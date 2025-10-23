FULL LIST: More than 500 cleared to contest for MP seats

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday started the two-day nominations for candidates for parliamentary elections, and Special Interest Groups (Youths, Persons with Disabilities, Workers, and Older Persons) ahead of the 2026 General Election. However, as the exercise got underway in Koboko District, National Resistance Movement (NRM)-leaning Ocur Rasul, seeking the Koboko North seat, and Mr Omar Kassim (Independent), who was vying for the Koboko Municipality seat, withdrew from the race.

While Mr Kassim gave no reasons for withdrawing his candidature, Mr Occur cited “promises of a brighter future”. “I have been very steadfast and progressive with processing my papers until Monday when I had a communication with some NRM party leaders, and we reflected very deeply about issues of the party, which culminated in my withdrawal,” Mr Ocur said on Tuesday.

He added: “I was requested to step down, mobilise for the party with a promise of a brighter future; and as a son of the soil, I value discipline and decided to do so.”





Mr Ocur first ran for the seat in 2021 under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket and lost to Dr Noah Musa, the incumbent. He then defected to the ruling NRM, and participated in the primaries that attracted three others, including Dr Musa, Mr Elias Asiku (Independent), and Mr Emmanuel Abele Moro. Asked if he is going to back the NRM candidate, Mr Occur said he is going to back the “NRM party and presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni”.

By the close of business on Tuesday, Mr Asiku and Dr Musa had been nominated to contest for the Koboko North constituency seat, while incumbent Ms Sharifa Aate Taban (Independent) and Ms Sauda Ropan (NRM) were cleared to contest for the Koboko Woman MP seat. Dr Charles Ayume (NRM) was also nominated for the Koboko municipality seat.

Nantaba's watch symbol “hijacked”

In Kayunga, incumbent district woman MP, Ms Ida Nantaba, accused EC officials of conspiring with her political rivals to assume her symbol of a watch. Ms Nantaba, who had already printed posters with a watch as her symbol, was “shocked” when she went for nomination and found the watch symbol already taken by Ms Teddy Bukirwa, an Independent candidate. “They have taken my symbol, thinking this will reduce my votes, but I want to tell them that this trick will not in any way affect my votes, besides affecting me financially, since I have to print new campaign posters with my new symbol.” However, Mr Douglas Twine, the district returning officer, said the symbol had already been taken by the time Ms Nantaba expressed her interest in using it.

Masaka observes EC regulations

In Masaka City, the contenders were strictly allowed two vehicles and 10 people to access Ssaza Grounds, the venue EC gazetted for the two–day parliamentary nomination exercise. Mr Maurice Oryem, the Masaka Central Police Station commander, said they banned big processions in Masaka City during the two days to avoid “interrupting other Ugandans going on with other businesses”. “The processions you have been conducting after nominations are completely banned in the city’s business centre. We shall agree on venues for their rallies, and that’s where candidates shall link up with their supporters,” Mr Oryem said.

He added that all parliamentary aspirants are required to submit to the city’s joint security committee the proposed venues for their rallies and campaigning programme for approval, warning that failure to do so will prevent public gatherings from taking place. He cited the Senior Four candidates who are sitting their national examinations across various centres, and businesses which would be paralysed if complacency prevailed. Nine candidates had been nominated in Masaka City by 2pm. However, at Masaka District headquarters in Kyanamukkaka, National Unity Party (NUP) flagbearer for Bukoto Central, Mr Alex Kalinzi Ntamu, arrived at the venue when another party member, Mr Jamil Kivumbi, from whom the party withdrew the ticket, had already been nominated in his place.

Mr Ntamu accused EC officials of “betrayal”, saying he had already notified them that he was the official party flag bearer. “I am going to raise this with my party to discipline our registrar who stamped Kivumbi’s documents to enable him to get nominated.” By 12:53pm, both Mr Moses Kabuusu, the incumbent MP for Kyamuswa County, and Mr Julius Opondo Mukasa, the incumbent MP for Bujumba Constituency, had been nominated. NUP’s Daudi Nkambo Ssenungi (Kyamuswa County) was also scheduled for nomination, but was asked by the district EC officials to first rectify inconsistencies in his documents. It emerged that some of his academic and identification papers bore three names, while others carried four, prompting a request for clarification before formal nomination.

