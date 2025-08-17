Graft claims mar race for top NRM positions

On July 26, Mr Patrick Mutabwire gathered a group of older persons from southwestern region in Mbarara City, who subscribe to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. The former Local Government ministry Permanent Secretary (PS) would go on to distribute Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) starter kits.

The recipients were older persons from Ankole’s 13 districts and six districts from Kigezi Sub-region. The LPG starter kits, which were clearly labelled Government of Uganda (GoU), included 13kg LPG gas cylinder, double burner gas stove, regulator and hose pipe.

The gas cylinders that former Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Patrick Mutabwire distributed to older persons in Ankole Sub-region. PHOTO/JULIUS BYAMUKAMA

More than 100 starter kits were distributed, with the exercise continuing to Hoima for the sub-regions of Bunyoro and Tooro. Mr Mutabwire is, along with seven other candidates, vying for the NRM flag to represent the older persons of western Uganda in Parliament. The elections are slated for August 26 and 27.

The Local Government ministry’s former top accounting officer solely distributed the LPG starter kits to elder persons who have positions at the municipality and district NRM elder persons’ committee. To be clear, these are eligible voters in the upcoming NRM primaries.

Mr Yusuf Kasumbusa, the vice chairperson NRM Elders’ League for Rukungiri Municipality, told Sunday Monitor that the distribution was made to the five people in the league of elders in the municipality and five people from Rukungiri District.

“While giving us the kits, he was clearly asking us for votes because he had lobbied for us the kits, which will save us from the smoke in our kitchens, reduce the use of wood,” he said.

Mr Kasumbusa also revealed that the kits, for what it is worth, had Mr Mutabwire’s campaign poster attached to each gas cylinder. It didn’t need to be spelt out that this looked like a classic campaign tool.

“The way I understood it, it was not from the government. He brought the kits as a person in his own wisdom to solicit votes. But for me, I do not care about where he got it from. A person brings whatever he brings, and I receive, but it is I who decides who to vote for,” Mr Kasumbusa confessed.

Monitor also spoke to Mr Henry Kataha, who said he received the 13kg gas cylinder but gave it out to another person who he thought needed it more than him.

“For me, I am using a cooker and electricity, so I gave it to someone who was in need of it,” he said. Mr Kataha said he did not mind where the kit was coming from, despite it being labelled a property of the Government of Uganda.

“I was getting a gift for myself. Those other things do not make a difference—whether it was from the government or an individual. There must be where he got it from, and since I was receiving a gift, I will not ask much,” he said.

Mr Edmond Mugimba, a resident of Mbarara, who benefited from the kit, said it will save him priceless time while preparing food. The cleanliness it assures in homes is the proverbial cherry on the pie.

“Whether I got it from the former PS or not, for me, I received an apparatus that helps my people, and despite the fact that it belongs to the government, it is paid for,” he said.

Following the distribution of the LPG starter kits, other candidates have charged that Mr Mutabwire is using government property to participate in voter bribery.

Former Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Patrick Mutabwire. PHOTO/JULIUS BYAMUKAMA

However, Mr Mutabwire contends that the LPG starter kits are part of the government policy to save the environment by removing the use of charcoal.

“The older persons are the biggest beneficiaries because of the health elements within them, and we believe that all the 580,000 people in western region or 2.3 million older persons in the country, should be assisted to get such gas cooking kits to enable them to live better lives,” he said.

The former Local Government ministry PS criticised those accusing him of giving out kits during an electoral cycle.

“When did they want me to bring the kits? Can you pay the bride price without a woman? These people applied for their gas, and LCIs confirmed to them that they had where to put them, because these kits cannot be given to a person who has a grass-thatched house. They are accusing me of giving out cooking kits, but one of them gave out phones, isn’t that bribery?” he said.

Mr Mutabwire also told Sunday Monitor that a true leader does not wait to be voted but rather serves his people even when it is out of power.

“They do not know what was involved in the kits. They looked at them and saw photos, but every older person, whether 80 or 60, filled a form, and we have copies of those filled forms, and they were submitted where we got the kits from. In Hoima, we got them from Stabex, and elsewhere we used Total. People want to lead others without doing anything for them. I am not in that class,” he said.

“The bigger picture is that the government wants to save the environment by removing the use of charcoal and the use of firewood. So it wants everybody to have a gas cooking kit, and it has invested in it and subsidised it. So every citizen can access these facilities from Total and Stabex, as of now, those are the firms that have been authorised to do so on behalf of the government. It is not free, you pay Shs100,000 for the gas, but the kit is free. It is a 13kg cylinder,” he added.

The office of the ombudsman was unavailable for a comment by press time.

Less than 5 percent of Ugandans rely on LPG for cooking and heating. Government has previously attempted to roll out a free LPG access programme, but has done little to make substantial improvements. Photo / File

Background

In June, the government rolled out nationwide distribution of LPG starter kits to accelerate Uganda’s transition to clean cooking and reduce reliance on traditional biomass fuels. The initiative targets one million households across the country in the next five years.