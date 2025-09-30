Govt may block Internet during 2026 elections – minister Kabbyanga

The State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku, has said the government may interrupt Internet connectivity during the 2026 General Election if intelligence reports point to attempts to use it to incite violence.

Mr Kabbyanga made the remarks at the weekend in Gulu City during a meeting organised by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to sensitise broadcasters from Acholi, Lango, West Nile and Bunyoro sub-regions on new electoral guidelines ahead of the polls. “The moment intelligence detects that the Internet will be used to cause violence during the election, we will interrupt connections. Our actions will be guided by intelligence agencies,” Mr Kabbyanga said.









“We will not allow anyone to disrupt peace. Do you know that Uganda is the most stable country in East and Central Africa?” he added.

The minister further said that his ministry and the UCC have the gadgets and authority to restrict access.

“We have the capacity to interrupt the Internet. You can have your data, but you cannot send any message using your device,” he said, adding that the government will not sit back as the internet is used to fuel unrest. Mr Kabbyanga also cautioned media houses against violating broadcasting laws.

“Any radio station or broadcaster that breaches the minimum standards risks being switched off or losing its licence,” he warned. Uganda has a precedent. On the eve of the 2021 General Election, the government imposed a nationwide internet blackout that lasted about 100 hours, affecting more than 10.6 million users. Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the director of public information in the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, also addressed the meeting, warning broadcasters against using airwaves to destabilise the country.

Journalists urged

“We are in a politically charged season. In the next five months, we will see politicians campaigning. We will ensure the country remains peaceful,” he said, urging the media to promote harmony. Meanwhile, UCC officials reminded journalists that only those accredited by the Electoral Commission will be permitted to cover the elections. “Any journalist who is not accredited will not be allowed access to electoral areas. This is to ensure accurate reporting,” said Mr Medi Kagwa, the UCC manager for social media.

He added that foreign journalists must also obtain accreditation.

“Those who fail to do so will be handed to security agencies for processing and possible deportation,” he warned.

While authorities defended the move as a necessary security measure to prevent unrest, critics said it was a deliberate attempt to stifle dissent and silence Opposition voices during a sensitive political period.