Veteran politician and former Kyamuswa MP, Mr Israel Mayengo, who accompanied Mr Ssenungi to the nomination grounds, urged residents to elect representatives capable of effectively participating in parliamentary debates. “An MP needs to be able to read and understand what is written, and change bad laws to benefit his or her people.” He described MPs who cannot contribute during plenary sessions or committees, or who have never sponsored or amended a policy, as “weak

Independents dominate Mukono

In Mukono, by midday, 13 candidates, mostly Independents, had been nominated, including Rev Peter Bakulaba, who has been the LC5 chairperson, seeking to unseat NUP’s Betty Nambooze from Mukono Municipality, and Ms Hanifa Nabukeera, who has been Mukono District Woman MP, to challenge Ms Nambooze.

Former State Minister for Water, Mr Ronald Kibuule (NRM), was also nominated to reclaim the Mukono North constituency seat, which he lost to Abdallah Kiwanuka (NUP) in 2021. Mr Kibuule said he wants to start from where he stopped and promised to boost employment, secure jobs in industries and factories.





Peaceful nomination

In Buikwe, 14 aspirants vying for various parliamentary seats were nominated in an exercise described by the EC as “the most peaceful exercise ever held in the district”. Mr Richard Senteza (Independent) was nominated for the Lugazi Municipality seat after losing the NRM flag to former area MP Isaac Mulindwa Ssozi.





In Kyotera, State Minister for Micro Finance Haruna Kasolo was nominated to contest for the Kyotera County seat currently held by NUP’s John Paul Mpalanyi Lukwago. Three other candidates were nominated, including the District Woman MP, Ms Fortunate Rose Nantongo, who is seeking another term.

In Sembabule, 13 candidates had been nominated by 3pm, including Brig Emmanuel Rwashande, who seeks to unseat Lwemiyaga County incumbent Theodore Ssekikubo. Ssekikubo is expected to be nominated today as an Independent candidate after losing the NRM ticket to the former. Mr Godfrey Aine Sodo Kaguta, President Museveni‘s younger brother, was also nominated as the NRM flagbearer for Mawogola North Constituency.

Busoga

In Kamuli District, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, outlined unfinished business that she wants to accomplish in the 12th Parliament, key among them is ensuring that Busoga’s pledges are met, protecting Busoga’s interests, lobbying for the tarmacking of Ambercourt-Mbulamuti-Kamuli-Bukungu, Iganga-Luuka-Kamuli, and Kamuli-Kaliro Roads.

“My flagship project is going to be the Kimaka International Airport at Jinja, which is going to be a game changer and make Busoga an economic business hub, the five diagnostic health service centres for Busoga, and Busoga University campuses to boost education,” she said. Common Man’s Party presidential candidate, Mr Mubarak Munyagwa, halted his campaign rallies to honour the nomination of his party’s General Secretary, Mr Moses Bigirwa, for the Kamuli Municipality seat.

“We have brought the best of the best candidate for you as a municipality because Bigirwa here is second to Mama Kadaga in being the voice of their people. Time is now for effective parliamentary representation,” Mr Munyagwa said.

In Mbale City, Mr Paul Wanyoto Mugoya (Independent) was nominated for the Northern City Division seat, promising to focus on improving health in the constituency, if elected. Ms Peace Khalayi, the NRM flagbearer for Namisindwa District, was also nominated and immediately decried the “poor representation” in Parliament. “I want to fulfil the government's vision of each sub-county having a seed school and health facility.”

Mr John Musira (NRM), the Bubulo East Constituency MP, was the first to be nominated in Namisindwa District, saying his constituency still lags behind with poor electricity connectivity (only seven sub-counties connected out of the 16), a poor road network, and high poverty. In Kagadi District, incumbent Buyaga West MP, Mr Barnabas Tinkasimiire, was nominated to contest as an Independent candidate after he lost in the NRM party primaries, and expressed confidence that the upcoming General Election will be free and fair.

