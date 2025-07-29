Gloves off as over 250 enter NRM CEC battle royale

National Resistance Movement (NRM) supremo Yoweri Museveni has set the stage for a showdown over the party’s topmost positions. Mr Museveni, who serves as the national chairperson of the ruling NRM party, announced 27 to 28 August as the dates for the party’s 4th National Conference.

The meeting will bring together thousands of delegates at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to elect new members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the highest decision-making organ of the party. Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM’s chief electoral supervisor, told Monitor in a previous interview that more than 24,000 delegates are expected to vote for CEC members by secret ballot.

A total of 290 candidates have been cleared to contest for at least 80 positions within the party’s apex organ. The summit is also expected to formally endorse Mr Museveni as the NRM presidential candidate for the 2026 General Election. A July 26 official notice and signed by Mr Museveni, summoned delegates to a two-day conference, with the main agenda being the election of new CEC members. “Notice is hereby given that the 1st meeting of the 4th National Conference of the NRM will be held under the theme ‘Building a Shared Prosperity: Investing in Uganda’s Future,’” Mr Museveni wrote. Delegates will cast their votes for several key positions, including National Chairperson, First National Vice Chairperson, Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), and six regional Vice Chairpersons representing East, Central, North, West, Kampala, and Karamoja regions.

The conference will also receive and debate a report from the Secretary General, followed by campaign presentations from nominated CEC candidates. CEC is chaired by the NRM party chairperson. Aside from the elections, the conference will officially endorse the party’s presidential flag bearer for 2026 — a position the National Executive Council (NEC) has effectively ring-fenced for Mr Museveni.

CEC comprises a select group of senior party leaders responsible for guiding the party’s daily operations and making crucial decisions related to strategy, mobilisation, appointments, and internal discipline. Every five years, during the National Delegates’ Conference, new members are elected to CEC — positions widely seen as the inner sanctum of the NRM’s political machinery.

The hot contests

The upcoming 4th National Conference has sparked widespread interest and intense lobbying across the country. Among the most fiercely contested positions is that of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), which has attracted former Speaker of Parliament and current First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, and the incumbent Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, who also serves as Bukedea District Woman MP.

Sources indicate internal divisions within the party regarding whom to support, given the political clout wielded by both contenders. The position of First National Vice Chairperson — long held by Al-hajj Moses Kigongo, who has often run unopposed — has attracted three challengers: Emmanuel Dinni, Bridge Agaba Murokole, and Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo.

The six regional Vice Chairperson posts are proving equally competitive. In the Western Region, the seat currently held by the ICT Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has attracted eleven contenders.

These include Michael Mawanda Maranga, Dr Innocent Atuhe, Enoch Barigye Byaruhanga, Dick Nuwamanya Kamugaga, Richard Muhanga, and Mr Sedrack Nzaire Nowomugisha — President Museveni’s younger brother. Others in the race are Blaise Kamugisha, Jonard Asiimwe, Lauben Muhangi Bwengye, and Isaac Rukanda Akampurira.

The position of Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, currently occupied by the Government Chief Whip, Mr Denis Hamson Obua, is being contested by Mr Daniel Kidega, a former Youth MP and former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly.

For the Eastern Region, the incumbent, Capt Mike Mukula faces nine challengers, including David Calvin Ecgodu and Daniel Okurut. The position of Entrepreneurs League Chairperson has also attracted stiff competition, with prominent businessmen in the race. These include King Ceasor Augustus Mulenga, proprietor of King Ceasor University, and Mr Hassan Basajjabalaba, owner of Kampala International University. Other aspirants are Robert Rukaari Mwesiigwa, Edson Ruyondo, Philip Kwijuka Kakuru, Shukla Mukesh Babubhai, Sanjy Tanna, and Gyaviira Ssemwanga.

