Genesis of rivalry between Speaker Among and Kadaga

The triumph of Ms Anita Among over Ms Rebecca Kadaga in the contest for the top seat of 2nd National Vice Chairperson – Female, in the ruling NRM party, has moved the rivalry to their backyards. Even as the two fought for the top spot for female leadership during elections held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Wednesday, there had been a fierce background battle for supremacy in the Busoga Sub-region where both are rooted.

On Wednesday night, the NRM electoral commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, announced Ms Among had polled 11,680 votes (92.8 percent) of the 12,582 votes cast by delegates across the country, to clinch the highly-contested slot on the party’s highest decision-making organ.

Ms Kadaga polled 902 votes, translating into 7.2 percent of the total votes cast in the race. This outcome has raised higher the stakes in the contest between the two, especially in the Busoga Sub-region. Ms Kadaga’s most-recent frontal jab at Ms Among came early this month when the latter was a no-show at the three-day sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament held in Geneva, Switzerland, between July 29 and 31. For this, Ms Kadaga was quick to taunt Ms Among.

“There is a summit of all Speakers worldwide, but ours hasn’t attended; she cannot (attend) because of sanctions due to corruption. I want to see how the NRM will handle that?” Ms Kadaga told potential CEC voters in Mpigi District early this month.

But Mr Chris Obore, the director of communication and public affairs at Parliament, dismissed the claims that the Speaker did not attend the conference due to the sanctions imposed on her.

“It is an international conference that is best attended if Uganda directly benefits from, which was not the case,” he said. The United States (US) last May imposed sanctions on Ms Among for her alleged involvement in “significant corruption tied to her leadership of Uganda’s national assembly”, the State Department said at the time.

The US also sanctioned Ms Among’s husband, who is also the MP for Budiope East Constituency in Buyende District, Busoga Sub-region, Mr Moses Magogo.

Several other senior public officials were also sanctioned over allegations of corruption and human rights abuses. Ms Among has since maintained her innocence, claiming she is the victim of a political witch-hunt and being targeted for her role in enacting an anti-gay law condemned by rights watchdogs and others.

The Ugandan Parliament in May 2021 passed a Bill that consolidated a number of previous laws regarding sexual offences, and introduced some provisions toward addressing sexual violence, and criminalised same-sex relationships. Earlier, while launching her CEC bid in Iganga District, Busoga Sub-region, Ms Kadaga, said she wondered how a person with US, United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) sanctions could still be nominated for a top leadership seat in NRM, when one of the requirements is to have high moral principles.

Crossfire

But Ms Among, in response, played down the matter and said she would not “fight back” because of her “respect for elders” and “very good” upbringing.” She was addressing local NRM party leaders and a section of 2026 NRM party flagbearers from Busoga Sub-region in Buyende District on August 9, Ms Kadaga’s last barbs aimed at Ms Among was about her short tenure as newcomer in the NRM party.

Ms Among has been an NRM member for barely five years, an issue Ms Kadaga used to discredit the former’s suitability to stake her claim to leadership in the NRM party. But Ms Among has defied those odds to take over both of Ms Kadaga’s former prized job of Speaker and most recently as 2nd National Vice Chairperson – Female of CEC in NRM party.

There are also concerns that Ms Among may be positioning herself as Busoga’s new political queen. As a long-time opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member, Ms Among in 2016 contested for the Bukedea District Woman MP seat as an Independent, joined the NRM in 2020 and won the party primaries after falling out with the FDC party. Mr Obore, downplays any talk of bitter rivalry between the two. He maintains that during Ms Kadaga’s tenure as Speaker, Ms Among accorded her respect.

“Ms Among worked with Kadaga as Speaker and accorded her that respect as a mother.”

“In fact, Ms Among loved her so much that even when she (Ms Kadaga) fell sick one time, Ms Among was the first to inform the President and arranged for her to be airlifted to Nairobi (Kenya) where she (Among) slept on the floor, ensuring that doctors did their best.

“The two have no personal reasons for falling apart except that they are both politicians. Ms Kadaga has been there and thinks she is entitled to be there, while Anita’s political career has just begun to blossom,” Mr Obore said.

“The question is: ‘Should a blossoming career be stunted by one who has seen it all or should the older accept to leave the dance floor’? Once they failed to settle that, then it became a matter for the voters to settle,” he added.