He also pledged to prioritise the construction of the Muhoro–Ndaiga Road. In Kabarole District, Returning Officer, Rogers Kasoro, nominated Mr Richard Rwabuhinga (Independent) for the Burahya County seat, after he lost in the NRM party primaries to Mr Joseph Mugenyi. In Fort Portal City, Ms Majorie Annet Kasiime (Independent) was nominated for the Woman MP seat after unsuccessfully contesting in 2021 on the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) ticket.

“I understand the issues affecting the people, have worked with communities for over 18 years, and will prioritise accountability and follow up on pending pledges for Fort Portal City and the Tooro sub-region,” she said immediately after her nomination.

In Kasese District, Mr Sowedi Kitanywa (NRM), who was nominated for the Busongora North County seat, pledged to focus on fighting corruption. Former Minister Crispus Kiyonga (NRM) was nominated for the Bukonzo West County seat, marking his third consecutive attempt to reclaim the seat, having lost in 2016 and 2021 to Mr Godfrey Atkins Katusabe (FDC).

He said he will focus on improving household incomes, bringing services closer to the people, and strengthening the health and education sectors. “In Bukonzo West, coffee farming is key; we shall promote new coffee varieties to ensure better yields,” he said. In Rubirizi, Mr Nicolas Twinomujuni, the district returning officer, said all six candidates who turned up on Tuesday were nominated. “We are yet to know how many will book to be nominated on Thursday, but we have six who booked for the nominations date, all turned up, and the exercise was peaceful,” he says.

He added that the district has 8,1257 registered voters who are eligible to participate in the January 2026 polls. In Mbarara District, NRM candidates who lost in the party primaries defied the party position to run as Independents. These include incumbent District Woman MP Margret Rwebyambu, who lost to Ms Loydah Kyarikunda Muhimbura, and Kashari North MP, Mr Basil Bataringaya, who lost to Mr Patrick Musinguzi. Other candidates that were nominated include Capt (rtd) John Bosco Bamuturaki (NRM) for Kashari South, and Mr Patrick Musinguzi (NRM) for Kashari North.

The District Returning Officer, Mr William Twinamatsiko, said the exercise went on “smoothly”, adding that candidates followed the guidelines they were given.

In Kabale, the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, was nominated as an Independent candidate for the Ndorwa West constituency parliamentary seat after losing in the NRM party primaries. “I opted to contest to retain the Ndorwa West parliamentary seat because I want to protect and build on the achievements so far gained that include piped water, electricity connection, roads, education, health, and agriculture,” Mr Bahati said.

In Rubanda District, the State Minister for Finance in-charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasizi (NRM), was nominated to contest for the Rubanda East seat, saying there is still more to be done to transform the constituency and improve livelihoods.

In Soroti District, incumbent Woman MP, Ms Ann Adeke Ebaju (FDC), was nominated to face Ms Jessica Leah Amigo (NRM) and Ms Joan Rose Egabu (Independent).

Mr Joseph Mukwaya, the Soroti District Returning Officer, warned candidates against bribing voters. In Arua City, Dr Ronald Debo (Independent) was the first to be nominated for Arua Central Division in Arua City, after he lost in the NRM primaries. “I will focus on addressing youth unemployment in the city with the establishment of skilling centres where they can become self-reliant,” he said immediately after his nomination.

Compiled by Philip Wafula, Sam Caleb Opio, Fred Wambede, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Malik F Jjingo, Francisco Nalutaaya, David Sekayinga, Jessica Sabano Gertrude Mutyaba, Hanifah Nanyanzi , Sadat Mbogo, Robert Muhereza, Naume Biira, Obed Kankiriho, Julius Hafasha, Emmanuel Arineitwe, Felix Ainebyoona, Rajab Mukombozi, Hillary Twinamatsiko, Jovita Kyarisiima, Suzan Nanjala, Derick Wenani, Joseph Omollo, Felix Warom Okello, Rashul Adidi, Clement Aluma, Robert Elema, Patrick Okaba, Scovin Iceta, Fred Muzale & Marko Taibot