NRM CEC hopefuls: Top (L–R): Brenda Kiconco (Nat’l Youth League chair), Daniel Kidega (V/chairperson North), Anita Among (2nd Nat’l V/chairperson Female), Jim Muhwezi (Veterans League chair), Sam Engola (V/chairperson North), Middle: David C. Echodu (V/chairperson East), Mariam Naigaga (V/chairperson East), Mike Mukula (V/chairperson East), Rebecca Kadaga (2nd Nat’l V/chairperson Female), Salim Saad Uhuru (V/chairperson K’la). Below: Harunah Kasolo (V/chairperson Central), Gyaviira Ssemwanga (Entrepreneurs League chair), Rehema Kyanika (Women’s League), Sedrack N. Nowomugisha (V/chairperson West), Jonard Asiimwe (V/chairperson West). PHOTO/COMBO

About CEC

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) is the supreme decision-making organ of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Uganda’s current ruling party. It is the most influential body within the party, responsible for shaping political direction and ensuring that party strategies and policies align with national goals. CEC makes high-level decisions, including the selection of party flag bearers for elections, enforcement of internal discipline, development of political strategies, and oversight of party programme implementation. It also serves as an advisory body to the government, particularly on policy matters aligned with the party’s ideology and manifesto.

The committee includes senior party leaders such as the National Chairperson — traditionally held by Mr Museveni — the First and Second National Vice Chairpersons (the latter being reserved for a female), and six regional Vice Chairpersons representing Central, Eastern, Western, Northern, Karamoja, and Kampala. Also represented on the CEC are the Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General, National Treasurer, Deputy Treasurer, and leaders of special interest groups, including the Youth, Women, Workers, and Veterans leagues. CEC’s decisions are binding at all party levels and exert significant influence on Uganda’s national political and policy landscape.

NRM CEC nominated candidates

No Positions and candidates

1. Presidential

1. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa

2. National Chairman

1. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa

3 1st National Vice Chairperson

1. Al Hajji Moses Kigongo

2. Emmanuel Dinni

3. Bridge Agaba Murokole

4. Samuel Odongo Oledo

4. 2rd National Vice Chairperson

1. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga

2. Anita Annet Among.

5 Vice Chairperson Eastern Region

1. David Calvin Ecgodu

2. Daniel Okurut

3. Mike Mukula

4. Dr Patrick Lodoi Mutono

5. Mariam Naigaga

6. Daniel Ikwap

7. Elsasoor Lumumba Musa Masuya.

8. Christopher Buyela

9. John Masaba Namunane.

6 Vice Chairperson Western

1. Chris Baryomunsi

2. Micheal Mawanda Maranga

3. Dr Innocent Atuhe

4. Enoch Barigye Byaruhanga

5. Dick Nuwamanya Kamugaga

6. Richard Muhanga

7. Sedrack Nzaire Nowomugisha

8. Blaise Kamugisha

9. Jonard Asiimwe

10. Lauben Muhangi Bwengye.

11. Isaac Rukanda Akampurira

7 Vice Chairperson Central region

1. Mukasa Ssewava

2. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo

3. Geofrey Ssuubi Kiwanda

4. Hakim Kyeswa

5. Moses Kalangwa Kalisa

6. John Magaro

7. Jossy Nuwabiine.

8 Vice Chairperson Northern

1. Daniel Fred Kidega

2. Denis Hamson Obua

3. Sam Engola

4. Quinto Ojok

9 Vice Chairperson Karamoja.

1. Mark Guti Longole.

2. John Baptist Lokii

3. Jonh Roberts Rex AAchilla

4. Norman Ochero Jimbricky

5. Johnson Ngorok

6. Adams Hadijah Lorika

7. Peter Lokiio Abrahams

10 Vice Chairperson Kampala.

1. Singh Katongole Marwaha

2. Salim Saad Uhuru

3. Collins Andrew Bukenya

4. Sadat Sserugo

5. Nicholas Tuesday Arinaitwe.

11 Youth League National Chairperson

1. Mackkline Natukwasa

2. Nicholas Nuwagira

3. Collins Tanga

4. Jacob Eyelu

5. Hillary Twasiima

6. Pascal Natamba

7. Geofrey Mugisha

8. Brenda Kiconco

9. Wilson Otto

10. Davis Mbabazi

Vice Chairperson Western

1. JohnBosco Tuyizere

2. Bruce Ainomugisha

3. Johnson Ainembabazi

4. Kato Bathiace

5. Isaac Mushabe

Vice Chairperson Northern

1. Mercy Faith Lakisa

2. Denis Justine Komakech

3. Richard Okwera

4. Marian Faith Asienzo

5. Isaac Otuku

6. Fred Omait Eladu



Vice Chairperson Eastern

1. Jaliati Dubye

2. Sam Bulombi

3. Edwin Siya Yeko

4. Samuel Ome Omara

5. Samuel Mathew Eotu

6. Rakikubi Kiyimba

Vice Chairperson Central

1. Ronald Mukuye

2. Hakim Kintu

3. Ivan Alvin mutasingwa

4. Ivan Ssemudu

Vice Chairperson Karamoja

1. Meron Amina Isa

2. Judith Laura Amiyo

3. Gady Epitu

4. Patrick Ongom Abura

Vice Chairperson Kampala.