Mr Obore said Ms Among has no interest in positioning herself as the next Queen of Busoga because Busoga already has the Inhebantu (Queen) of Busoga Kingdom, Ms Jovia Mutesi. “Anita is only a wife in Busoga and subordinate to the Inhebantu and the Kyabazinga (king). As a wife in Busoga, Anita is culturally obliged to serve the interests of Busoga too.”

Complex phenomenon

Ms Proscovia Salaamu Musumba, a prominent figure in the Opposition, who has been a firebrand in the FDC party, described the alleged political rivalry between Ms Kadaga and Ms Among as “a very complex phenomenon.”

She said: “From where I see things, it is more than women’s challenges of change via displacement, lack of career paths (plans), stampeding positions through cut-throat scheming, manipulation, bribery, corruption, and overrunning institutions.”

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong interacts with party chairman and Ugandan President Museveni on August 28, 2025, day two of the ruling party's national delegates' conference at Kololo Independence Grounds. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Ms Musumba also cites an alleged leadership failure which has pitted the old versus the new breed, the Opposition taking over parties through the back door, political corruption, a one-man party, political meltdown, gangster politics, with more time and resources spent on killing sister parties, among others. Ms Musumba recalls Ms Among’s tenure in the FDC party as the deputy treasurer, whom she personally recommended to that post, and with whom she became competitors for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) seat.

“What transpired gave us an early warning sign that their party had been infiltrated,” she said. She warned: “Ms Among is the new weapon required for the next job. What expertise or skill-set does she bring to this game and is so thankful to Museveni? You should get that answer.” On whether Ms Among has also now supplanted Ms Kadaga as Busoga’s new political queen, Ms Musumba said not at all, “It is impossible! We don’t work like that, and it is not yet over.”

Local leaders react

Mr Badru Sindani, the Kizuba Sub-county chairperson (FDC) in Namutumba District, Busoga Sub-region, says the Among-Kadaga rivalry started when the former became Speaker in 2022, replacing late Jacob Oulanyah. Mr Sindani says Ms Kadaga didn’t expect Ms Among to rise to power; otherwise, the two were “friends” when the latter was still a member of FDC. “If I can remember well, Ms Among was on the Cosase committee and she performed brilliantly during the Bank of Uganda (BoU) investigations.” Mr Sindani says Ms Among, to some extent, is a product of Ms Kadaga, who he hails for shaping Busoga’s political terrain and earning the trust of the Basoga and sections of the national public.

“In my opinion,” Mr Sindani says, “Kadaga feels she has not been appreciated and recognised for her input in the NRM party, which is why she sought protection from the President to go through unopposed, the same way Mr Moses Kigongo was protected.” Mr Sindani hails Ms Kadaga for serving Busoga, Ugandans and feels Ms Among deserves a chance, too. “Beyond politics, Ms Among has transformed the Teso Sub-region through her Bukedea Comprehensive Academy and Bukedea Comprehensive Sports Park, among others, which are offering employment opportunities that are lacking in Busoga.”

Mr Godfrey Mwembe, the Namutumba District FDC mobiliser, who is also the Namutumba Town Council chairperson, says as long as Ms Kadaga is alive, Ms Among will not be the “Queen of Busoga”, but remain an in-law by virtue of being married in Busoga, not born in Busoga. “Ms Kadaga is referred to as ‘Mama Busoga’, not because she was Speaker and CEC member. Ms Among may now think that because she is Speaker and CEC member, she qualifies to be the Queen of Busoga, which is not the case.

“The Queen of Busoga is a title given to the Kyabazinga’s wife, a princess, and to someone who is highly respected in the sub-region, and that is how Ms Kadaga earned that title by virtue of coming from the royal Baise Igaga clan, one of the most-dominant in the region. “I want Basoga to start looking for Ms Kadaga’s successor from among their own leaders, not looking at Ms Among as her replacement based on the CEC seat. We can have another daughter of the soil replacing Ms Kadaga politically regardless of their political affiliation because she did her best.”

Mr Abdallah Kasalawo, the Namutumba District FDC party chairperson, says Ms Kadaga used her position as Speaker and in the CEC to command votes for Mr Museveni and NRM, which does not apply to Ms Among.” He said Ms Among may not be in a position to command Basoga to vote for NRM like Ms Kadaga has been doing.

