victory was less about formal power than about cultural momentum—the NRM signalling that it had moved on from its veterans and that its future lay in those once hostile to it. It illustrated both an essential structural strength and a weakness of the party.

The NRM’s survival strategy has always been to co-opt rather than grow organically, and its early years brought into the fold pro-Amin figures like Moses Ali, pro-UPC politicians such as Henry Kaijuka and Ephraim Kamuntu, pro-Kabaka Yekka stalwarts like Balaki Kirya, old-school conservatives like Yusuf Lule, and pro-Democratic Party (DP) leaders like Kafumbe Mukasa and Tarsis Kabwegyere.

Second Deputy Prime Minister Gen Moses Ali, 86, speaks to journalists on June 4, 2025 after he picked nomination forms to express his interest in representing East Moyo County in Parliament for another term. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Indeed, until the rupture from the 1995 Constitution that extended the no-party system, the broader DP was in bed with the “broad-based” NRM. On several occasions, journalist and publisher Andrew Mwenda argued that the “UPC had taken over NRM”. The party has functioned as a coalition of old enemies remade as allies. Today, the wheel has turned again, with former FDC personalities such as Among and her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa, becoming central to the ruling structure.

Looking back, Uganda’s ruling parties have rarely been defeated by external opposition. The UPC collapsed because it consumed itself from within. DP, the Conservative Party, and the FDC all struggled, not because they had no appeal, but because the ruling structure always found a way to absorb, neutralise, or fracture them.

The NRM’s story so far has been one of constant purges, co-options, and tactical concessions to external pressure, all managed to ensure its leader, Museveni’s, survival. The events of August 2025, therefore, fit a long tradition. They are not an aberration but the continuation of a cycle that began in Gulu in 1964.

The names and faces change, but the rhythm is the same: eliminate internal challengers, centralise power, and feed on the ranks of former opponents. The paradox is that each purge seems to strengthen the party in the short term, but weakens it in the long term. Once stripped of competing voices, the organisation loses the resilience that might one day sustain it beyond its leader. And yet, in its own strange way, the Kololo chaos was also democratic. Delegates didn’t easily toe the line. They shouted, demanded, and disrupted.

But it was democracy of the stomach, not the mind. Unlike UPC in 1964 or the NRM in 2003, nobody was debating the no-party or multiparty democracy. The fight was about money, food, and patronage. And as we all know, it is harder to impose discipline in a line of people fighting for food than on those queuing to enter a hall to debate. And if Museveni can tame an NRM delegate from storming a room where Shs30 million is being shared, then he could also stop rain.

The August show was, therefore, a revelation of how much the party, and large sections of Ugandan political society, have changed since 2014.

Some NRM delegates spent the night on seats at Kololo ahead of the August 27. 2025 National Conference. PHOTO/COURTESY/NRM Online (X).

The NRM has been hollowed out so much, but ironically, it might also be an opportunity for its reform in the future. For now, it might be the only party in Africa that doesn’t elect its secretary general. And it is definitely the only one in the world where its most famous official in the media is the chairperson of its electoral commission, the wonderful, though numerically challenged, Dr Tanga Odoi.

Charles Onyango-Obbo is awriter, journalist, , and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”.

He is on X: @cobbo3