1. Brian Tumusiime

2. Ronald Ndolimana

3. Sulaiman Jooga

12 General Secretart

1. Daphine Nagasha

2. Edward Tumwesige

3. James Okol

4. Ahereza Natasha

5. Joseph Buyinza

6. Irene Nyafono

7. Emmanuel Kwikiriza

8. Luke Logiro

9. Brian Atukwase

10. Jovia Khwaka

11. Roy Rugumayo

12. Colline Okidi Adong

13. Ronald Jjuko

Secretary for Publicity

1. Isaac Onyait

2. Jonan Tumukunde

3. Ndiozemi Ninsaba

4. Alex Mupyana

5. Gideon Byandala

6. Isaac Okello

7. Barbra Piloyo Wyeko

8. Moses Mucunguzi

9. Shafik Mbabazi

10. Edson Mafaari N

11. Godon Aremwaki

12. Frank Ssebala Kagumbi

Secretary for Finance

1. Juma Ramadhani

2. Malik Abdul Kiberu

3. Geoffrey Ogwang

4. Simon Katuramu

5. Dirisa Nsubuga

6. Peninah Afaayo Nabbuye

7. Daniel Maliamungu

8. Levi Labu Cherotich

9. John Kabezire Tumuhaise

13 Elders league Chairperson

1. Peninah Busingye

2. Dominic Mafwabi Gidudu

Vice Chairperson Central

1. Paddy Murangira Abaho

2. Fredrick Musisi Lutaakome

Vice Chairperson Western

1. Justine Barungi

2. David Kabigumira

Vice Chairperson Kampala -

Vice Chairperson Eastern John Peter Erimu Anau

Vice Chairperson Karamoja Christine Onyang

Vice Chairperson Norther Okello Angelo Ojoka

Secretary Finance Florance Kintu

General Secretary Charles Isabirye Mughayira

Secretary for publicity Sylvester Wasieba Wanjuzi

14 Veterans league Chairperson

1. Moses Mushabe

2. Jim Muhwezi Katugugu

3. Jackson

4. Hery Kakurungu Tumukunde

Vice Chairperson

Titus Kiwanuka

Vice chairperson Kampala

1. Asaba Zaverio

2. Moses Tabora Mayinja

Vice Chairperson Central

1. Richard Muyomba

2. Jeff Lawrance Kiwanuka

Vice Chairperson western

Jacob Nasasira

Vice Chairperson Eastern

1. Martin Kamiza Bukoli

2. Leo Wamakoto

Vice Chairperson Karamoja

1. Pius Lokoru

2. Billy Dominic Logwee

Secretary For finance

1. Billy biingi Abwooli Katusiime

2. Gracious Tumushime

General Secretary

1. Edson Ntumbo

2. Night Allen Atwiine

Secretary for publicity

1. Samuel Ngobi Kafude

2. Friday Willy Turinawe

3. Temple Asaph Asiimwe

15 Workers league Chairperson

Rwakajaara Arinaitwe Katambuka

Vice Chairperson Central

1. Moses Fred Waidah

2. Manasseh Bwambale

3. Wasswa Sulaiman

Vice Chairperson Western

1. Alex Binego Kwatampora

2. Richard Namanya

3. Nobert Agaba

Vice Chairperson Eastern

1. Hassan Lwabayi Midiba

2. Peter Christopher Werihke

3. Martin Walela

Vice Chairperson Kampala

1. Agatha Arembe Namirembe

2. Sabbehe Mayanja Hirome

Vice Chairperson northern

1. Kenneth Ogwal

2. Beatrice Okeny Aciro

3. Alex Okoya Odongo

Vice Chairperson Karamoja

1. Paul Lokwii

2. Regina Imuret

3. Grace Loumo

Vice Chairperson Northern

Easy Bash Maacha Bashir

Secretary Publicity

1. Sylivia Nafuna

2. George Willy Tindiwensi

3. James Onono Ojok

4. Sulaiman Tulyatemba

5. Justus Kamuhanda Nuwajuna

Secretary for Finance

1. Micheal Nuwahereza

2. Juliana Katumwesigye

3. Joy Tumwesigye Tumwine

4. Ezra Kanyana

General Secretary

1. Moses Tumwekwatse

2. Yahaya Tomanya Mubiru

3. Simon Lutaaya Muwanga

4. Agnes Kunihira Abwooli

16 PWDs League Chairperson

1. Shafiq Mwanje

2. Emmanuel Turyabagyenyi

3. Simon Peter Orit

4. Yona Kanyoro

Vice Chairperson Kampala

Robert Nkwangu

Vice Chairperson Western

1. Isaah Muhumuza

2. Justine Burisadi

3. Potel Akandwanaho

Vice Chairperson Central

1. Esther Namulinda

2. Sulaiman Mayanja

Vice Chairperson Northern

1. Dick Richard Kilama

2. Aisha Bint Abdu

Vice Chairperson Karamoja

John Gaston Napokol

Vice Chairperson Eastern Agnes Aserait

Secretary for publicity

1. William Mwambu

2. Atim Grace Abalo

3. Dianah Arinaitwe

4. Afuwa Nalibega

5. Ismail Kyeyago

Secretary for Finance

1. Rebecca Ogole Alwedo

2. Peace Kesiime

3. Ali Ssalongo Kalule

General Secretary

1. Robert Mugabe

2. Charles Mushabe Kikukuure

3. Eunice Asiimwe

4. Annette Masinde Mutonyi

17 Women’s league Chairperson

1. Adrine Kobusingye

2. Ruth Karungi Tukahairwa

3. Faridah Nakalawa

4. Rehema Kyanika

5. Jovrine Kyomukama Kaliisa

6. Faridah Kibowa

7. Lydia Wanyoto Mutende

8. Sarah Ochieng Lanyero

Vice Chairperson

1. Maureen Kabananura Tumusiime

2. Kiwanuka Madinah Nakibuuka Nsegu

Vice Chairperson western

1. Dona Kyomugisha

2. Peace Kansiime

3. Enid Mwesigye

4. Doreen Nankunda

Vice Chairperson Central

1. Fatuma Namukopse

2. Hawah Mbabazi

3. Juliet Kalule

Vice Chairperson Northern

1. Sylvia Angom Lamunu

2. Zena Apio Opolot

3. Teddy Odongo

Vice Chairperson Karamoja

Magaret Lomonyang

Vice Chairperson Eastern

1. Betty Namusobya

2. Mastula Namatovu

3. Grace Omuron

Secretary for Publicity

1. Akwi Norah Robinah

2. Isaa Sofiya Chebeti

3. Janipher Kayera

4. Monica Mpairwe Nakintu

5. Jennifer Asman Kengaju

General Secretary

1. Agnes Nyakwezi

2. Jacquiline Amongin

3. Christine Anyait

4. Harrient Namakoye

5. Rossette Nansubuga

Secretary Finance

1. Jamwa Tezira

2. Racheal Najjuma

3. Resty Birungi

4. Rose Bakita

18 Entrepreneurs league chairperson

1. Robert Rukaari Mwesiigwa

2. Hassan Basajjabalaba

3. Edson Ruyondo

4. Philip Kwijuka Kakuru

5. Shukla Mukesh Babubhai

6. King Ceasor Augustus Mulenga

7. Sanjy Tanna

8. Gyaviira Ssemwanga

Vice chairperson Kampala

1. Juanitta Magimbi

2. Thadeus Magenda Musoke

3. Bosco Mugambagye

4. Andul Nasi Winyi Nyaika

Vice Chairperson Western

1. Jackson Barigye Mafene

2. Favour Kiiza

3. Prossyt Kagabi

Vice Chairperson central

Kalim Kalamagi

Vice Chairperson Northern

1. Christine Awany Lanyero

2. David AKURU

3. Robert Okoda

Vice Chairperson Karamoja

1. Simon Peter Kabaka Lokadel

2. Lewitta James Locha

Vice Chairperson Eastern

1. Julius Muntu Nakiyi

2. Jaque Aguram Namuyonga

3. Dominic Wagooli

4. David Kasolo

Secretary Publicity

1. Samuel Omuka

2. Rugunda Kwame

3. Pascal Osire

4. Alex Kaweesi

5. Elijah Walabukha

Secretary Finance

1. Claveri Barigye

2. Ruth Kizza

3. Juliet Nuwahereza

4. Michelle Carol Kharono